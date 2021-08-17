U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.75
    -13.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,411.00
    -123.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,106.75
    -27.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.20
    -14.20 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.11
    -0.18 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.12
    +0.67 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3030
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,971.09
    -1,396.33 (-2.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,162.62
    -34.97 (-2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Global Baby Food Market Revenue To Jump To $53.9 Billion by 2030 Says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The surging population of working women, growing concerns of parents regarding infant nutrition, increasing organized retail marketing activities and urbanization rate, reducing infant mortality rate, and mushrooming public awareness about innovative baby food products are the major factors driving the expansion of the global baby food market. Because of these factors, the market is predicted to reach $53.9 billion revenue by 2030, while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

The partial factory closures and lockdowns that were imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in the distribution, import, and export of the ingredients used in the production of baby food products, thereby affecting the progress of the market. However, with many governments lifting the lockdowns and allowing the opening of manufacturing facilities and research institutes, all production and distribution activities pertaining to baby food products have resumed. Additionally, market players are witnessing a sharp surge in the demand for these products during the pandemic, which is facilitating the advance of the market for baby food.

Get the sample copy this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/baby-food-market/report-sample

The baby food market is divided into baby cereals, infant formula, baby soups, baby pureed food, baby snacks, and others, depending on product. Out of these, the infant formula category held the largest share in the market in 2020 because of the surging prevalence of lactating problems in women and breastfeeding issues with infants.

The market for baby food is also classified into supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, online, and drug stores, based on distribution channel. Amongst these, the online category is predicted to register the fastest growth in the market throughout the forecast period. This is credited to the growing public preference for buying products through e-commerce platforms over other channels.

Browse in-depth report on Baby Food Market Research Report: By Product (Infant Formula, Baby Cereals, Baby Snacks, Baby Soups, Baby Pureed Food), Type (Inorganic, Organic), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/baby-food-market

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region contributed the highest revenue to the baby food market in 2020, and it is set to grow massively during the forecast period as well. This is attributed to the high birth rate, surging purchasing power of people, and soaring population of working women in the region.

Players operating in the baby food market are actively focusing on product approvals and launches for gaining an edge over their rivals. For example, The Kraft Heinz Company launched a new line of products under the HEINZE BY NATURE brand in July 2021. These products are produced from acerola cherry and natural and organic ingredients. Moreover, the product line includes recyclable glass, which is widely sought after by parents looking for transparent and more-environment-friendly packaging.

Make enquiry about this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=baby-food-market

Some of the major global baby food market players are Danone S.A., Nestlé S.A., China Feihe Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Perrigo Company plc, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, PZ Cussons (UK) Limited, Hero Group, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, and Kewpie Corporation.

Browse Other Related Reports

Baby Care Products Market - The global baby care products market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. Increasing birth rates in emerging nations, awareness about infant care, and income levels are the prime factors for the growth of the market.

Baby Diaper Market - Geographically, the demand for diapers has been the highest in North America up till now. The requirement for hybrid baby diapers has risen substantially, as they have a number of advantages.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-baby-food-market-revenue-to-jump-to-53-9-billion-by-2030-says-ps-intelligence-301356415.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

