Global Baby Safety Gadgets Market Is Expected to Reach $6.21 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in need for infant protection and monitoring, increase in number of working parents in metropolitan cities, increasing penetration of online retail platforms, and rise in disposable income of consumers drive the growth of the global baby safety gadgets market. Based on product type, the baby monitor segment is expected to hold the lion’s share during the forecast period. Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2021.

Portland, OR, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global baby safety gadgets market generated $3.11 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.21 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$3.11 Billion

Market Size in 2031

$6.21 Billion

CAGR

7.2%

No. of Pages in Report

335

Segments covered

Product Type, Price Range, Distribution Channel, and Region

Drivers

Rise in need for infant protectionand monitoring

Increase in number of working parents in metropolitan cities

Rise in social media and increasing penetration of online retail platforms

Increase in disposable income of consumers

Opportunities

Technological advancementsin baby safety gadgets

Restraints

Risk associated with using baby safety gadgets to protect and monitor babies &toddlers

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Baby Safety Gadgets Market @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/21553?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutting down of production units, thus hampering the supply of baby safety gadgets across the market.

  • Companies in the market faced interruptions in supply chain activities and uncertain market conditions owing to trade restrictions and lockdowns.

  • Moreover, due to subsequent lockdowns and retail store closures, on-premise sales at supermarkets and convenience stores came down significantly.

  • However, with the pandemic receding and the situation improving, governments began relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities. Thus, the market is slowly gaining traction.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global baby safety gadgets market based on product type, price range, distribution channel and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product type, the baby monitor segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global baby safety gadgets market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the smart baby car seat segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report also provides an analysis of smart baby stroller, smoke and carbon detector, pool alarm, and others.

Download Sample Copy of Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/21553

Based on price range, the economical segment held the largest share of more than three-fourths of the globalbaby safety gadgets marketin 2021, and is likely to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the premium segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment was the largest market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global baby safety gadgets market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the online sales channel segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The report also discusses specialty stores and others under this category.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global baby safety gadgets market and is likely to show a noteworthy growth in 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global baby safety gadgets market analyzed in the research include baby moov group, Baby sense, BT, Munchkin, Inc, Nanit, Owlet Care, Phillips, Safe-o-Kia (Baby Safety Inc.), Summer Infant Inc, and Sunza.

The report analyzes these key players of the global baby safety gadgets market. The players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/21553

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us                        

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp