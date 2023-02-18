U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.56 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -2.16 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0059 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1140
    +0.1640 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,553.09
    +712.67 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.71
    +19.38 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

Global Baby Monitor Market 2023 to 2028: Growing Demand for Smart Baby Monitors and Increase in Tech-Savvy Millenial Parents Presents Opportunities

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Monitor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The baby monitor market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.45% from 2022 to 2028.

One of the key trends in the baby monitors market is the rising shift towards smart homes. People are shifting toward smart homes, and their appetite for IoT and smart home technologies is growing.

People want to digitalize their homes and take additional infant safety measures with modern technologies like IoT. IoT technology in smart baby monitors allows parents to look for their children to listen to their sounds while working. People are moving towards smart baby monitors for convenience and ease in caring for an infant.

The connectivity with mobile apps has significantly propelled the growth of smart devices and smart baby monitors. Innovations and technological advancements regarding child safety and care have significantly fueled the demand for smart baby monitors. Moreover, millennial parents are choosing smart technologies for their babies, and the demand for smart baby monitors is expected to rise from millennial parents in countries like the US, Germany, China, and France.

Increase In Tech-Savvy Millenial Parents

Millennials tend to be more tech-savvy and knowledgeable.

The new-age millennial parents are adopting smart technology for their babies. The modern parenting trend is also transforming nurseries into connected data centers. Millennials are a generation who are more accustomed to data, metrics, and real-time information in everyday life.

Over the past 3-4 years, technology has become more obvious in parenting, where monitoring the baby's health in real time has been a breakthrough. Despite the new monitoring technologies being expensive and not a mandatory feature, millennial parents get more excited about adopting them to make their parenting more convenient and are the early technology adopters in the market.

Millennials make up over 25% of the global population, with 9 out of 10 millennials living in emerging economies. With most millennial parents in China, the US, Germany, and France leaving their homes to work, the demand for digital baby monitors is expected to be more significant, further contributing to the baby monitor market.

However, baby monitor vendors can look for millennial working parents in under-penetrated countries like India, South Africa, Brazil, and Thailand.

Industry Restraints

Low Penetration Rate In Emerging Economies

Among baby care products, the penetration of baby monitors in developing countries remains relatively lower than in developed nations.

The low awareness about SIDS (Sudden Unexpected Infant Death) in developing markets, the high cost of smart baby monitors, and the lack of awareness about monitor products are major growth inhibitors for the baby monitor market. Further, end-users in many countries in regions like APAC, the Middle East, and Africa perceive baby monitors as luxury products.

Thus, the penetration among these households in these regions remains relatively low. India, Taiwan, Nigeria, Turkey, Kenya, and Chile was some of the major economies that had a slower adoption despite the vast addressable industry in 2020. However, in the baby monitor market, expansion opportunities and a rise in disposable income can reduce the impact of the challenge Y-O-Y.

Countries like India are highly price-sensitive nations, which is considered a major hindrance for expensive baby monitors. Further, the concentration of vendors in established markets of North America and Europe leaves the growing economies untapped with huge unexploited opportunities. The regional preferences and spending patterns on baby care products differ in APAC and Latin America from the western countries.

Competitive Landscape

Dorel Industries, Motorola Mobility, Vtech, Lorex Technology, and Summer Infant are the key players in the global baby monitor market. Currently, the market is dominated by vendors with an international presence. Moreover, to gain a greater market share, many international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing APAC and Latin American countries.

Also, improving global economic conditions would fuel the market's growth, making it an attractive time to launch new products. With the rise in working moms, the socio-economic factor has demanded them to pursue their work even after childbirth and eventually led to the rise in preference for smart variants in specific.

The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continuous innovations and upgrades. The present scenario drives vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong baby monitor market presence.

The adoption rate of baby monitors among end-users worldwide has been impressive. As a result of the increased demand, the market has witnessed the entry of many vendors. Intensifying competition among market players has led to the introduction of innovative and advanced solutions. These players compete on various factors such as price, availability, brand, and variety.

The global baby monitor market is witnessing an increase in the influence of digital consumerism on retail sales of smart baby monitors. There is a wide scope for vendors to increase their profitability by adopting e-commerce as a business platform. The largest online marketplaces for baby monitors are Amazon, First Cry, eBay, Ubuy, and Buy Buy Baby, among others.

