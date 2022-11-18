Global B2B E-Commerce Market Analysis Report 2022: Market is Expanding with the introduction of Technology Trends Such as AI, Big Data Analytics, and Business Process Automation

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global B2B E-Commerce Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



After an acceleration in the pandemic era, digital B2B E-Commerce channels worldwide continue to flourish

The pandemic era led to greater adoption of B2B E-Commerce among B2B buyers and sellers alike. As of 2022, most B2B sellers have moved their operations online, as stated in the report.

This rise in adoption is forecasted to increase B2B E-Commerce sales worldwide by 2027. Not only are B2B buyers using digital channels for researching and buying products and services, but also a majority of the buyers are using digital platforms for simple buyer seller interactions.

B2B E-Commerce sales made via marketplaces are forecasted to account for an increased share of total global B2B E-Commerce sales. Furthermore, online channels were heavily utilized by businesses to make repeat and bulk B2B purchases. The latest report also reveals that nearly three-quarters of B2B merchants have already built their own marketplace as of December 2021.

In terms of cross border B2B E-Commerce sales, China maintains a strong position in the Asia Pacific market, expecting to see a peak in its growth rate of cross-border B2B E-Commerce sales in 2022, the growth rate will steadily decline while staying in double digits through 2025. India is also projected to observe high growth in its B2B E-Commerce sales, growing significantly from 2020 to 2025, as mentioned in the publication.

The growth curve is also similar for the U.S. as it is also forecasted to maintain double-digit growth in terms of its B2B E-Commerce site sales in 2025. B2B seller expectations in Europe remain positive as they anticipate B2B E-Commerce sales will steadily increase through 2025. The Middle Eastern market will also see a spur in growth in terms of B2B E-Commerce sales

Although the B2B E-Commerce market is expanding with the introduction of technology trends such as AI, big data analytics, and business process automation, some challenges still remain

As the use of B2B E-Commerce platform increases, customer expectations revolving it are undergoing a change. According to a source cited in the new report, nearly two-thirds of B2B buyers expect to have a smartphone-based application to facilitate their online purchases.

Story continues

A majority of buyers give the same or higher weight to online channels as they do to traditional channels and therefore except that B2B merchants meet their expectations. In terms of the most innovative tech trends, big data analytics, AI, self-service portals, and business process automation ate being applied to the B2B E-Commerce market, and an increased number of sellers are now investing in advanced technology to optimize their B2B E-Commerce platforms.

Moreover, improvements to E-Commerce platforms, and the use of product information management systems as well as customer relation management system remain the top investment areas for 2022.

Despite these steps being taken by B2B sellers, the majority of B2B consumers still face challenges, with delivery and tracking, relation with suppliers, and the availability of product information and features ranking at the top of the list of B2B processes needing improvement.

Questions Covered in Report

What is the projected development of the B2B E-Commerce market in the next few years?

Which are the most common B2B E-Commerce channels through which buyers buy products and services?

What are the emerging trends that dominate the B2B E-Commerce market?

Which are the leading B2B marketplaces across various regions?

Global Developments

B2B E-Commerce Market Overview and Trends, July 2022

Share of B2B Purchases Made Online vs. Offline, by Before the Pandemic and After the Pandemic, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

Share of B2B Buyers Using Online vs. Offline Channels, by Type of Purchase, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

Channels Used Most Frequently to Place an Order, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

Breakdown of Channels Preferred to Conduct Research Before Buying, in % of B2B Buyers, February 2021

Share of B2B Buyers Who Prefer Buying or Paying Through Digital Channels, in %, 2021

Use of Online Channels for Research During Different Stages of the Purchasing Process, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

Most Important Information that B2B Buyers Search Online Before Going to a Physical Store, in % of B2B Buyers, February 2021

Factors Considered When Choosing a B2B E-Commerce Site, in % of B2B Buyers, 2021

Breakdown of B2B Website Traffic, by Desktop and Mobile, in %, December 2021

Share of B2B Interactions Between Buyers and Sellers, by Channels, in %, 2025f

Share of B2B Buyers Who Switched Suppliers in the Past, in %, 2021e

Top 3 Aspects to Improve Buyer Experience, in % of B2B Buyers, February 2021

Share of B2B Buyers Who Faced Customer Experience Challenge During the Buying Process, in %, August 2021

Challenges Faced by B2B Buyers During the Buying Process, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

Top 5 Challenges That B2B Buyers Face During Researching Purchases, in % of B2B Buyers, 2020 & 2021

Priorities for B2B E-Commerce Technology Investment, in % of B2B Sellers, 2021e

Top B2B E-Commerce Trends for 2022 According to B2B Specialists, in % of Respondents, December 2021

Top B2B E-Commerce Technology Investments for 2022 According to B2B Specialists, in % of Respondents, 2022e

Preferred Online Channels for Purchase, in % of B2B buyers, February 2021

B2B E-Commerce Sales via Marketplaces, in USD trillion, 2020 & 2025f

Share of B2B E-Commerce Sales Made via Marketplaces, in %, 2020 & 2025f

Share of B2B Companies That Have Built Their Own Marketplace vs Share of B2B Companies That Will Never Consider Building Their Own Marketplace, in % of B2B Companies, December 2021

Transaction Value of Cross-Border B2B Payments, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2026f

Share of Wire Transfer Payments, in % of Cross-Border B2B E-Commerce Transaction Value, 2021 & 2026f

Top Payment Options Demanded by B2B Buyers, in % of B2B Buyers, 2021

Countries Covered:

Brazil

China

Germany

India

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Poland

Spain

Thailand

UK

USA

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba.com

Amazon

Americanas Empresas

Averest

B2Brazil

Capiter

Cartona

Conrad

Fatura

DHGate.com

Ebay

Gloopor

Indiamart

Jumia

MaxAB

Mercateo

MSC Direct

Rakuten

Retailo

Sary

Scout Stock

TradeIndia

Tradeling

ThomasNet

Walmart

Wasoko

WeMENA

Yahoo!

ZAX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcx9oa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-b2b-e-commerce-market-analysis-report-2022-market-is-expanding-with-the-introduction-of-technology-trends-such-as-ai-big-data-analytics-and-business-process-automation-301682662.html

SOURCE Research and Markets