Global Aviation Lubricant Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Lubricants Presents Opportunities

Global Aviation Lubricant Market

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aviation Lubricant Market (2022-2027) by Type, Material, End-User, Application, Aircraft Type, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aviation Lubricant Market is estimated to be USD 3.12 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.6 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.09%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Aviation Lubricant Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Aviation Lubricant Market is segmented based on Type, Material, End-User, Application, Aircraft Type, Industry, and Geography.

Type, the market is classified into Hydraulic Fluid, Additives and Special Lubricant, Engine Oil, and Grease.

Material, the market is classified into Synthetic, and Mineral Based.

End-User, the market is classified into OEM, and Aftermarket.

Application, the market is classified into Hydraulic Systems, Engine, Landing Gear, Airframe, and Others.

Aircraft Type, the market is classified into Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, and Business.

Industry, the market is classified into Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Marine and Others.

Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Shell plc, ExxonMobil, Total Group, Air BP Lubricants, Lukoil, Phillips 66, Eastman Chemical Company, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Aviation Lubricant Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses Global Aviation Lubricant Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Aviation Lubricant Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Commercial and Military Aviation Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Low-Density Lubricants for Reduced Weight

4.1.3 Increased Consumption of Synthetic Lubricants

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Contamination of Lubricatants

4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.2.3 High Cost of Investment And Maintenance

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Electrification of Aviation Increases Demand Lubricant with Electric Motor Cooling Capabilities

4.3.2 Developing New Geographical Markets, Partnerships, and Acquisitions

4.3.3 Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Lubricants

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Operating Capability of Lubricants Under Extreme Conditions

4.4.2 Thermal and Oxidative Stress On Oil



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Aviation Lubricant Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hydraulic Fluid

6.3 Additives and Special Lubricant

6.4 Engine Oil

6.5 Grease



7 Global Aviation Lubricant Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Synthetic

7.3 Mineral Based



8 Global Aviation Lubricant Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 OEM

8.3 Aftermarket



9 Global Aviation Lubricant Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hydraulic Systems

9.3 Engine

9.4 Landing Gear

9.5 Airframe

9.6 Others



10 Global Aviation Lubricant Market, By Aircraft Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial Aviation

10.2.1 Narrow Body Aircraft

10.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft

10.2.3 Regional Transport Aircraft

10.3 Military Aviation

10.3.1 Fighter Jets

10.3.2 Transport Aircraft

10.3.3 Military Helicopter

10.3.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

10.4 Business Jets



11 Global Aviation Lubricant Market, By Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Power Generation

11.3 Oil and Gas

11.4 Marine and Others



12 Americas' Aviation Lubricant Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Argentina

12.3 Brazil

12.4 Canada

12.5 Chile

12.6 Colombia

12.7 Mexico

12.8 Peru

12.9 United States

12.10 Rest of Americas



13 Europe's Aviation Lubricant Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Austria

13.3 Belgium

13.4 Denmark

13.5 Finland

13.6 France

13.7 Germany

13.8 Italy

13.9 Netherlands

13.10 Norway

13.11 Poland

13.12 Russia

13.13 Spain

13.14 Sweden

13.15 Switzerland

13.16 United Kingdom

13.17 Rest of Europe



14 Middle East and Africa's Aviation Lubricant Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Egypt

14.3 Israel

14.4 Qatar

14.5 Saudi Arabia

14.6 South Africa

14.7 United Arab Emirates

14.8 Rest of MEA



15 APAC's Aviation Lubricant Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Australia

15.3 Bangladesh

15.4 China

15.5 India

15.6 Indonesia

15.7 Japan

15.8 Malaysia

15.9 Philippines

15.10 Singapore

15.11 South Korea

15.12 Sri Lanka

15.13 Thailand

15.14 Taiwan

15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Quadrant

16.2 Market Share Analysis

16.3 Strategic Initiatives

16.3.1 M&A and Investments

16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Shell plc

17.2 ExxonMobil

17.3 Total Group

17.4 Air BP Lubricants

17.5 Lukoil

17.6 Phillips 66

17.7 Eastman Chemical Company

17.8 Aerospace Lubricants, Inc.

17.9 The Chemours Company

17.10 Royal Dutch Shell plc

17.11 NYCO

17.12 LANXESS

17.13 LUKOIL

17.14 Nye Lubricants, Inc.,

17.15 ROCOL

17.16 JET-LUBE

17.17 Candan Industries

17.18 Fuchs



18 Appendix



