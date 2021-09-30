U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

Global Ayurvedic Herbs Market (2021 to 2028) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ayurvedic Herbs Market by Herb Type, Form, Disease Indication and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Ayurveda has Rasayana herbs such as Ashwagandha, triphala, cumin, and bitter melon, among others, which can be easily grown in the kitchen garden. These herbs are used for curing various diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes, inflammatory, and autoimmune disease, among others. The Ayurvedic herbs are a part of the traditional medicine system. Since ancient times, herbs have been used to treat different diseases, to promote mental clarity, boost immunity, healthy skin, hair, and others. In Ayurveda, a patient can be treated as a whole and not just a diseased part. Thousands of herbs have been used in Ayurveda to treat illnesses where active ingredients are derived from leaves, roots, flowers, and bark.

The global Ayurvedic herbs market was valued at $9.5 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $21.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. A key factor driving the Ayurvedic herbs market is increasing popularity of natural and organic medicines and their benefits among the consumers. Factors such as rising health concerns and awareness on the side-effects of western medicines is further driving the consumer preference for Ayurvedic products. Moreover, catalyzed by economic growth and rising incomes, per capita expenditures on healthcare products have increased significantly over the past few years, creating a positive impact on the Ayurvedic herbs market. The distribution network of Ayurvedic products have improved significantly, increasing the accessibility of these products across both urban and rural regions. Lack of R&D for high yielding varieties, irregular supply of raw material, absence of a standardized procedure to manufacture Ayurvedic products, and safety regulations are major challenges faced by the market players.

Increase in knowledge about natural ingredients in health and personal care products in developed countries, namely the U.S., Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Japan, offers growth opportunity for Ayurvedic products manufacturers. Amidst the global pandemic, the fundamental priority of individuals and societies has become to stay safe and healthy. During the pandemic, the use of medicine may result in the further global adoption of alternative medicine and possibly its long-term acceptance as mainstream medicine. Ayurvedic medicine has gained a major traction in the pandemic as consumers were trying medicines in order to increase immunity of the body. Moreover, the players in the industry are also making strides in their clinical trials to find a cure for the virus. Due to the absence of allopathic treatment for COVID-19, Indians are turning toward alternative medicine. With the anxiety around the disease, people are seeking "back to roots" or "traditional" remedies, such as immunity boosters to seek comfort.

The Ayurvedic herbs market is segmented on the basis of herb type, form, disease indication, distribution channel and region. By herb type, it is categorized into Withania Somnifera (Ashwagandha), Frankincense (Boswellia), Indian Gooseberry (Triphala), Bacopa Monnieri (Brahmi), Turmeric, Cumin, Bitter Melon, Others. By form, it is bifurcated into raw, capsule/tablets and extracts. By disease indication, it is divided into cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory diseases, diabetes, infectious diseases, auto-immune diseases, skin diseases, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into business to business and business to consumer. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

Key market benefits for stakeholders

  • The report provides extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends and opportunities in the Ayurvedic herbs market.

  • Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

  • The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

  • Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2020 to 2028 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market

  • Porter's five forces model of the industry demonstrates the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of buyers, and bargaining power of suppliers operating in the market

  • Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Key findings
3.1.1. Top investment pockets
3.2. Top Player Positioning
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Market dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Rising health awareness among consumer
3.4.1.2. Impacts of COVID-19 on the health products sector
3.4.1.3. Development in the retail structure
3.4.2. Restraint
3.4.2.1. Lack of R&D for high yielding varieties and strict regulation on Ayurvedic products
3.4.3. Opportunity
3.4.3.1. Increasing demand for immune-boosting Ayurvedic medicines and supplements
3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis on Ayurvedic Herbs Market
3.5.1. Introduction
3.5.2. Impact on the Ayurvedic Herbs market

