Global B2B Payments Market In-depth Insight & Emerging Trends | Market Set to Reach 1,618.15 USD Billion by 2028 with CAGR of 10.20% | Increasing Rapid Expansion of Trades across the Globe is Driving the Market

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increase in export & import of goods & services across the world and rising expansion of trades globally has fuelled the demand for B2B payments among firms. Furthermore, businesses look forward to deal with different countries for their expansion, which boosts the cross-border business transactions. In addition, increase in usage of technology in B2B payments and rapid development of the domestic SMEs & medium-sized companies engaging into massive trades act as the key driving forces of the global B2B payments market.

The total Global B2B Payments Market is estimated to reach 1,618.15 USD Billion by 2028, up from 903.50 USD Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.20%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “B2B Payments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Payment Type (Domestic Payments, Cross-Border Payments), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Small-Sized Enterprises), by Payment Mode (Traditional, Digital), by Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Metals & Mining, Energy & Utilities), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the B2B Payments market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.20% during the forecast period.

  • The B2B Payments market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 903.50 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,618.15 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide B2B Payments market.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Partnership among FinTech & B2B Payment Companies

Bank-FinTech collaborations have emerged as a viable, lucrative growth path for both sides of these partnerships. For traditional financial institutions (FIs), working with a would-be competitor means integrating technologies for customers without having to build solutions from scratch. For instance, U.K.-based building society Nationwide has provided USD 19.67 million to speed up 10 times for Future Technologies which is a start-up focused on improving the banking experience for end-customers. Nationwide's participation in the firm's Series B investment has given the building society a minority stake in the firm, and will enable the companies to collaborate on developing a digital business banking platform as Nationwide gears up to launch its business current account services later this year.

Increase in Cross Border Trading

Cross-border payments are transactions that involve transferring money between people and businesses from one country to another. They are carried out through financial institutions and the correspondent banking network (CBN) that are directly related to sending and receiving funds. The Internet and the transfer to online businesses contributed to the rapid growth of world trade over the years. Therefore, most financial institutions and payment systems have developed cross-border payments to facilitate and speed up money transactions, thus helping the market to flourish in the forecast years. The trusted and reliable banking approach came across the challenges from rising solutions, hence major key players and models are modifying the fintech world.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the B2B payment service industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/b2b-payments-market-1385

The Report on B2B Payments Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Holds Maximum Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of B2B Payments Market in 2021. This is attributed to increase in adoption of virtual card accounts among the commercial line businesses in the developing nations of Asia-Pacific. In addition to this, growing adoption of advance payment system among the business and growing presence of major players of the market drives the growth of the B2B payments market in this region.

List of Prominent Players in the B2B Payments Market:

  • American Express

  • Bank of America Corporation

  • Capital One

  • Mastercard

  • Pioneer Inc.

  • PayPal Holdings Inc.

  • Square Inc.

  • Stripe

  • TransferWise Ltd.

  • and Visa Inc.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on "B2B Payments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Payment Type (Domestic Payments, Cross-Border Payments), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Small-Sized Enterprises), by Payment Mode (Traditional, Digital), by Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Metals & Mining, Energy & Utilities), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/b2b-payments-market-market-409993

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the B2B Payments Market?

  • How will the B2B Payments Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the B2B Payments Market?

  • What is the B2B Payments market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the B2B Payments Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “B2B Payments Market will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 903.50 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 1,618.15 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 10.20% From 2022 – 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2028

Segments Covered

• Payment Type

o Domestic Payments

o Cross-Border Payments

• Enterprise Size

o Large Enterprises

o Medium-Sized Enterprises

o Small-Sized Enterprises

• Payment Mode

o Traditional

o Digital

• Industry Vertical

o Manufacturing

o IT & Telecom

o Metals & Mining

o Energy & Utilities

o BFSI

o Others

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

About Us:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


