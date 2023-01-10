U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,905.75
    -8.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,599.00
    -71.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,156.75
    -28.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,801.00
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.43
    -0.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    +0.84 (+3.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8790
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,212.09
    +16.31 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.88
    +0.58 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Global B2B Online Payment Gateway for Healthcare Market Size

Global Market Estimates
·2 min read
Global Market Estimates
Global Market Estimates

Elavon, Billing Tree, Flywire, Cloudfy, BlueSnap, Worldpay, Shopify, Paypal, Areto, Zion Payments, Paystand, Oroinc, Udaan, and Resolve among others, are some of the key players in the global B2B online payment gateway for healthcare market.

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global B2B Online Payment Gateway for Healthcare Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The rise of the B2B online payment gateway for the healthcare market is attributed to the expansion of global trade, business sector expansion activities, and an increase in cross-border transactions involving vendors, wholesalers, retailers, and businesses. The growth of the b2b online payment gateway for the healthcare business is also being accelerated by the expansion of digital payments in the health insurance sector.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global B2B Online Payment Gateway for Healthcare Market - Forecasts to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the end-user outlook, hospitals are expected to be the largest segment in the global B2B online payment gateway for healthcare market from 2023 to 2028

  • As per the enterprise size outlook, the large enterprise segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global B2B online payment gateway for healthcare market from 2023 to 2028

  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

  • North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

  • Elavon, Billing Tree, Flywire, Cloudfy, BlueSnap, Worldpay, Shopify, Paypal, Areto, Zion Payments, PayStand, Oroinc, Udaan, and Resolve among others, are some of the key players in the global B2B online payment gateway for the healthcare market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/b2b-online-payment-gateway-for-healthcare-market-3910

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

  • Large Enterprise

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Domestic Payments

  • Cross-Border Payments

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals

  • Practices

  • Pharmacies

  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Netherlands

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Singapore

  • Vietnam

  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Chile

  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • South Africa

  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

CONTACT: Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Dow Jones Reverses Lower Ahead Of Powell Speech; 7 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower Monday.

  • 4 More REITs Trading Below Book Value And Paying Dividends

    The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) all trade below their book value, and each one pays a dividend. If the Federal Reserve ever makes the pivot back to lowering interest rates, REITs such as these may be of interest to patient investors. While the wait continues for a change in the rate environment, an investor continues to receive a dividend. That’s the idea, anyway. It may or may not work out that way, but for those interested, here are the REITs: Medical Properties Trust Inc.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Monday

    Certain semiconductor stocks do look attractive at their present prices. Intel stock, for example, costs less than 9 times trailing earnings currently. AMD and Nvidia, at 39 times and 60 times trailing earnings, respectively, may not be objectively cheap, but they are at least about 50% cheap-er than what they were selling for a year ago.

  • These 15 Dividend Aristocrat stocks have been the best income builders

    DEEP DIVE The S&P Dividend Aristocrats deserve more coverage. Those are companies that have raised their dividend payouts consistently over the years — they’re dividend royalty, as it were. As a group, they have performed well in the long term.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is Breaking Out

    For its part, Berkshire Hathaway has seen its shares outperform the S&P 500. Now, despite the recent underperformance of Apple -- Berkshire's largest position -- shares of Berkshire Hathaway are trying to break out. Before we dive into the setup, notice how Berkshire stock was hitting all-time highs in late March.

  • Nvidia, AMD stock named top tech picks for 2023 by Wells Fargo

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down a Wells Fargo report that named chip makers Nvidia and AMD the top tech picks for this year.

  • Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

    Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Specialty tech stock Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) didn't have such a special start to the trading week. Apparently, that customer is none other than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Apple will replace third-party components in its iPhones and iPads with its own goods.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint Shares Jumped Today

    U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) company stocks took off today after what had been a relatively rough start to 2023. After the first week of the year, stocks of EV makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) along with charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) were down between 5% and 11%. Lucid and ChargePoint stocks were up 7% and 13.6%, respectively, at that time.

  • Stocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in stocks fizzled out after two Federal Reserve officials signaled that interest rates could top 5%, throwing some cold water on traders who saw a peak below that mark.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After S

  • Asian Stocks Mixed as Hawkish Fed Halts S&P Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fluctuated as investors weighed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and looked toward the release of US inflation data on Thursday for clarity on the trajectory for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 13.6%, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says the Bear Market Is Expected to Continue in 2023 — Here Are 2 ‘Safe Haven’ Stocks That Analysts Like

    Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    The job cuts have been concentrated in the tech industry and have included Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., and Microsoft The slowdown in the tech industry has also started to reverberate on Wall Street where revenue for tech-related deals has fallen off. Employers added 223,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. The recent headlines about tech layoffs don’t seem to match broader economic indicators, which show a strong job market and a historically low unemployment rate.

  • Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT owner -Semafor

    The funding includes other venture firms and deal documents were sent to prospective investors in recent weeks, with the aim to close the round by the end of 2022, the report said. Microsoft declined to comment, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. This follows a Wall Street Journal report that said OpenAI was in talks to sell existing shares at a roughly $29 billion valuation, with venture capital firms such as Thrive Capital and Founders Fund buying shares from existing shareholders.

  • Look for a big cut to TSMC’s 2023 outlook as a bullish sign for chips, one analyst says ahead of earnings

    The best thing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. can do in its earnings report Thursday is to cut its outlook for 2023 big, indicating a bottoming in the first half of the year, according to one analyst Monday. TSMC (TSM) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday at 1 a.m. Eastern Time. Needham analyst Charles Shi, who keeps TSMC as his top pick for 2023, said that the bigger the cut to TSMC’s full year guidance, the better shape 2024 will be.

  • Keurig K-Cup settlement: Today’s the final day to join the $10 million class-action suit

    If you have been making your morning cup of coffee using the popular Keurig (KDP) pods, aka K-Cups, then you may be entitled to some money. The beverage giant recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over claims the company made that its K-Cups were recyclable. As part of the settlement, Keurig has agreed to pay $10 million to purchasers.