With increasing internet penetration, several online websites have come to serve parents who seek convenience and easy accessibility to get these products.

Further, acquiring a medical certification would allow vendors to market their products to institutional users such as government hospitals or maternity care centers. Jablotron, the provider of NANNY baby movement monitors, has obtained medical certification from the EU and markets its movement monitor as a SIDS prevention product in the European markets.

Thus, obtaining medical certifications and approval from regulatory bodies can enhance the trust and momentum for products like baby breathing monitors.

Key Company Profiles

  • Dorel Industries

  • Motorola Mobility

  • VTech

  • Lorex Technology

  • Summer Infant

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Koninklijke Philips

  • Samsung Electronics

  • Foscam

  • iBaby Labs

  • Hanwha Techwin

  • The Holding Angelcare

  • Hisense

  • Mayborn Group

  • Snuza International

  • iBabyGuard International

  • infanttech

  • Jablotron

  • MonDevices

  • Nanit

  • Owlet Baby Care

  • Respisense

  • Safetosleep

  • Evoz

  • eufy

  • Miku

  • Infant Optics

  • MOBI Technologies

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Procter & Gamble

  • Levana

  • Baby Delight

  • Invidyo

  • FaceLake

  • HelloBaby

  • Eastman Kodak Company

  • Arlo

  • Lollipop

  • Cubo Ai

  • CasaCam

  • Wyze Labs

Key Questions Answered

  • How big is the baby monitor market?

  • How much will the global baby monitor market be worth in the future?

  • What are the segments of the baby monitor market?

  • What is the growth rate of the global baby monitors market?

  • What are the key industry trends of the global baby monitors market?

  • Who are the leading players in the smart baby monitor market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Transmission
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Type
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Premium Insights
6.1 Market Definition
6.2 Report Overview
6.3 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth
6.4 Demographic Analysis
6.5 Opportunities & Challenge Analysis
6.6 Segment Analysis
6.7 Regional Analysis
6.8 Competitive Landscape

7 Market at a Glance

8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth
8.1.2 Per Capita Gdp in Developing Markets
8.1.3 Dual-Income Hosueholds in Developed Markets
8.1.4 Demographic Analysis
8.2 Value Chain Analysis
8.2.1 Raw Materials
8.2.2 Manufacturers
8.2.3 Distributors/Dealers
8.2.4 Retailers
8.2.5 End-Users

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Growing Demand for Smart Baby Monitors
9.2 Increase in Tech-Savvy Millenial Parents
9.3 Rising Shift Toward Smart Homes
9.4 Development in Li-Ion Batteries

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Growing Concerned About Child Safety
10.2 High Penetration of Smartphones
10.3 Internet Shaping Consumer Buying Behavior
10.4 Increasing Number of Nuclear Families
10.5 Declining Infant Mortality Rates
10.6 Surge in Number of Employed Parents & Women Employment

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Health Hazards Due to Electromagnetic Radiation
11.2 High Threat of Alternative Products
11.3 Changing End-User Sociography
11.4 Low Penetration Rate in Emerging Economies

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Historical Data 2015-2021
12.2.1 Covid-19 Impact Analysis
12.3 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Five Forces Analysis
12.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Audio & Video
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
13.4 Movement Monitor
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
13.4.4 Under-The-Mattress Movement Monitor: Market Size & Forecast
13.4.5 Diaper Attachment Movement Monitor
13.4.6 Smart Wearable Movement Monitor
13.5 Audio Only
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipments)

14 Transmission
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Digital
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
14.4 Analog
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography (Revenue & Shipments)

15 Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Conventional
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
15.4 Smart
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipments)

16 Distribution Channel
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
16.2 Market Overview
16.2.1 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution
16.3 Offline
16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.2 Market by Geography
16.4 Online
16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.2 Market by Geography

17 Geography

18 North America

19 Europe

20 APAC

21 Latin America

22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape

24 Key Company Profiles

25 Other Prominent Vendors

27 Quantitative Summary

28 North America

29 Europe - Revenue & Unit Shipment

30 APAC - Revenue & Unit Shipment

31 Latin America

32 Middle East & Africa

33 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q74e9-monitor?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-baby-monitor-market-2023-to-2028-growing-demand-for-smart-baby-monitors-and-increase-in-tech-savvy-millenial-parents-presents-opportunities-301749989.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s dive into the details and find out wh

