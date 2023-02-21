U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,002.45
    -76.64 (-1.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,186.93
    -639.76 (-1.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,527.42
    -259.85 (-2.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.28
    -54.08 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.60
    +0.26 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -8.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0642
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9510
    +0.1230 (+3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0062 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9900
    +0.7300 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,691.57
    -132.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.00
    -5.27 (-0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

The Global Badminton Equipment And Products Market size is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Badminton is a common sport, which is played in either singles or doubles in the tournament, indoor, and outdoor settings. Equipment such as rackets, shuttlecocks, grips, strings, shoes, and netting are necessary for playing badminton.

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Badminton Equipment And Products Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422701/?utm_source=GNW
They come in a variety of forms and sizes, according to the need.

In this game, each side hits the shuttlecock once against the net before it lands on the ground. The sides are demarcated by the net tied in the middle of the court. The game is known to have many benefits, like improving a player’s lung health, flexibility, and muscle strength. A shuttlecock is a sports object that is used in badminton. A racquet is made up of a handle frame, an open hoop that is stretched tautly, and strings.

Apart from badminton, racquets are used in many sports like racket ball, tennis, and paddle to hit a ball or shuttlecock. Bats and paddles are some other common terms used to describe racquets without networked strings and with solid or perforated hitting surfaces. However, badminton is specifically used to describe the racquets used to play with a shuttlecock. Over the years, badminton’s design has evolved.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The badminton products and equipment market was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales of most consumer products drastically dropped during the period as a result of store closures imposed by lockdown and quarantine procedures. Additionally, the pandemic hampered offline sales of badminton gear and items in numerous nations due to social isolation and other policies encouraging people to stay at home. But the relaxation in the social distancing laws was highly beneficial for the sport as this is essentially a non-contact sport, meaning that there is no physical contact between the participants while the game is being played. It is safer and less physically demanding as a result. As a result, after the restoration of online sales channels, the market grew positively.

Market Growth Factors

Rising number of international and national badminton leagues

The rising presence of more badminton leagues at the district, regional/province, national, and international levels around the world has greatly increased the potential for suppliers of badminton equipment. In addition, people are being encouraged to begin playing badminton by enrolling in any one of the sports groups. Numerous sports clubs provide instruction on badminton racquets by qualified teachers and also increase the awareness of a variety of available equipment options in addition to game practice. Additionally, after the pandemic, the general populace is motivated to make use of their free time and join sports teams. Hence, the increasing participation of people in this sport influenced by the numerous badminton leagues is boosting the growth of the badminton equipment and products market significantly.

Increasing penetration of online distribution channels

The increase in the sales of badminton products and supplies through online channels, especially after the pandemic, is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the growth of the e-commerce sector has created the excellent potential for suppliers and manufacturers in the market. In order to serve end customers all over the world, distributors and manufacturers of badminton equipment are concentrating on selling their goods on e-commerce websites. All these factors are bolstering the expansion of the badminton equipment and products market.

Market Restraining Factors

Low popularity of the sport in many nations

Due to the low popularity of the badminton sport, many aspiring players could have trouble breaking into the spotlight. The market’s expansion is also constrained by the low awareness of the existence of the sport as well as a lack of knowledge regarding the availability of equipment. Additionally, the fluctuating price of badminton equipment like racquets as a result of changes in the cost of raw materials further decreases the popularity of the sport. Moreover, for a number of reasons, badminton is not the preferred sport in many developed or western nations. Another factor contributing to the sport’s stagnation in comparison to other Olympic-winning sports is its lack of success. Therefore, the lack of popularity of the sport is a prominent factor hampering the growth of the badminton equipment and products market.

Product Outlook

Based on product, the badminton equipment and products market is categorized into apparel, shoes, racquets, strings, shuttlecocks, and accessories. The racquet segment garnered the highest revenue share in the badminton equipment and products market in 2021. Growing consumer demand for high-quality, material-based racquets fuels the expansion of the segment. Industry participants are also investing in substantial racquet innovation to develop a highly durable and flexible racquet that aids in powerful delivery. In addition, the significant racquet imports into the developed economies also helped in maintaining the market.

