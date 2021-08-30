U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

Global B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs) and Food Category (Chilled & Dairy, Grocery, Beverages, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 71, 628.0 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Companies are concentrating their efforts on enhancing their production capacity, go-to-market processes, and digital activities such as expanding their e-commerce presence and scale. COVID-19 has provided every other firm an incentive to make changes in their marketing strategy post normalcy. Every organization, big or small, has been concentrating on developing new business models to meet the market's changing needs. For example, PepsiCo Inc. has launched its directoto-consumer (DTC) websites Snacks.com and PantryShop.com in response to the increased demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both websites are aimed to gain profit from the growing trend of people using e-commerce to satisfy their food and beverage demands amidst the current health crisis. PepsiCo is promoting its Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Quaker Oats, and other well-known brands on these sites. This type of initiative aids other businesses in innovating their online marketplaces based on demand. As a whole, these variables are anticipated to contribute to the B2B food marketplace platform's growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak has severely disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of household equipment, including the item published on B2B food marketplace platforms. The emergence of COVID-19 virus across the globe, followed by lockdown scenarios, has led the e-commerce industry experts to analyze that the industry would face at least a quarter of lag in household supply chain. This disruption is expected to create tremors through till mid-2021. The e-commerce industry is likely to pick up pace soon after the governments across the globe lift the various containment measures steadily in order to revive the economy. The production of the household items is anticipated to gain pace from 2022 which is further foreseen to positively influence the B2B food marketplace platforms.

Key Findings of the Study:

The B2B food marketplace platforms market is segmented on the basis of enterprise size, food category and geography. By geography, the market is segmented into five major regions-North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SCAM). Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. Further, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and Sme's. The large enterprise segment represented the largest share of the overall market in 2021. In terms of food category, the market is segmented into chilled & dairy, grocery, beverages, and others. In 2020, the grocery segment accounted for the substantial share of the market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global B2B food marketplace platforms market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global B2B food marketplace platforms market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Expert Opinion
4.4 Premium Insight
4.4.1 North America B2B e-Commerce Market
4.4.2 Europe B2B e-Commerce Market
4.4.3 APAC B2B e-Commerce Market
4.4.4 MEA B2B e-Commerce Market
4.4.5 SAM B2B e-Commerce Market
4.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5. B2B Food Marketplace Platforms - Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Proliferation of Smartphones and Tablets Facilitates Better Communications between SME's and Buyers
5.1.2 Contractual Pricing of the Products
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Reluctance among Consumers to Shift from Brick-and Mortar Shopping to Digital Channels
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Innovation in Product Selling Models by Manufacturers
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of E-commerce Platforms
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Global Overview
6.2 B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 - Enterprise Size
7.1 Overview
7.2 B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market, By Enterprise Size (2020 & 2028)
7.3 Large Enterprises
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Large Enterprises: B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 SMEs
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 SMEs: B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Analysis and Forecast To 2028 - Food Category
8.1 Overview
8.2 B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market, By Food Category (2020 & 2028)
8.3 Chilled and Dairy
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Chilled and Dairy: B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Grocery
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Grocery: B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Beverages
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Beverages: B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5.2.1 Water
8.5.2.2 Water: B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5.2.3 Others
8.5.2.4 Others: B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Others: B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market - Geographic Analysis

10. B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.6 South America

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Market Initiative
11.2 Merger and Acquisition
11.3 New Development

12. Company Profiles
12.1 eFoodChoice.com
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Mindcurv GmbH
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 GUSTO MARKETPLACE
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Jumbotail Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Agorara
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Ukrainian Food Platform
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 FoodMaven
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Telio Vietnam Co., Ltd
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 FoodB2BMarketplace.com
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 FOOD FOR SALE
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments
12.11 FoodsTrade
12.11.1 Key Facts
12.11.2 Business Description
12.11.3 Products and Services
12.11.4 Financial Overview
12.11.5 SWOT Analysis
12.11.6 Key Developments
12.12 BioLinked
12.12.1 Key Facts
12.12.2 Business Description
12.12.3 Products and Services
12.12.4 Financial Overview
12.12.5 SWOT Analysis
12.12.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwwga6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