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Analysts Say, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that the EV market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from battery manufa

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • CNBC's Becky Quick Fires Back at Viewer Upset About Network's Coverage of Tesla

    CNBC correspondent Becky Quick was quick to correct a disgruntled Twitter commenter on Feb. 17 when it came to her stance on the Tesla recall announced by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration on Feb. 16. When the user tagged her in a tweet commenting that she should look at other recalls besides Tesla's and pointing her toward an Apple security issue identified on Feb. 14 (which was not a recall), she had no problem clarifying her thoughts on the matter -- with an equal serving of salt. Commenters in the thread quickly jumped back into the use of the word "recall," which Musk pushed back on publicly after the NHTSA announcement in a Twitter exchange with Ark Invest Director Sam Korus.

  • ‘The risk is that we’re going to hit the brakes very, very hard,’ Larry Summers says

    Almost a full year of monetary-policy tightening by the Federal Reserve appears to be having little impact on inflation, putting policy makers in danger of needing to do much more, according to former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

  • Is the Stock Market Open for Presidents Day? Here Are the Trading Hours.

    Presidents Day is just around the corner. On Friday, the Dow Industrial Average rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6%. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to trade on Presidents Day.

  • JPMorgan’s top strategist warns markets could be heading for another ‘Volmageddon’

    “While history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes,” Marko Kolanovic warned.

  • Meta just gave thousands of employees poor performance reviews that could clear the way for more layoffs during its ‘Year of Efficiency’

    Threat comes after 11,000 workers lost their jobs in November.

  • Why energy stocks are sitting out the 2023 rally

    Energy stocks have been largely sitting out the recent broader market rally, despite a stellar 2022 performance. But there's hope.

  • 14 dividend stocks that rose 100% or more in 5 years as the payouts doubled

    DEEP DIVE In basketball, a double-double is a combination of at least 10 or more of the following in a game: points scored, rebounds, assists, blocked shots or steals. For dividend stocks, you might find a screen of double-doubles below to be fascinating.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed the most recent trading day at $1.81, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session.

  • Star Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business Elite

    (Bloomberg) -- Bao Fan’s knack for closing complicated deals and spotting rising tech stars made him one of China’s most influential financiers. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainThe Post-Cold War Era Is Gone. A New Arms Race Has ArrivedHis sudden di

  • Former Google Employee Issues Scathing Warning About Tech Giant

    High-profile layoffs at companies like Amazon , Google and Microsoft have affected tens of thousands while an uncertain economic future have brought many former forces from growth to, if not survival, then stagnation. Seshadri joined Google after the "no-code development platform " AppSheet he co-founded was acquired by the tech giant in 2020. "The way I see it, Google has four core cultural problems," Seshadri writes in the viral blog post.

  • Natural-Gas Slump Could Last, Says Producer EQT

    EQT, the largest U.S. natural-gas producer, said the market could remain oversupplied for a while. Producers may have to slow their activity.

  • Albemarle, Lithium Stocks Beat the Market for Years. Until Now.

    The lithium sector took a dive on a risk off day for the market. Shares of Livent, SQM, and others dropped a lot.

  • Penn Entertainment acquires full ownership of Barstool Sports for $388M

    Penn Entertainment has secured the remaining interest in Barstool Sports for $388 million. The Wyomissing-based casino operator announced the deal's close on Friday, bringing the total cost of the Barstool acquisition to $551 million three years after it bought an initial 36% stake in the sports media company for $163 million in cash and stock. Shares in Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) were trading down slightly at $31.94 early Friday afternoon.

  • Here's What to Expect From Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Q4 Earnings

    Strength in the Energy unit due to an increase in gasoline prices is likely to have aided Icahn Enterprises' (IEP) Q4 earnings. Weakness in the aftermarket parts business might have hurt the same.

  • Lithium miner Sigma jumps on report Tesla considering buyout

    Tesla has been speaking with potential advisers about a bid, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter, and added that Sigma Lithium is one of the many mining options the electric-vehicle maker is exploring as it mulls its own refining. Tesla and Sigma Lithium did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Sigma is finishing construction of a hard rock lithium mine in Brazil that it expects to open by April.

  • Coke and 5 Other Consumer Stocks to Buy Now

    Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni's favorite consumer-staples stocks are Colgate-Palmolive and Procter & Gamble. He also likes Coca-Cola and three others.