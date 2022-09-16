U.S. markets closed

Global Baby Stroller Market Is Expected to Generate $3.4 billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Customers are spending more on prams and strollers as a result of their fast-paced lifestyle and baby-care consciousness, which serves as a potential driver for the global baby stroller market. Based on distribution channel, the specialty store segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total baby stroller market share.

Portland, OR, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global baby stroller market garnered $1.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $3.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13311

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$1.9 billion

Market Size in 2031

$3.4 billion

CAGR

5.7%

No. of Pages in Report

278

Segments covered

Product type, Age, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Drivers

Rapid urbanization

Increase in consumer disposable income

Changes in lifestyles of customers

Innovations in the design of baby strollers

Opportunities

Rise in trend of travel among millennials and baby boomers

A rise in refurbishment and leasing baby stroller

Restraints

High prices of baby strollers

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global baby stroller market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of production facilities.

  • Curfew practices globally affected the domestic as well as international production of baby stroller, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the overall market.

  • Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

  • Nevertheless, in the post-pandemic, customers are spending more on prams and strollers as a result of their fast-paced lifestyle and baby-care consciousness.


Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Baby Stroller Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13311?reqfor=covid

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global baby stroller market based on product type, age, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the lightweight stroller segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global baby stroller market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also identifies the segments such as full size stroller, jogging stroller, and double stroller.

Based on age, the 6 - 12 months segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global baby stroller market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes segments including 6 months and 12-36 months.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty store segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global baby stroller market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes supermarket/hypermarket and e-commerce

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13311

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total baby stroller market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global baby stroller market analyzed in the research include Artsana Group, Baby Bunting, Britax Excelsior Limited, Dorel Juvenile, Goodbaby International, Newell Brand, Peg Perego SpA, Pigeon Corporation, Mothercare, Summer Infant, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global baby stroller market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |


