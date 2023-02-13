U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,133.96
    +43.50 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.83
    +325.56 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,897.05
    +178.93 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,938.39
    +19.58 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.39
    +0.67 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.70
    -10.80 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7230
    -0.0210 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2137
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5010
    +1.0630 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,628.45
    -358.32 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.84
    -7.65 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.60
    +65.15 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

The Global Baby Safety Market is forecast to grow by $3578.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Baby Safety Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the baby safety market and is forecast to grow by $3578.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Safety Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02900448/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the baby safety market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in number of government guidelines and regulations concerning baby safety, availability of customized baby safety products, and innovation in technology and product design and features of baby monitors leading to premiumization.

The baby safety market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

By Product
• Baby car seats
• Baby strollers and prams
• Baby cribs
• Baby monitors

By Geography
• Europe
• North America
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing availability of products because of retail expansion as one of the prime reasons driving the baby safety market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for smart baby safety products and innovations in baby safety products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the baby safety market covers the following areas:
• Baby safety market sizing
• Baby safety market forecast
• Baby safety market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby safety market vendors that include Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Compass Diversified, Dex Products Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane Group, KidKusion Inc., Mommys Helper Inc., Mothercare in Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., North States, Nuna International BV, Prince Lionheart, RECARO Holding GmbH, Summer Infant Inc., and The Holding Angelcare Inc. Also, the baby safety market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02900448/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's Zoox tests robotaxi on public road with employees as passengers

    Amazon.com Inc's self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, said on Monday it has successfully tested a robotaxi with employees as passengers on a public road in a move to bring it closer to commercial service for the general public. The Feb. 11 test, conducted between two Zoox buildings a mile apart at its headquarters in Foster City, California, was part of the launch of a no-cost employee shuttle service that will also help the company refine its technology. "Putting the vehicle on (an) open public road and validating our approach to all of the different requirements, including regulatory, is a big step and we would not have done it unless internally we were already looking at the line of sight for going commercial," Chief Executive Aicha Evans told reporters on a conference call.

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • Amazon Is Taking Half of Each Sale From Its Merchants

    (Bloomberg) -- Grappling with slowing sales growth and rising costs, Amazon.com Inc. is squeezing more money from the nearly 2 million small businesses that sell products on its sprawling online marketplace.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighters Down More Objects as T

  • Ford to invest $3.5 billion to build Michigan battery plant

    Ford Motor Co will build a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery plant in Michigan as part of a $3.5 billion investment plan, the automaker and state said Monday. The plant will be located in Marshall, Michigan and eventually employ at least 2,500 workers. Reuters, citing sources, reported Friday Ford was expected to build the plant with China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) as a technology partner.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • Record 3,000-Mile Voyage for Canadian Gas Offers Relief for Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- A stream of natural gas that’s being unleashed from British Columbia’s vast reservoirs is blazing a record-setting path through global markets, providing hope for Canada’s beleaguered drillers and relief for energy-hungry economies around the world.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP.

    Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Boeing Has a New Problem—and It Isn’t Lack of Demand

    The story of 2023 for Boeing and its rival Airbus won't be a lack of demand for new planes. It will be supply chain problems that just won't go away.

  • Elon Musk Reveals a Tesla Secret

    Tesla is often seen as a unique case in the automotive industry. There is certainly the fact that the manufacturer of electric vehicles has managed to take a considerable lead over all its rivals in the West. Its share in the global passenger electric vehicle market was 13% in the third quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Q4 Earnings, Artificial Intelligence Race?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Exclusive-Airbus roiled by poor start to 2023 as industrial pressure grows

    PARIS (Reuters) -The boss of European planemaker Airbus has read the riot act to executives about disappointing deliveries in January and warned them that in 2023 Airbus cannot deliver fewer jets than its now-abandoned target for 2022, industry sources said. Until now, Airbus has blamed mounting delays on suppliers led by engine makers. Angered by the abrupt emergence of the last set of delays in late 2022, which derailed 2022 delivery targets, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told managers last month's 33% drop in deliveries to 20 jets was another "wake-up call", they said.

  • ‘Bare Minimum Monday’ is the latest workplace trend hitting productivity

    The newest trend joining the likes of quiet quitting and resenteeism involves putting in just the bare minimum of effort on Mondays.

  • Aerospace suppliers face competition for hires from planemakers

    Aerospace suppliers are gearing up for a hiring spree in 2023 but could face stiff competition for skilled laborers, including from their top customers - planemakers Boeing and Airbus. The tight labor market is a key factor in the industry's supply-chain shortages, and could determine whether Boeing and Airbus meet near-term production goals, industry officials said. Executives at last week's Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance conference, a gathering of top suppliers, expressed concern about replacing workers who left through layoffs or attrition during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • China’s beleaguered semiconductor companies have to face a cooling chip market and an intensifying chip war at the same time

    China’s semiconductor companies are reportedly delaying production, pausing operations, and laying off workers.

  • From Apple to VW, CEOs Gradually Returning to China After Its Reopening

    Beijing counts on such executive visits to attract investments from multinationals, with its leaders portraying the country as open for business.

  • Chevron Weighs Extending CEO Mike Wirth Past Mandatory Retirement Age

    Chevron’s board of directors doesn’t yet see an obvious internal replacement for CEO Mike Wirth and remains pleased with his stewardship.