Global AVOD (Advertising Video On Demand) Market Forecasts, 2022-2023 & 2028 - Nine Platforms will Generate AVOD Revenues in Excess of $3 Billion

Global AVOD revenues for TV series and movies will reach $91 billion in 2028, up from $41 billion in 2022. The US will contribute 41% to the 2028 total; adding $20 billion between 2022 and 2028.

By 2028, nine platforms will generate AVOD revenues in excess of $3 billion, including five global, three from the US and one from China. The market will remain fragmented.

Disney+ will be the AVOD winner, with $11.4 billion by 2028. Disney+ is expected to follow its US example by converting its existing subscribers to the hybrid AVOD-SVOD tier, with SVOD-only subscribers having to choose to pay more.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary.

Major AVOD platforms, including revenue estimates for 138 countries, regionally and globally (2015 to 2028), including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, YouTube and Facebook.

OTT insight profiles: globally and for 10 countries: Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK, USA

Forecasts for 138 countries and global overviews from 2015 to 2028

