Global AVOD (Advertising Video On Demand) Market Forecasts, 2022-2023 & 2028 - Nine Platforms will Generate AVOD Revenues in Excess of $3 Billion
Global AVOD revenues for TV series and movies will reach $91 billion in 2028, up from $41 billion in 2022. The US will contribute 41% to the 2028 total; adding $20 billion between 2022 and 2028.
By 2028, nine platforms will generate AVOD revenues in excess of $3 billion, including five global, three from the US and one from China. The market will remain fragmented.
Disney+ will be the AVOD winner, with $11.4 billion by 2028. Disney+ is expected to follow its US example by converting its existing subscribers to the hybrid AVOD-SVOD tier, with SVOD-only subscribers having to choose to pay more.
Who should read this report?
Job Functions:
Corporate development
Strategy
Analyst
Researcher
Types of Companies:
Content owners
Broadcasters
SVOD platforms
AVOD platforms
Telcos
Pay TV operators
TV equipment manufacturers
Banks - Media analysts
Consultancies - media analysts
Satellite operators
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary.
Major AVOD platforms, including revenue estimates for 138 countries, regionally and globally (2015 to 2028), including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, YouTube and Facebook.
OTT insight profiles: globally and for 10 countries: Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK, USA
Forecasts for 138 countries and global overviews from 2015 to 2028
Companies Mentioned
7Plus
9Now
All 4
ALT Balaji
Atresmedia
Azteca/Claro
Bilibili
Blu
Canal Plus
CBC
CTV
Discovery
Disney+
Disney+Hotstar
Eros Now
Exxen
Globoplay
HBO
Hulu
Iflix
iQiyi
ITV
Ivi
Joyn
Joyn
Kinopoisk
Kion
Liv
M6
Mango
Mediaset
Megogo
MiTele
MTV
MyCanal
Netflix
Niconico
Now/Sky
NPO
Okko
Paramount+
Peacock/NBC
Play Suisse
Pluto
Polsat
Premier
Puhu
RAI
Roku
RTE
RTL Play
RTP
RTVE
Ruutu
Samsung TV Plus
Seezn
SIC
Sony
Sooka/Astro
Start
Talpa
Televisa/Blim
Televisions
Ten Play
Tencent Video
TF1
ThreeNow
Tubi/Fox
TV2
TV2
TV3
TV4
TVA
TVB
Tver
TVI
Tving
TVN
TVNZ
TVP
UNext
Viacom/My5/Pluto
Viafree
Viaplay
Videoland
Vidio
Vision+/MCN
Viu
Viu/Media Prima
VTM Go
Wavve
Wetv/Iflix
Wink
Youku Tudou
YouTube
Zee5
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhmdbd
