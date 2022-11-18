U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

Global B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Analysis Report 2022: The Adoption of B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces is Expected to See Growth Between 2020 and 2025

·5 min read

DUBLIN , Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Amazon Business maintains a dominant position as a leading B2B E-Commerce marketplace across various regions

Amazon.com, a leading B2C E-Commerce marketplace, extended its capabilities to the B2B market after launching its subsidiary- Amazon Business in 2015, which focusses on the needs of the B2B market.

Within a year, the company was able to become a billion-dollar business and, by 2021, generated a revenue worth billions of Euros, thereby becoming a key marketplace for B2B buyers and sellers worldwide. With an increasing adoption of third-party marketplaces in the U.S. in 2021, Amazon business was the most preferred marketplace amongst B2B sellers to sell goods and services on, followed by eBay, Walmart, and Alibaba.

Additionally, Amazon business is among the most utilized digital marketplaces by small and medium enterprises worldwide. Moreover, the gross merchandise volume of the company is also forecasted to see a double-digit growth between 2021 and 2025, reaching a value of billions in the Euros by 2025.

The share of B2B E-Commerce sales coming via marketplaces is forecasted to rise worldwide, with Amazon business also holding a notable amount of share in the U.S. market by 2025, as mentioned in this report.

Various other B2B E-Commerce marketplaces are seen mushrooming worldwide

With the share of B2B E-Commerce sales coming via marketplaces set to increase between 2020 and 2025, several other B2B E-Commerce marketplaces are seen connecting the B2B buyers and sellers worldwide. Globally, almost a quarter of B2B buyers used marketplaces to place an order as of August 2021.

Although Amazon business happens to hold a strong position as a digital B2B marketplace in several regions of the world, it is still yet to make its presence felt in the Asia-Pacific region. China-based Alibaba is a dominant B2B E-Commerce marketplace in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by DHGate.com and TradeIndia.

Other regions, such as Latin America and MENA, witnessed a growth of several startups within the B2B E-Commerce market.

Questions Covered

  • What is the forecasted development of B2B E-Commerce sales via marketplaces in the future?

  • What is the projected sales share of B2B E-Commerce marketplaces in overall B2B E-Commerce in 2025?

  • Who are the leading players within the B2B E-Commerce marketplaces sphere as of 2022?

  • Which are the top marketplaces that B2B sellers in the U.S. use to sell their goods and services?

  • What are the main reasons why SMEs prefer to use one or multiple marketplaces?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

  • B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview and Trends, August 2022 B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview and Trends, August 2022

  • B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sales, in USD trillion, 2020 & 2025f

  • Share of B2B E-Commerce Sales Made via Marketplaces, in %, 2020 & 2025f

  • Preferred Online Channels for Purchase, in % of B2B buyers, February 2021

  • Share of B2B Companies That Have Built Their Own Marketplace vs Share of B2B Companies That Will Never Consider Building Their Own Marketplace, in % of B2B Companies, December 2021

  • Top B2B E-Commerce Trends for 2022 According to B2B Specialists, incl. "Marketplaces", in % of Respondents, December 2021

  • Top B2B E-Commerce Technology Investments for 2022 According to B2B Specialists, incl. "Marketplaces", in % of Respondents, December 2021

  • Channels Used Most Frequently to Place an Order, incl. "Marketplaces", in % of B2B Buyers, August 2021

  • B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Profile, August 2022

3. Asia-Pacific
3.1. Regional

  • Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces, July 2022

3.2. India

  • Share of Small and Medium Business That Believe B2B E-Commerce Platforms Would Help them Grow Their Business, in %, 2021e

4. North America
4.1. Regional

  • Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces, July 2022

4.2. USA

  • Top Marketplaces That B2B Sellers Use to Sell Their Products, in % of B2B Decision Makers, June 2021

  • Marketplaces Share of Total B2B E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2022e

  • B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sales, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021

  • Gross Merchandise Volume of Amazon Business, in USD billion, 2022f & 2025f

  • Market Share of Amazon Business, in % of Total B2B E-Commerce Sales, 2022e & 2025f

5. Europe
5.1. Regional

  • Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces, August 2022

5.2. UK

  • Share of B2B Buyers Using Amazon Business to Purchase Goods and Services, in %, 2021

5.3. Germany

  • B2B Sales Channels Used, in % of B2B Sellers, July 2021

6. Latin America
6.1. Brazil

  • Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces in Latin America, July 2022

7. Middle East and Africa
7.1. Regional

  • Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces in MENA, July 2022

  • Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces in Africa, July 2022

Companies Mentioned

  • Alibaba

  • Amazon Business

  • Americanas Empresas

  • B2Brazil

  • Conrad

  • DHGate

  • Ebay

  • Gloopor

  • Jumia

  • MaxAB

  • Mercateo

  • Scout Stock

  • TradeIndia

  • Tradeling

  • Unite

  • Walmart

  • Wasoko

  • WeMENA

  • ZAX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yf96vq

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-b2b-e-commerce-marketplaces-analysis-report-2022-the-adoption-of-b2b-e-commerce-marketplaces-is-expected-to-see-growth-between-2020-and-2025-301682727.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

