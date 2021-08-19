U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market Report 2021-2027 - Rising Popularity of Cloth Diapers Threatens Disposable Diaper Market

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Disposable Diapers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market to Reach $52.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Baby Disposable Diapers estimated at US$43.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR

The Baby Disposable Diapers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Expanding Infant Population in Developing Regions Stimulates Diaper Sales

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Demographic Factors Affect Market Growth

  • Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Diapers

  • Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 37 Featured)

  • Kao Corporation (Japan)

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)

  • Ontex International N.V. (Belgium)

  • The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)

  • Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (Sweden)

  • Unicharm Corporation (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Diaper Penetration: Differences Evident between Developed & Developing Worlds

  • Baby Diaper Manufacturers Invest in Product Improvements

  • Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

  • Increasing Usage of SAP in Diapers

  • SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint

  • Shift towards Fluff-Less Diapers

  • Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers

  • Subscription Service Gains Momentum

  • Limited Edition Products and Designer Diapers: Yet to meet Success

  • Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in Developed Markets

  • Manufacturers Look to Lure Customers with Improved Products

  • Research Focused on Eliminating Bad Odor of Used Diapers

  • High-tech Disposable Diapers to Track Baby's Health

  • Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner

  • Technology Advances Propels Baby Diapers Market

  • Breathable Diapers: Rising Use of Permeable Laminated Backsheet

  • WVTR in Baby Diapers

  • Baby Pants Grow in Popularity

  • Rise in Online Shopping

  • Rising Popularity of Cloth Diapers Threatens Disposable Diaper Market

  • Sustainability Issues Come to Fore

  • Raw Material Price & Availability: Continuing Concerns for Diaper Makers

  • Dealing with Rising Pricing Pressures

  • Component Makers Play Active Role in Baby Diapers Market

  • Health Concerns - An Important Area to Address

  • Environment-friendly Diapers Grow in Demand

  • Revenue and Saving Environment

  • Advertising and Promotion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

  • World Historic Review for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 37

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4n2k6u

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


