Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market 2021-2027: Premium Segment - Lucrative Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets
Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market to Reach $52.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Baby Disposable Diapers estimated at US$43.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Baby Disposable Diapers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Expanding Infant Population in Developing Regions Stimulates Diaper Sales
Recent Market Activity
Demographic Factors Affect Market Growth
Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Diapers
Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 37 Featured)
Kao Corporation (Japan)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
Ontex International N.V. (Belgium)
The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (Sweden)
Unicharm Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Diaper Penetration: Differences Evident between Developed & Developing Worlds
Baby Diaper Manufacturers Invest in Product Improvements
Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets
Increasing Usage of SAP in Diapers
SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint
Shift towards Fluff-Less Diapers
Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers
Subscription Service Gains Momentum
Limited Edition Products and Designer Diapers: Yet to meet Success
Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in Developed Markets
Manufacturers Look to Lure Customers with Improved Products
Research Focused on Eliminating Bad Odor of Used Diapers
High-tech Disposable Diapers to Track Baby's Health
Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner
Technology Advances Propels Baby Diapers Market
Breathable Diapers: Rising Use of Permeable Laminated Backsheet
WVTR in Baby Diapers
Baby Pants Grow in Popularity
Rise in Online Shopping
Rising Popularity of Cloth Diapers Threatens Disposable Diaper Market
Sustainability Issues Come to Fore
Raw Material Price & Availability: Continuing Concerns for Diaper Makers
Dealing with Rising Pricing Pressures
Component Makers Play Active Role in Baby Diapers Market
Health Concerns - An Important Area to Address
Environment-friendly Diapers Grow in Demand
Revenue and Saving Environment
Advertising and Promotion
World Current & Future Analysis for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
World Historic Review for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
World 15-Year Perspective for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
