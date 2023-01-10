Global B2B Online Payment Gateway for Healthcare Market Size
Elavon, Billing Tree, Flywire, Cloudfy, BlueSnap, Worldpay, Shopify, Paypal, Areto, Zion Payments, Paystand, Oroinc, Udaan, and Resolve among others, are some of the key players in the global B2B online payment gateway for healthcare market.
Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global B2B Online Payment Gateway for Healthcare Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The rise of the B2B online payment gateway for the healthcare market is attributed to the expansion of global trade, business sector expansion activities, and an increase in cross-border transactions involving vendors, wholesalers, retailers, and businesses. The growth of the b2b online payment gateway for the healthcare business is also being accelerated by the expansion of digital payments in the health insurance sector.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global B2B Online Payment Gateway for Healthcare Market - Forecasts to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
As per the end-user outlook, hospitals are expected to be the largest segment in the global B2B online payment gateway for healthcare market from 2023 to 2028
As per the enterprise size outlook, the large enterprise segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global B2B online payment gateway for healthcare market from 2023 to 2028
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)
Large Enterprise
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Domestic Payments
Cross-Border Payments
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Hospitals
Practices
Pharmacies
Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
