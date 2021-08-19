U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,403.88
    +3.61 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,879.06
    -81.63 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,538.94
    +13.03 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,134.00
    -24.78 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.10
    -1.36 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.10
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3638
    -0.0109 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7840
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,645.93
    +1,793.58 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,170.30
    +65.25 (+5.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market 2021-2027: Premium Segment - Lucrative Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Disposable Diapers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market to Reach $52.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Baby Disposable Diapers estimated at US$43.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR

The Baby Disposable Diapers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Expanding Infant Population in Developing Regions Stimulates Diaper Sales

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Demographic Factors Affect Market Growth

  • Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Diapers

  • Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 37 Featured)

  • Kao Corporation (Japan)

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)

  • Ontex International N.V. (Belgium)

  • The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)

  • Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (Sweden)

  • Unicharm Corporation (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Diaper Penetration: Differences Evident between Developed & Developing Worlds

  • Baby Diaper Manufacturers Invest in Product Improvements

  • Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

  • Increasing Usage of SAP in Diapers

  • SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint

  • Shift towards Fluff-Less Diapers

  • Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers

  • Subscription Service Gains Momentum

  • Limited Edition Products and Designer Diapers: Yet to meet Success

  • Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in Developed Markets

  • Manufacturers Look to Lure Customers with Improved Products

  • Research Focused on Eliminating Bad Odor of Used Diapers

  • High-tech Disposable Diapers to Track Baby's Health

  • Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner

  • Technology Advances Propels Baby Diapers Market

  • Breathable Diapers: Rising Use of Permeable Laminated Backsheet

  • WVTR in Baby Diapers

  • Baby Pants Grow in Popularity

  • Rise in Online Shopping

  • Rising Popularity of Cloth Diapers Threatens Disposable Diaper Market

  • Sustainability Issues Come to Fore

  • Raw Material Price & Availability: Continuing Concerns for Diaper Makers

  • Dealing with Rising Pricing Pressures

  • Component Makers Play Active Role in Baby Diapers Market

  • Health Concerns - An Important Area to Address

  • Environment-friendly Diapers Grow in Demand

  • Revenue and Saving Environment

  • Advertising and Promotion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

  • World Historic Review for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 37

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/llodqi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-baby-disposable-diapers-market-2021-2027-premium-segment---lucrative-growth-opportunities-in-mature-markets-301359114.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why annual COVID-19 booster shots might be unlikely

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in August

    China's business environment looks different than it did less than a year ago, and it could change further within the next year.

  • Judge blocks Alaskan oil project, Wells Fargo reinstates personal credit line, former Netflix employees charged for insider trading

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • Cummins Has Corrected, But Don't Be in a Hurry to Buy Its Shares

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Wednesday's "Mad Money" program, Jim Cramer spoke with Tom Linebarger, chairman and CEO of Cummins Inc. , an engine maker that is one of the leaders in clean hydrogen fuels. Linebarger said technology and innovation are at the core of what Cummins does. Beyond engines, Cummins has made several acquisitions for everything from fuel cells to storage, allowing the company to offer complete stationary and mobile systems.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • Toyota Cuts Shows Covid Ravaging Even Best Supply Planners

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s efforts to stockpile enough chips and other key components to ride out supply disruptions only protected the company so long before it too succumbed to the shortages eviscerating automakers.The manufacturer will suspend output at 14 plants across Japan for various lengths of time through next month. The impact of these cuts will be harshest in September, with Toyota slashing its production plan by 40%, though risks will carry forward beyond next month.It’s the

  • This Growth Stock Could Help You Retire Rich

    In 2005, CEO Brian Halligan and CTO Dharmesh Shah co-founded HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) to solve this problem. Here's why this growth stock could help you retire rich. HubSpot pioneered the concept of inbound marketing.

  • Ignore Fastly -- Here Are 2 Better Stocks

    Fastly's (NYSE: FSLY) stock was cut in half this year after the company missed analysts' expectations for two straight quarters. A service outage in June also tarnished the cloud service provider's reputation, resulted in the loss of a top-10 customer, and caused delays for upcoming projects. As a result, Fastly expects its revenue to rise just 17%-20% this year, compared to its 45% growth in 2020, and it could fall further behind its competitors in the content distribution network (CDN) and edge computing markets.

  • Doctor on U.S. COVID-19 Data : 'Our data collection is frankly pathetic'

    Dr. Eric Topol, Scripps Research Institute Executive VP and Scripps Research Translational Institute Director & Founder, tells Yahoo Finance why he's shifted his view on booster shots.&nbsp;

  • Apple Shuts Store After More Than 20 Employees Exposed to Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. closed its store in Charleston, South Carolina, after more than 20 staff members were exposed to Covid-19, underscoring the company’s challenges getting its retail operations back to normal. The store’s website shows it will be closed until next week, with a sign on the front of the location also alerting customers to the shutdown. Stores of the Charleston location’s size typically have 70 to 80 staff members, suggesting that about a quarter of employees were exposed. A

  • Commodity Slump Accelerates Amid Growth Fears and Fed Taper Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities are headed for their worst week in two months on speculation that economic growth will slow a rebound in demand for raw materials with everything from metals, to agriculture to oil and natural gas falling. Copper sank to its lowest price since April and was headed for its worst week in two months, while gold slipped and natural gas fell to a one-month low. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks prices for 23 futures contracts, is on course for its worst week

  • Oil prices continue to tumble amid rising COVID cases and falling US output

    Oil prices have been impacted by slower growth in China.

  • Skyworks Gets the All-Clear From Cramer, so Let's Chart a Path

    Prices are pointed down toward the rising 200-day moving average line around $170, but a retest of the $160 support area is also likely. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has weakened since early July telling us that sellers of SWKS are now more aggressive than buyers. The weekly OBV line has been stalled for several months and the MACD oscillator is pointed lower.

  • NYC restaurants sue city over ‘arbitrary’ proof-of-vaccination rule

    New York City was the first major metropolis to announce proof of vaccination rules for businesses such as bars and restaurants

  • How can I make sure that the money I’ve saved will last my whole retirement?

    Many questions arise when you’re creating a retirement income plan. Should it be a fixed spending strategy similar to the infamous 4% rule created in 1994 by Bill Bengen, a flexible spending strategy, or some other strategy? For all spending strategies studied, the income-focused portfolio — a portfolio with 25% invested in stocks at retirement and the rest in inflation-protected bonds — delivered similar retirement income as the wealth-focused portfolio while offering better protection against market, interest rate, and inflation risk.

  • Oil drops nearly 3% to 3-month lows on COVID worries, strong dollar

    Oil futures stretch their losses into a sixth straight session on Thursday, with prices settling at their lowest since May as the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 underlines worries about the demand outlook, and as the U.S. dollar rallies.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Facing Sixth Straight Loss on Dampening Demand Expectations

    Some traders believe that OPEC+ may leave current production levels unchanged in September, or may even lower them to make up for any lost demand.

  • This company wants to let you pay your mortgage with crypto

    United Wholesale Mortgage is aiming to allow customers to make monthly payments using crypto, says CEO Mat Ishbia.