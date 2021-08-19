Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market 2021-2027: Premium Segment - Lucrative Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Disposable Diapers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market to Reach $52.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Baby Disposable Diapers estimated at US$43.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR



The Baby Disposable Diapers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.

Expanding Infant Population in Developing Regions Stimulates Diaper Sales

Recent Market Activity

Demographic Factors Affect Market Growth

Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Diapers

Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)

Ontex International N.V. (Belgium)

The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (Sweden)

Unicharm Corporation (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Diaper Penetration: Differences Evident between Developed & Developing Worlds

Baby Diaper Manufacturers Invest in Product Improvements

Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

Increasing Usage of SAP in Diapers

SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint

Shift towards Fluff-Less Diapers

Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers

Subscription Service Gains Momentum

Limited Edition Products and Designer Diapers: Yet to meet Success

Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in Developed Markets

Manufacturers Look to Lure Customers with Improved Products

Research Focused on Eliminating Bad Odor of Used Diapers

High-tech Disposable Diapers to Track Baby's Health

Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner

Technology Advances Propels Baby Diapers Market

Breathable Diapers: Rising Use of Permeable Laminated Backsheet

WVTR in Baby Diapers

Baby Pants Grow in Popularity

Rise in Online Shopping

Rising Popularity of Cloth Diapers Threatens Disposable Diaper Market

Sustainability Issues Come to Fore

Raw Material Price & Availability: Continuing Concerns for Diaper Makers

Dealing with Rising Pricing Pressures

Component Makers Play Active Role in Baby Diapers Market

Health Concerns - An Important Area to Address

Environment-friendly Diapers Grow in Demand

Revenue and Saving Environment

Advertising and Promotion

World Current & Future Analysis for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/llodqi

