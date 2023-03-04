U.S. markets closed

Global B2B Ecommerce Market 2022-2028: Adoption of Social Commerce Presents Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global B2B Ecommerce Market 2022-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MARKET OUTLOOK

Based on the publisher's research report, the global B2B eCommerce market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 21.22% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The B2B eCommerce market's growth is mainly on account of factors such as a surge in online orders, technological advancements, and ease of various payment methods. Additionally, the rise of social commerce sales has opened new avenues for the studied market.

However, data privacy and security concerns alongside high investments emerge as a cause of concern for market players, limiting the global B2B eCommerce market's scope for growth.

REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The global B2B eCommerce market includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

Over the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the B2B eCommerce market. The rapid digitalization process across industries has elevated the number of digital buying, which largely supports the market's growth. Along with this, the advent of new players and the rising social media penetration has increased the demand for digital marketing. This further strengthens the B2B online platforms, creating numerous opportunities for the APAC market over the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK

The major companies in the B2B eCommerce market are DIYTrade, EC21, eWorldTrade, Global Sources, eBay Inc, Flexfire LEDs, ThomasNet, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Kompass, Quill Corporation, Amazon Inc, Flipkart, Chinaaseantrade.com, and MSC Industrial Direct.

Amazon Inc focuses on cloud computing, eCommerce, digital streaming, and AI services. It operates a marketplace for sellers, consumers, and content creators. The company also offers advertising services, serving developers and enterprises through Amazon Web Services. The company serves clients globally, with headquarters located in the United States.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Growth in Online Orders

  • Technological Advancements and Developments

  • Ease and Adoption of Different Payment Modes

Market Challenges

  • Concerns Regarding Data Privacy and Security

  • Need for High Investments

Market Opportunities

  • Adoption of Social Commerce

  • Adoption of Augmented and Virtual Reality



Key Topics Covered:

1. Global B2B Ecommerce Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the B2B Ecommerce Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Increasing Popularity of Omnichannel Sales
2.2.2. Governments Shifting Towards Online Marketplaces
2.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Key Market Strategies
2.6.1. Product Launches & Developments
2.6.2. Partnerships & Agreements
2.7. Market Drivers
2.7.1. Growth in Online Orders
2.7.2. Technological Advancements and Developments
2.7.3. Ease and Adoption of Different Payment Modes
2.8. Market Challenges
2.8.1. Concerns Regarding Data Privacy and Security
2.8.2. Need for High Investments
2.9. Market Opportunities
2.9.1. Adoption of Social Commerce
2.9.2. Adoption of Augmented and Virtual Reality

3. Global B2B Ecommerce Market Outlook - by Product Type
3.1. Consumer Electronics
3.2. Automotive
3.3. Beauty & Personal Care
3.4. Industrial & Science
3.5. Clothing
3.6. Sports
3.7. Food and Beverage
3.8. Construction
3.9. Others

4. Global B2B Ecommerce Market Outlook - by Payment Mode
4.1. Digital/Mobile/E-Wallets
4.2. Credit and Debit Cards
4.3. Bank Transfer
4.4. Cash on Delivery
4.5. Others

5. Global B2B Ecommerce Market - Regional Outlook

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Research Methodology & Scope
7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables
7.2. Sources of Data
7.3. Research Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

  • Amazon Inc

  • Chinaaseantrade.Com

  • Diy Trade

  • Ebay Inc

  • Ec21

  • Eworldtrade

  • Flexfire Leds

  • Flipkart

  • Global Sources

  • Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

  • Kompass

  • Msc Industrial Direct

  • Quill Corporation

  • Thomasnet

