The Global Baby Monitors Market is expected to grow by $ 226.59 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period

Global Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the baby monitors market and it is poised to grow by $ 226. 59 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706434/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on baby monitors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand from developing countries and innovation in technology and product design and features leading to premiumization. In addition, rising demand from developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The baby monitors market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.



The baby monitors market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Audio and video baby monitors

• Advanced baby monitors

• Audio baby monitors



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the branding, advertising, and promotions of advanced baby monitors as one of the prime reasons driving the baby monitors market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on baby monitors market covers the following areas:

• Baby monitors market sizing

• Baby monitors market forecast

• Baby monitors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby monitors market vendors that include Angelcare Monitor Inc., Arlo Technologies Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Foscam Inc., Hisense International Co. Ltd., iBaby Labs Inc., iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd., Jablotron Alarms AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Lenovo Group Ltd. Also, the baby monitors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706434/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



