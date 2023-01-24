Global Baby Car Seat Market Report 2022-2027: Manufacturers are Investing Heavily to Incorporate Advanced Technologies and Innovations

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby Car Seat Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Baby Car Seat Market is estimated to reach a market value of US$2.747 billion by 2027 from US$1.628 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.76%

Rising awareness about the safety of babies and infants among parents is the major driver of the baby car seat market. A growing middle-class population and living standards, coupled with increasing urbanization have resulted in a rise in the ownership of cars.

As such, people are opting for different types of baby car seats due to growing concerns regarding the safety and security of infants, which are supported by rising affordability. This is driving the global market growth of baby car seats significantly.



The increasing number of global car accidents has also triggered the demand for baby car seats across the globe in order to prevent the risks of any car injury. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, approximately 1.35 million people die each year due to road traffic crashes.

Also, road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged between 5 and 29 years. Governments and international organizations are also implementing several traffic safety regulations and policy measures making baby car seats mandatory to ensure a child's safety, thus positively impacting the overall baby car seat market.

For example, in all US states, it is mandatory to use child safety seats in automobiles. The leading urban centre in China- Shanghai- revised the 'Shanghai Minors Protection Regulation' in 2013 and created a mandatory age-appropriate child safety seat to be utilized in private cars for children aged between 0 and 4 years, effective from March 1, 2014.



Manufacturers are investing heavily to incorporate advanced technologies and innovations into car seats to improve overall safety in a vehicle. Market players are involved in various growth strategies and diversifying their product portfolio in order to gain a larger share, thereby propelling the global market growth of baby car seats.

Emerging markets in countries like Brazil, India, and Thailand offer lucrative opportunities for baby car seat manufacturers to expand their customer base. Factors such as increasing awareness about the benefits of baby car seats, the growing working women's population, and rising disposable incomes are expected to spur the market growth of baby car seats in these emerging markets during the forecast period.



Offline dominates the global baby car seat market



By sales channel, the offline segment accounted for the major market share in 2019 and will remain at its position till the end of the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the availability of a wide range of products in offline stores.

Moreover, customers get thorough details about different types of baby car seats with detailed instructions about installation and after-sale services from salespersons which help them to make better purchasing decisions.

The online segment will grow at a decent compound annual growth rate during the forecast period on account of the growing inclination toward online purchases and the ease and convenience of ordering products via online stores such as Amazon.



Europe holds a notable share in the global baby car seat market



Geographically, the global baby car seat market has been segmented as follows: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Due to the strict laws and regulations regarding child safety, Europe accounted for a significant market share in 2019.

Countries such as France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Denmark, and the Netherlands have already made it mandatory to use a car seat for children who have a height of less than 150 cm to ensure their safety and protection. As such, this regional market is poised to remain in its position until the end of the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to witness a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

Rising awareness regarding the safety of children while travelling is driving the demand for baby car seats across this region. Supportive government campaigns and policies in countries like China and India are also contributing to the regional market growth of baby car seats. For example, the government of India, in October 2014, mandated every car maker in India to equip their cars with the provision for installing child seats.



Competitive Insights



Prominent key market players in the global baby car seat market include Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., RECARO Holding GmbH, Mothercare plc, RENOLUX, Newell Brands, InfaSecure, Monahan Products, LLC DBA UPPAbaby, Britax, DIONO, LLC, Dorel Juvenile, andClek Inc.

These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of their good brand image and product offerings. Major players of the global baby car seat market have been covered along with their relative competitive positions and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments by different market players over the last two years.

