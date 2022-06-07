Global Baby Powder Market Report to 2027 - Increased Demand for Organic Products is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby Powder Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Baby Powder Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Baby powder is a powder generally used to prevent a baby from diaper rash and for cosmetic use. Baby powder may consist of talc or corn starch and ingredients such as fragrance. It can also be used as a cleaning agent, dry shampoo, and freshener. Baby powders are usually made up of silicon, oxygen, and magnesium. These powders are used to keep the skin of the baby dry and prevent it from rashes caused by skin irritation, allergies, chafing, and heavy diapers.



The new companies in the industry are is focused on designing the product as per the needs of the consumer to increase their revenue share and get a competitive edge over other well-established players. Moreover, they offer high-quality products at reasonable prices to develop a better consumer base. Also, the baby care products prescribed by the health experts are preferred more by the consumers and thus witness high sales.



Along with being a baby care product, baby powder is also used in cosmetics. It is used in blush, foundation, and eye shadows to turn the makeup opaque by its moisturizing properties. Also, many women use baby powder on their genitals to lessen the feminine odor. Adult men, as well as women, can also use baby powder on their bodies to soothe rashes on the body.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The widespread COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost all the industries worldwide. The lockdown and various other restrictions on the import and export of commodities imposed to control the spread have resulted in disruption in supply chains and production. The pandemic has also reduced the demand for various products. Factors like financial insecurity and unemployment have also reduced the purchasing capacity resulting in a drop in revenue and even closing the operations of many business organizations.



However, the baby powder market is among the least affected industries in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic as it falls under the category of essential products. But, the disruption in supply chains, lesser production due to unavailability of resources, and panic purchasing due to the pandemic have hindered the growth of the baby powder market.



Market Growth Factors:

Increased demand for organic products

The parents are concerned regarding the health of babies which is bringing the shift in their preference towards using chemical-free organic products. Many of the powders contain talc which can enter the body of a baby while inhaling the oxygen and may cause serious diseases such as cancer in and around the lungs. Whereas, the organic baby powders are talc-free and contain natural ingredients like arrowroot starch, oat flour, baking soda and corn starch powder which do not have any side effects on the gentle skin of the baby.



Rising concern of baby care

Since the outspread of COVID-19, parents are more concerned about the health of babies which is expected to increase the demand for baby care products like baby powder. The parents are now well aware that the baby's skin care is equally important to that of the baby's diet. The skin of infants is more delicate and thus needs more nourishment.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Negative perception that baby powder may cause ovarian cancer

In past years, more than 6600 customers have filed lawsuits against the baby powder by Johnson & Johnson. They claim that the use of baby powder may lead to ovarian cancer. Moreover, such people alleged that their cancer is due to the use of baby powder on their genitals. Additionally, various studies are conducted to link the use of baby powder for personal hygiene with ovarian cancer.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Baby Powder Market by Product

3.1 Global Talc-free Market by Region

3.2 Global Talc-based Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Baby Powder Market by Distribution Channel

4.1 Global Offline Market by Region

4.2 Global Online Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Baby Powder Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Beiersdorf AG

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expense

6.2 The Clorox Company

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.1 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.2.2 Research & Development Expense

6.3 Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.4 Church and Dwight Co., Inc.

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Analysis

6.4.3 Segmental Analysis

6.4.4 Research & Development Expense

6.5 Johnson & Johnson

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Financial Analysis

6.5.3 Segmental &Regional Analysis

6.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.6 Pigeon Corporation (Lansinoh Laboratories)

6.6.1 Company Overview.

6.6.2 Financial Analysis

6.6.3 Regional Analysis

6.7 Nestle S.A. (Gerber Products Company)

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Financial Analysis

6.7.3 Segmental Analysis

6.7.4 Research & Development Expense

6.8 The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.9 Naterra International, Inc.

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.10. Artsana Group(Chicco)

6.10.1 Company Overview

