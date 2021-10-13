Global Baby Oral Care Market Report 2021: Market is Evaluated to be More than $1300 Million in 2020 - Outlook to 2026

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Oral Care (Toothbrush & Toothpaste) Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The baby oral care market is evaluated to be more than USD 1300 Million in the year 2020.

To achieve clarity, the market has been studied from different facets by appropriately segmenting the market. The baby oral care market has been broadly segmented into 2 product segmentations- baby toothbrushes and baby toothpaste. Further different sales and distribution channels have been analyzed by categorizing them into hypermarket/supermarket sales, pharmacy/drugstore, convenience stores, and online sales channels.



Big personal care brands, as well as smaller baby consumer-centric companies, are positioning themselves to capture the rapidly growing baby oral care market, especially in the developing regions and markets. These products are available in different variants like toothpaste with the mild formula of natural and herbal ingredients and toothbrushes with soft and gentle bristles.

The rise in disposable income, changing lifestyle and rising awareness about early childhood caries is to enhance the market of baby oral care in the coming period. The marketers are coming with more innovations in oral products such as cavity protection pastes, flavored toothpaste, cartoon character-based toothbrush, etc.



Parents are now more concerned about the oral care disease, as the baby's immune system is more sensitive and it is proven that certain oral disorders can be fatal. Of the two major product types- Toothpaste & Toothbrush, the market share is distributed almost at an even pace across them. However, the market is led by the toothpaste segment which is expected to reach nearly 60% of the market share by the end of the forecasted period.



On further evaluation, it was observed that the Asia Pacific region holds the largest share globally, with its largest population of babies in the world. What makes the Asia-Pacific markets for baby oral care lucrative are not just the suitable demographic trends in the region, but also the fact that the region is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

The Asia Pacific has a much lesser penetration rate of baby oral care products as compared to developed North America and European markets. However, different regions have different adoption and penetration rates when it comes to baby oral care. Parents use their traditional techniques of maintaining babies' hygiene.

Parents in the west are more adaptive and open to new products whereas parents in Middle Eastern countries stick to more traditional approaches. Many doctors and healthcare professionals suggest that parents should be using a soft, wet towel, wrapping it around the finger to clean the baby's teeth and gums.



Sales channels that are used for sales and distribution of baby oral care products also differ from region to region. In North America and Europe, the primary sales channels driving the sales of oral care products are the supermarkets/hypermarkets. In Asia Pacific markets, supermarkets/hypermarkets do have a significant share among other channels, but convenience stores shares look much more prominent in Asia than in North America and Europe.

Online sale channel solves the problem of communicating essential information related to the product and health care of the baby. However, the online sales channels are growing at a CAGR of 12.01% in the Asia Pacific region which is much higher than the growth rate in the North America and European market.



A personal experience in buying a baby product is fundamental for the fact that parents find it more assuring as they can clear doubts and get better confidence in the quality and standard of products they are buying. One trend which is common in both developing and developed markets in the baby oral care trend is the online sales channels.



