Global Aviation Lubricants Market to Grow at 5.68% Annually Through 2027

The Global Aviation Lubricants Market stood at USD4.95 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% in the forecast period. The booming tourism industry and the high demand for aviation lubricants from the aviation industry to optimize fuel efficiency and fuel economy are driving the Global Aviation Lubricants Market demand. The rise in air traffic and the lowered airfare rates are increasing the number of aircraft, which is expected to boost the demand for aviation lubricants in the forecast period.



There is a massive rise in the fleet size of commercial and military aircraft, including narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, regional aircraft, business aircraft, rotorcrafts, fighter aircraft, due to the rise in air travel activities. Also, spacecraft or rockets use aviation lubricants to reduce the necessary maintenance requirements during long missions.

The market players focus on research and development activities to find innovative solutions to provide better quality products with reduced cost to achieve high fuel efficiency and economy. The advent of technologically advanced aviation lubricants, such as perfluoropolyether-based oil and greases, is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Global Aviation Lubricants Market in the next five years.



Key Target Audience:

Aviation lubricants manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to aviation lubricants

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as aviation lubricant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Aviation Lubricants Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Aviation Lubricants Market, Type:

Engine Oil

Hydraulic Fluid

Grease

Special Lubricants & Additives

Aviation Lubricants Market, By Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body Aircrafts

Rotorcraft

Business Aircrafts

Regional Aircrafts

Wide Body Aircrafts

Fighter Aircrafts

Aviation Lubricants Market, By Technology:

Synthetic

Mineral Based

Aviation Lubricants Market, By End-User:

Aftermarket

OEM

Aviation Lubricants Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Russia

Spain

Italy

Middle East and Africa

Qatar

South Africa

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Aviation Lubricants Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook



7. North America Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook



8. Asia Pacific Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook



9. Europe Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook



11. South America Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

BP plc

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Total Energies

The Phillips 66 Company

The Chemours Company

Whitmore Manufacturing LLC

NYE Lubricants, INC.

Eastman Chemical Company

Aerospace Lubricants, INC.