CHAPTER 4: AYURVEDIC HERBS MARKET, BY HERB TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Withania Somnifera (Ashwagandha)
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.3. Frankincense (Boswellia)
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.4. Indian Gooseberry (Triphala)
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast
4.5. Bacopa Monnieri (Brahmi)
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast
4.6. Turmeric
4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.6.2. Market size and forecast
4.7. CUMIN
4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.7.2. Market size and forecast
4.8. Bitter Melon
4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.8.2. Market size and forecast
4.9. Others
4.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.9.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: AYURVEDIC HERBS MARKET, BY FORM
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Raw
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast
5.3. Capsules/Tablets
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast
5.4. Extracts
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: AYURVEDIC HERBS MARKET, BY DISEASE INDICATION
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Cardiovascular Diseases
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast
6.3. Inflammatory Diseases
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast
6.4. Diabetes
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast
6.5. Infectious Diseases
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast
6.6. Autoimmune Diseases
6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.6.2. Market size and forecast
6.7. Skin Diseases
6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.7.2. Market size and forecast
6.8. Others
6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.8.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: AYURVEDIC HERBS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
7.1. Overview
7.1.1. Market size and forecast
7.2. Business to Business
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast
7.3. Business to Consumer
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast
7.3.3. Supermarket/hypermarket
7.3.4. Specialty store
7.3.5. Pharmacies and Drug Stores
7.3.6. Online Sales Channel
7.3.7. Others

CHAPTER 8: AYURVEDIC HERBS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
9.1. Top winning strategies
9.2. Product mapping
9.3. Competitive dashboard
9.4. Competitive heat map
9.5. Key developments
9.5.1. Acquisition
9.5.2. Business Expansion
9.5.3. Agreement
9.5.4. Product Launch

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
10.1.1. Company overview
10.1.2. Key Executives
10.1.3. Company snapshot
10.1.4. Operating business segments
10.1.5. Product portfolio
10.1.6. Business performance
10.2. DABUR INDIA LTD. (INDIA)
10.2.1. Company overview
10.2.2. Key Executives
10.2.3. Company snapshot
10.2.4. Operating business segments
10.2.5. Product portfolio
10.2.6. R&D Expenditure
10.2.7. Business performance
10.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.3. EMAMI LIMITED
10.3.1. Company overview
10.3.2. Key Executives
10.3.3. Company snapshot
10.3.4. Product portfolio
10.3.5. R&D Expenditure
10.3.6. Business performance
10.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments
10.4. KAIRALI AYURVEDIC GROUP
10.4.1. Company overview
10.4.2. Key Executives
10.4.3. Company snapshot
10.4.4. Product portfolio
10.5. P&G
10.5.1. Company overview
10.5.2. Key Executives
10.5.3. Company snapshot
10.5.4. Operating business segments
10.5.5. Product portfolio
10.5.6. R&D Expenditure
10.5.7. Business performance
10.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.6. PATANJALI AYURVED LIMITED
10.6.1. Company overview
10.6.2. Key Executives
10.6.3. Company snapshot
10.6.4. Product portfolio
10.7. SHAHNAZ AYURVEDA PVT. LTD.
10.7.1. Company overview
10.7.2. Key Executives
10.7.3. Company snapshot
10.7.4. Product portfolio
10.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments
10.8. SHREE BAIDYANATH AYURVEDA BHAWAN PVT. LTD.
10.8.1. Company overview
10.8.2. Key Executives
10.8.3. Company snapshot
10.8.4. Product portfolio
10.9. THE HIMALAYA DRUG COMPANY
10.9.1. Company overview
10.9.2. Key Executives
10.9.3. Company snapshot
10.9.4. Product portfolio
10.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments
10.10. UNILEVER
10.10.1. Company overview
10.10.2. Key Executives
10.10.3. Company snapshot
10.10.4. Operating business segments
10.10.5. Product portfolio
10.10.6. R&D Expenditure
10.10.7. Business performance
10.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uql2y0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ayurvedic-herbs-market-2021-to-2028---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecasts-301389075.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

