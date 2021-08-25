U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,484.50
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,327.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,368.00
    +12.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.50
    +2.40 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.27
    -0.27 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.10
    -12.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.27
    +0.12 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7900
    +0.1530 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,185.20
    -2,527.33 (-5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.99
    -69.72 (-5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,139.21
    +13.43 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Global Aviation Satcom Market Growth Opportunities 2021

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aviation Satcom Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aviation satcom market is poised for improved flight operations and connectivity that will improve passenger experience, enhance safety, and increase the efficiency of flight operations of airlines.

This study covers the global aviation sitcom market and provides a 10-year forecast from 2020 to 2030. The total aviation satcom market was worth $527.2 million in 2020 and, considering the impact of COVID-19, it is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3% until 2030.

This research covers the satcom service used for cockpit, cabin, and IFEC. Cockpit accounts for 80.9% of the market share. The share of cockpit satcom is expected to increase, as the airline will add more next-generation aircraft in the existing fleet, whereas the demand for cabin and IFEC is expected to increase, as airlines want to provide extra services to customers.

This will not only increase the passenger experience and process efficiency but also help in making aircraft more connected during the flight to further reduce the chances of losing signals. The demand for new aviation satcom will largely come from Asia-Pacific due to the increase in aircraft orders from China and India, whereas the demand from replacement of older aircraft will be mainly seen in North America and Europe. Globally, Full Service Carriers (FSCs) are already using satcom services to a large extent compared to Low Cost Carriers (LCCs).

A large number of FSCs are in the process of expansion or have long-term plans to optimize their route networks. Leading FSCs (e.g., Emirates) are also focusing on digital transformation, which will help them to improve their process efficiency. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a liquidity crisis for airlines that has, in turn, halted expansion plans and forced airlines to realign their digitalization journey. Similar to hybrid airlines, LCCs are expected to focus more on customer experience by providing IFEC services during the forecast period. This opens the gate for them to earn from online advertisement and eCommerce activity.

The pandemic has severely lessened passenger traffic in airlines, reducing aircraft utilization, but health regulatory guidelines such as social distancing and contactless travel will strain capacity even amid such reduced traffic. This offers an opportunity to focus on delivering innovative solutions as per the requirements of passengers.

These solutions will not only help enhance the passenger experience and ensure the maintenance of high standards of connectivity, but will provide new sources of revenue generation.

Leading vendors in aviation satcom are pivoting their focus on providing more bandwidth to airlines through Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. Market leaders are also collaborating with satellite service providers, which will aid them in providing end-to-end services. Additionally, new entrants are bringing innovations and utilizing new technologies to enable better efficiency by reducing latency and aiming to deliver services at a lesser price. In the coming years, among airlines, the focus will be predominantly on process automation and connectivity. More passengers will use satcom services, which will become an integral part of airlines' service offering.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is the size and state of the market? What is the impact of COVID-19 on the aviation satcom market?

  • What are the market drivers and restraints?

  • How will the latest trends influence the aviation satcom market?

  • Which are the key vendors in the market, and how well are they positioned with respect to their peers?

  • What are the major growth opportunities for satcom service providers and satellite operators?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8T

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Aviation Satcom Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Aviation Satcom Market

  • Global Aviation Satcom Market Scope of Analysis

  • Aviation Satcom Scope and Segmentation

  • Global Aviation Satcom Market Segmentation

  • Airline Classification by Tier and Region

  • Definitions

  • Key Questions this Study will Answer

  • Key Growth Metrics for Aviation Satcom Market

  • Growth Drivers for Aviation Satcom

  • Growth Driver Analysis for Aviation Satcom

  • Growth Restraints for Aviation Satcom

  • Growth Restraint Analysis for Aviation Satcom

3. Research Methodology

  • Key Vendors in the Aviation Satcom Market

  • Aviation Satcom Value Chain

  • Aviation Satcom Ecosystem

4. COVID-19 - Impact of the Pandemic

  • COVID-19 Impact

  • Impact on Stakeholders

  • COVID-19 Impact on Airlines - Future Outlook

  • Forecast Assumptions - Aviation Satcom Market

  • Revenue Forecast - Aviation Satcom Market

  • Revenue Forecast Discussion - Aviation Satcom Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Service (Industry Vertical) - Aviation Satcom Market

  • Revenue Forecast Discussion by Service - Aviation Satcom Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Aviation Satcom Market

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Aviation Satcom Market

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service - Aviation Satcom

5. Key Trends

  • Demand for More Bandwidth

  • Digitalization of Airlines

  • Disruption in the Business Model

  • Competitive Environment - Aviation Satcom

  • Revenue Share - Aviation Satcom

  • Revenue Share Analysis - Aviation Satcom Market

6. Key Company Profiles

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Cockpit Satcom

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Cabin Satcom

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - IFEC

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

13. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America

14. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The Middle East and Africa

