Global B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market worth $797.3 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

·7 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Global B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market (Deployment Types (Supplier-Oriented Model, Buyer-Oriented Model, Intermediary-Oriented Model), Types (Bakery & Confectionery Products, Dairy Products, Snacks & Nutritional Bars, Beverages, Ready-to-Eat Meals, Processed Meats, Poultry & Seafood, and Other Types))- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Logo
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Logo

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market is valued at US$ 195.9 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 797.3 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.97% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1229

The global landscape of E-commerce is constantly expanding, and its significance to emerging nations is growing. The COVID-19 pandemic, changing customer needs, demands for digital integration, and continuously evolving technology is accelerating digital transformation, which is already a defining characteristic of the globe. E-commerce has grown in importance as a source of competitive advantage for business-to-business (B2B) firms. It helps businesses not only reduce transactional costs and provide a wide range of additional services but also to improve collaboration with their customers and suppliers. B2B e-commerce platforms are receiving significant investments from venture capitalists enticed by the prospect of high frequency, high-value orders in a market that shadows B2C e-commerce. The most popular food and beverage products are bakery and dairy goods, canned and frozen processed food, ready-to-eat meals, diet snacks, processed meat, and beverages.

There has been a prominent shift in eating habits due to the fast-paced nature of urban living. Most urban residents choose to consume ready-to-eat meals as part of their daily diet. The causes for the rise in packaged food and beverages consumption in major cities include an increase in income, a higher standard of living, and ease of convenience. The growing demand for nutritious and convenient on-the-go snacks has prompted health and wellness food makers to use innovative food industry technology. Growing demand for ready-to-eat foods, developments in the retail landscape, and the continued expansion of the E-commerce industry are likely to fuel market growth throughout the forecast period. Technological advancements, increased urbanization, and a paradigm shift in consumer purchasing patterns are pushing the trend for B2B food and beverages e-commerce market.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a substantial market share during the forecast period. The regional expansion can be due to rising per capita income and growth in online retail sales. Moreover, changes in food consumption patterns, a rapidly expanding E-commerce business, and the speedy adoption of modern technology all contribute considerably to the growth of the regional market. The expansion of the E-commerce industry in emerging nations such as India and Japan are accelerating the adoption of E-commerce for food and beverages in the area.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1229

Prominent market players in the B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce market are Cheetah, Pod Foods, MaxWholesale, Choco, The Chefs Warehouse, FoodMaven, MagaLoop, ShopKirana, Peel-Works, Jumbotail Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sysco Corporation, Allen Brothers, Gordon Food Service, US Foods, Performance Foodservice Corporate, UW Provision, LiberTerre, Austin Meat & Seafood, Colorado Boxed Beef, LobsterAnywhere.com, DEBRAGGA, Capital Meat, HelloFresh, Home Chef, Goodfood Market Corp, Freshly, eFoodChoice.com, Mindcurv GmbH, GUSTO MARKETPLACE, Agorara, Ukrainian Food Platform, FoodsTrade Sunbasket, Mindful Chef, Huimin, Telio, Lomond Fine Foods, Collectiv Food, Notch, FoodByUs, CaterNation, Emerge, Supp.li, Biolinked, and Other Prominent Players.

Key Developments in the market:

  • In Jan 2022, Cheetah completed a $60 million Series C fundraising round. This round of funding highlights the need and demand for tech-enabled services and assistance for independent eateries and food entrepreneurs suffering since the outbreak. When these independent restaurants are added together, they account for most of the food service business in the United States.

  • In May 2022, MagaLoop secured €9 million in investment for its app-based ordering platform that connects independent shops with suppliers. The fresh funds are expected to extend the company's network of independent wholesalers and retailers, as well as to drive significant platform developments.

  • In Dec 2021, In a Series C fundraising round headed by Artal Asia, a subsidiary of global equity investment company Invus, Jumbotail raised $85 million. The company utilized the newly injected fund to increase its engineering, product, design, data science, category management, marketing, and finance teams in order to expand to 100 cities in India.

  • In Oct 2021, Square Roots and Gordon Food Service will expand their relationship to realize their shared goal of constructing indoor farms across the continent, enabling local food production on a worldwide scale. Gordon Food Service will utilize the smart farm technology platform developed by Square Roots. Inside the farm, Square Roots uses its unique, cloud-connected software to continuously monitor and control numerous climates, allowing its farmers to cultivate a wide array of products to satisfy various local market demands.

For Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1229

Market Segments

Global B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market, by Deployment Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

  • Supplier-Oriented Model

  • Buyer-Oriented Model

  • Intermediary-Oriented Model

Global B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market, by Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

  • Bakery & Confectionery Products

  • Dairy Products

  • Snacks & Nutritional Bars

  • Beverages

  • Ready-to-Eat Meals

  • Processed Meats

  • Poultry & Seafood

  • Other Types

Global B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

North America B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia & New Zealand

Latin America B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global AI Enabled E-commerce Solutions Market

Global Alcoholic Beverage E-commerce Platforms Market

Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market

Global Functional Beverages Market

Why should buy this report:

  • To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the Global B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market

  • To receive an industry overview and future trends of the B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce market

  • To analyze the B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market drivers and challenges

  • To get information on the B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market size (Value US$ Bn) forecast to 2030

  • Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market industry

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Tel.: +1 718 593 4405
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn
Follow Us On Facebook

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-b2b-food-and-beverages-e-commerce-market-worth-797-3-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-insightace-analytic-301558849.html

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

