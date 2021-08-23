The Global Background Music Market is expected to grow by $ 368.59 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

Global Background Music Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the background music market and it is poised to grow by $ 368. 59 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Our report on the background music market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for BGM in the retail sector and growing use of BGM in public spaces. In addition, demand for BGM in the retail sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The background music market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The background music market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitality

• Retail

• Commercial buildings

• Public infrastructure

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increased regulatory pressure to prevent music piracy and copyright infringement as one of the prime reasons driving the background music market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on background music market covers the following areas:

• Background music market sizing

• Background music market forecast

• Background music market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading background music market vendors that include Almotech Media Solutions, Imagesound Group, Mood Media Corp., NSM Music, PlayNetwork Inc., Qsic Pty Ltd., Rockbot, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., AMI Entertainment Network LLC, and SOUNDMACHINE. Also, the background music market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

