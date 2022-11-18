U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

Global B2B E-Commerce Market Analysis Report 2022: Market is Expanding with the introduction of Technology Trends Such as AI, Big Data Analytics, and Business Process Automation

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global B2B E-Commerce Market 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


After an acceleration in the pandemic era, digital B2B E-Commerce channels worldwide continue to flourish

The pandemic era led to greater adoption of B2B E-Commerce among B2B buyers and sellers alike. As of 2022, most B2B sellers have moved their operations online, as stated in the report.

This rise in adoption is forecasted to increase B2B E-Commerce sales worldwide by 2027. Not only are B2B buyers using digital channels for researching and buying products and services, but also a majority of the buyers are using digital platforms for simple buyer seller interactions.

B2B E-Commerce sales made via marketplaces are forecasted to account for an increased share of total global B2B E-Commerce sales. Furthermore, online channels were heavily utilized by businesses to make repeat and bulk B2B purchases. The latest report also reveals that nearly three-quarters of B2B merchants have already built their own marketplace as of December 2021.

In terms of cross border B2B E-Commerce sales, China maintains a strong position in the Asia Pacific market, expecting to see a peak in its growth rate of cross-border B2B E-Commerce sales in 2022, the growth rate will steadily decline while staying in double digits through 2025. India is also projected to observe high growth in its B2B E-Commerce sales, growing significantly from 2020 to 2025, as mentioned in the publication.

The growth curve is also similar for the U.S. as it is also forecasted to maintain double-digit growth in terms of its B2B E-Commerce site sales in 2025. B2B seller expectations in Europe remain positive as they anticipate B2B E-Commerce sales will steadily increase through 2025. The Middle Eastern market will also see a spur in growth in terms of B2B E-Commerce sales

Although the B2B E-Commerce market is expanding with the introduction of technology trends such as AI, big data analytics, and business process automation, some challenges still remain

As the use of B2B E-Commerce platform increases, customer expectations revolving it are undergoing a change. According to a source cited in the new report, nearly two-thirds of B2B buyers expect to have a smartphone-based application to facilitate their online purchases.

A majority of buyers give the same or higher weight to online channels as they do to traditional channels and therefore except that B2B merchants meet their expectations. In terms of the most innovative tech trends, big data analytics, AI, self-service portals, and business process automation ate being applied to the B2B E-Commerce market, and an increased number of sellers are now investing in advanced technology to optimize their B2B E-Commerce platforms.

Moreover, improvements to E-Commerce platforms, and the use of product information management systems as well as customer relation management system remain the top investment areas for 2022.

Despite these steps being taken by B2B sellers, the majority of B2B consumers still face challenges, with delivery and tracking, relation with suppliers, and the availability of product information and features ranking at the top of the list of B2B processes needing improvement.

Questions Covered in Report

  • What is the projected development of the B2B E-Commerce market in the next few years?

  • Which are the most common B2B E-Commerce channels through which buyers buy products and services?

  • What are the emerging trends that dominate the B2B E-Commerce market?

  • Which are the leading B2B marketplaces across various regions?

Global Developments

  • B2B E-Commerce Market Overview and Trends, July 2022

  • Share of B2B Purchases Made Online vs. Offline, by Before the Pandemic and After the Pandemic, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

  • Share of B2B Buyers Using Online vs. Offline Channels, by Type of Purchase, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

  • Channels Used Most Frequently to Place an Order, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

  • Breakdown of Channels Preferred to Conduct Research Before Buying, in % of B2B Buyers, February 2021

  • Share of B2B Buyers Who Prefer Buying or Paying Through Digital Channels, in %, 2021

  • Use of Online Channels for Research During Different Stages of the Purchasing Process, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

  • Most Important Information that B2B Buyers Search Online Before Going to a Physical Store, in % of B2B Buyers, February 2021

  • Factors Considered When Choosing a B2B E-Commerce Site, in % of B2B Buyers, 2021

  • Breakdown of B2B Website Traffic, by Desktop and Mobile, in %, December 2021

  • Share of B2B Interactions Between Buyers and Sellers, by Channels, in %, 2025f

  • Share of B2B Buyers Who Switched Suppliers in the Past, in %, 2021e

  • Top 3 Aspects to Improve Buyer Experience, in % of B2B Buyers, February 2021

  • Share of B2B Buyers Who Faced Customer Experience Challenge During the Buying Process, in %, August 2021

  • Challenges Faced by B2B Buyers During the Buying Process, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

  • Top 5 Challenges That B2B Buyers Face During Researching Purchases, in % of B2B Buyers, 2020 & 2021

  • Priorities for B2B E-Commerce Technology Investment, in % of B2B Sellers, 2021e

  • Top B2B E-Commerce Trends for 2022 According to B2B Specialists, in % of Respondents, December 2021

  • Top B2B E-Commerce Technology Investments for 2022 According to B2B Specialists, in % of Respondents, 2022e

  • Preferred Online Channels for Purchase, in % of B2B buyers, February 2021

  • B2B E-Commerce Sales via Marketplaces, in USD trillion, 2020 & 2025f

  • Share of B2B E-Commerce Sales Made via Marketplaces, in %, 2020 & 2025f

  • Share of B2B Companies That Have Built Their Own Marketplace vs Share of B2B Companies That Will Never Consider Building Their Own Marketplace, in % of B2B Companies, December 2021

  • Transaction Value of Cross-Border B2B Payments, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2026f

  • Share of Wire Transfer Payments, in % of Cross-Border B2B E-Commerce Transaction Value, 2021 & 2026f

  • Top Payment Options Demanded by B2B Buyers, in % of B2B Buyers, 2021

Countries Covered:

  • Brazil

  • China

  • Germany

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Italy

  • Japan

  • Mexico

  • Poland

  • Spain

  • Thailand

  • UK

  • USA

Companies Mentioned

  • Alibaba.com

  • Amazon

  • Americanas Empresas

  • Averest

  • B2Brazil

  • Capiter

  • Cartona

  • Conrad

  • Fatura

  • DHGate.com

  • Ebay

  • Gloopor

  • Indiamart

  • Jumia

  • MaxAB

  • Mercateo

  • MSC Direct

  • Rakuten

  • Retailo

  • Sary

  • Scout Stock

  • TradeIndia

  • Tradeling

  • ThomasNet

  • Walmart

  • Wasoko

  • WeMENA

  • Yahoo!

  • ZAX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcx9oa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-b2b-e-commerce-market-analysis-report-2022-market-is-expanding-with-the-introduction-of-technology-trends-such-as-ai-big-data-analytics-and-business-process-automation-301682662.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