15. Growth Opportunity Universe - Aviation Satcom Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Partnering with LEO Operators to Provide Low-cost Capacity to Airlines

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Offer Hardware Solutions that are Apt for LEO Capacities

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Launch New Satellites to Provide Seamless Connectivity

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Airlines Need to Improve Their Flight Operations Through Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems

  • Growth Opportunity 5: Enhance the Passenger Experience by Providing Live Content

Companies Mentioned

  • Eutelsat

  • fuboTV

  • Global Eagle

  • Gogo

  • Inmarsat

  • Intelsat

  • Iridium

  • Lumexis

  • Panasonic Avionics

  • Sports 24

  • Viasat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qusog5

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 25th, 2021

    After a particularly bearish day for Bitcoin and the majors on Tuesday, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $49,000 levels to provide support.

  • Arizona group inks agreement with Taiwan aimed at attracting more chip companies

    An Arizona economic development group on Tuesday said it had made a deal with Taiwanese economic development officials aimed at making the U.S. state more attractive to Taiwan's semiconductor industry as the world's biggest chipmaker eyes a $12 billion plant in Phoenix. The Taiwan-USA Industrial Cooperation Promotion Office, which is supported by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed an agreement with economic development officials in the greater Phoenix area to find ways to bring more of Taiwan's vast semiconductor industry to the metro area.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • Nord Stream 2 Loses Case to Have EU Pipeline Rules Waived

    (Bloomberg) -- Nord Stream 2 AG, the controversial gas pipeline project owned by Gazprom PJSC, lost a German court fight to sidestep European Union rules separating production from transportation, a decision that may delay the start of the operations.The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid by Gazprom to overturn the German Network Agency’s decision to impose the EU measures, a spokesman for the tribunal said by phone.While the ruling means that Nord Stream 2 could be fi

  • Oil prices hold above $70 after two-day rally

    LONDON (Reuters -Oil prices dropped on Wednesday but stayed above $70 a barrel, taking a breather after recent days' strong rally as Mexico was set to resume crude production following a major outage. Brent crude fell 33 cents, or 0.46%, to $70.72 a barrel by 0904 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 40 cents, or 0.59%, to $67.14. "A second consecutive day of price rally in the crude market had also spurred some profit-taking, while American Petroleum Institute data showing a less-than-expected decline in U.S. oil inventories last week added to the downward pressure," Vandana Hari said in a note to clients.

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • Oil Holds Onto Stellar Two-Day Rally With Virus Impact in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil clung to the gains from its biggest two-day advance since November, with prices continuing to fluctuate amid concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on global consumption.Futures in London climbed above $70 on Tuesday, and were little changed near $71 on Wednesday. Top crude importer China has brought its latest virus outbreak under control, though Covid-19 continues to make its presence felt in other big oil consumers, with Japan expected to announce an expansion of its

  • Country Now Comes Before Profit For Companies in Xi’s China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest companies are starting to make a habit out of giving away their earnings.In the latest example, Pinduoduo Inc., an e-commerce company known for giving big discounts to customers when they buy produce together, said it will donate all of its first net profit since going public to support the country’s farmers and agricultural areas. The company will keep giving away earnings at least until the donations reach 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).“Improving agriculture has

  • Airline outlook as FDA approves COVID vaccine

    John Grant, Senior Aviation Analyst with tracking service O.A.G, discusses his outlook on airlines amid rising delta variant concerns.

  • MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin Near Peak Levels

    MicroStrategy has scooped up nearly 4,000 bitcoins for approximately USD 177 million.

  • As XPO Logistics Spins Off GXO Logistics, Let's Check the Charts

    Breakups are a great way for companies to unlock a lot of value, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Monday evening. Cramer's long been a fan of XPO Logistics. Prices have dipped slightly in recent days but it is now back above the rising 50-day moving average line.

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • Middle Eastern ride-sharing company Swvl to combine with Queen's Gambit Growth Capital

    Swvl Founder and CEO Mostafa Kandil joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's upcoming combining with Queen's Gambit, his outlook for growth, and the company's goals for safe, sustainable travel around the globe.

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • UPS mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees in some U.S. locations

    The decision comes after the U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a move that is expected to spur a string of similar mandates from corporate employers. Facebook Inc, Lyft Inc and several other major companies have already mandated vaccination. "In certain U.S. office locations where employees have been working remotely, UPSers must be vaccinated when they return to office," the company said in an emailed statement.

  • Green Energy: Sustainable Future For Bitcoin Mining | Opinion

    In the previous article on bitcoin mining, we already discussed many aspects of energy consumption by the industry. We also compared the usage with other sectors and energy consumers from around the globe based on the most recent data. This article will focus on the future of energy usage in crypto mining and how it can contribute to the global transition toward sustainable energy usage. What Are Green Energy And Renewable Energy? The terms Green energy and Renewable energy are often used interc

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.