Global Aviation Lubricants Market to Grow at 5.68% Annually Through 2027
DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aviation Lubricants Market, By Type (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Grease, Special Lubricants & Additives), By Aircraft Type, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aviation Lubricants Market stood at USD4.95 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% in the forecast period. The booming tourism industry and the high demand for aviation lubricants from the aviation industry to optimize fuel efficiency and fuel economy are driving the Global Aviation Lubricants Market demand. The rise in air traffic and the lowered airfare rates are increasing the number of aircraft, which is expected to boost the demand for aviation lubricants in the forecast period.
There is a massive rise in the fleet size of commercial and military aircraft, including narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, regional aircraft, business aircraft, rotorcrafts, fighter aircraft, due to the rise in air travel activities. Also, spacecraft or rockets use aviation lubricants to reduce the necessary maintenance requirements during long missions.
The market players focus on research and development activities to find innovative solutions to provide better quality products with reduced cost to achieve high fuel efficiency and economy. The advent of technologically advanced aviation lubricants, such as perfluoropolyether-based oil and greases, is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Global Aviation Lubricants Market in the next five years.
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as aviation lubricant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Aviation Lubricants Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Aviation Lubricants Market, Type:
Engine Oil
Hydraulic Fluid
Grease
Special Lubricants & Additives
Aviation Lubricants Market, By Aircraft Type:
Narrow Body Aircrafts
Rotorcraft
Business Aircrafts
Regional Aircrafts
Wide Body Aircrafts
Fighter Aircrafts
Aviation Lubricants Market, By Technology:
Synthetic
Mineral Based
Aviation Lubricants Market, By End-User:
Aftermarket
OEM
Aviation Lubricants Market, By Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Europe
United Kingdom
France
Germany
Russia
Spain
Italy
Middle East and Africa
Qatar
South Africa
Israel
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Aviation Lubricants Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook
7. North America Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook
8. Asia Pacific Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook
9. Europe Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook
11. South America Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends and Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
