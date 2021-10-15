Global Baby Wipes (Dry & Wet) Market to 2026 by Type, Region, Countries, Sales Channels, and Companies

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Wipes (Dry & Wet) Market Overview, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyses the market based on the segment of the type, region, countries, sales channels, and companies.



In recent years, the market is gaining much popularity as they are safe and effective on baby skin. With the increase in purchasing power, the consumers are now willing to spend more on their babies, creating a lucrative market. With the demand for baby wipes being amplified, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.5%.

The increasing prevalence of e-commerce along with the increasing awareness regarding the hygiene and the skincare of the babies among the new mothers are expected to act as a catalyst to the market growth.



The baby wipes market is divided into two segments- Wet Wipes and Dry Wipes, of which the dry wipes segment has led the market with a share of more than 60% since 2015. This is backed by the reason that the dry wipes have a multipurpose use and thus can be used as toilet paper, tissue paper, during the time of feeding or diaper change. However, through the forecasted period, wet wipes are expected to be the fastest-growing segment, which is to grow at an anticipated CAGR of more than 8.5%.



North America and Europe are the leading regions in the global baby wipes market, owing to the high penetration of the leading manufacturers. However, in the coming years, Asia is expected to project robust growth. An increase in disposable income, and a high birth rate in major economies like China & India, are to be driving the market.

The rise in understanding about baby health and the increasing trust in such products among the parents is to aid the growth in the regions of Latin America and Middle East & Africa.



Parents are now opting for eco-friendly wipes, and are now looking for more organic and natural products. Thus in order to cater to this need, many manufactures is now developing an alternative sustainable approach toward baby care wipes.

Prominent names in the market space are: Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Hengan International Group Company Limited, and Artsana Group, etc.

This report would help you answer the following questions:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Baby Care Wipes Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Baby Care Wipes Market during the forecast period?

3. Which region outstands in the Global Baby Care Wipes Market?

4. Which are the segments to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Baby Care Wipes Market?

5. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Baby Care Wipes Market?

6. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Baby Care Wipes Market?

7. What are the major company in the Global Baby Care Wipes Market?