Distribution Channel Outlook

On the basis of distribution channel, the badminton equipment and products market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty & sport stores, and others. The specialty and sports stores segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the badminton equipment and products market in 2021. Due to a bigger distribution network and increased product availability, the segment’s growth prospects are expected to be quite favorable, especially as e-commerce platforms gain popularity since most specialty stores have a well-established online presence as well. These elements affect manufacturers’ decisions to sell their goods online.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the badminton equipment and products market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured a remarkable growth rate in the badminton equipment and products market in 2021. The population’s increasing involvement in badminton and the presence of many well-known badminton players are the main factors responsible for the growth of the segment. In addition, the large concentration of players who favor gear and goods with distinctive qualities and brand value has led to an increase in product demand. The market is also expanding as a result of the increased imports of badminton equipment into the United States.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Mizuno Corporation, ASICS Corporation, YONEX Co., Ltd., Li Ning (China) Sports Goods Co., Ltd., Babolat, Apacs Sports (M) Sdn Bhd, FELET International Holdings Sdn. Bhd., VICTOR RACKETS IND.CORP., GOSEN CO., LTD., and Yehlex (UK).

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product

• Racquets

• Shoes

• Strings

• Apparel

• Shuttlecocks

• Accessories

By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Specialty & Sports Stores

• Online

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Mizuno Corporation

• ASICS Corporation

• YONEX Co., Ltd.

• Li Ning (China) Sports Goods Co., Ltd.

• Babolat

• Apacs Sports (M) Sdn Bhd

• FELET International Holdings Sdn. Bhd.

• VICTOR RACKETS IND.CORP.

• GOSEN CO., LTD.

• Yehlex (UK)

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422701/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkrainePutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • Amazon’s Stock Slump Is Hitting Employee Pay

    The company's use of restricted stock units for a large part of staff compensation is leaving pay for 2023 between 15% and 50% lower than the forecasts given to workers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Tesla scales back German battery plans, won over by U.S. incentives

    Tesla has paused plans to produce entire batteries in Brandenburg, Germany, and will instead carry out some production steps in the United States where tax incentives are more favourable, the Brandenburg economy ministry said on Tuesday. The U.S. carmaker had originally planned to produce the full battery at the Gruenheide site in Germany, with a peak capacity of over 50 gigawatt hours per year.

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend Ne

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Cites Jury Verdict Over Tesla Tweets in SEC Battle

    Elon Musk has filed legal paperwork to parlay a recent court victory over his tweets in 2018 about potentially taking Tesla private into a win also in a long-running legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr. Musk has been trying to scrap a settlement he reached with securities regulators in 2018 that required some of his tweets be preapproved. The unusual settlement came after the SEC alleged that Mr. Musk misled investors in 2018 with tweets that weren’t truthful.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Judge to hear final arguments in trial over Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay

    Lawyers for Elon Musk and a Tesla Inc investor will make closing arguments on Tuesday in a trial over his $56 billion pay package and whether it fueled the electric carmaker's growth or improperly subsidized Musk's dream of one day traveling to Mars. The arguments follow a five-day trial in November that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve and accurately described to investors. Richard Tornetta, a small Tesla investor, sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove Musk coerced compliant directors into providing a package of his design, which is many times larger than the combined pay of the next 200 highest-paid CEOs.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm High-Net-Worth & Approaching Retirement. How Can I Make Sure I'm Ready For the Transition?

    For anyone who anticipates retiring one day, planning is critical. This means saving throughout your career, calculating your future Social Security benefits and anticipating your expenses in retirement. But retirement planning for high-net-worth individuals can be even more complex. These … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth Retirement Planning Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Teck’s Sweeping Overhaul May Make It a Target for Larger Miners

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd. will spin off its steelmaking coal business and simplify its share structure in a sweeping overhaul that is likely to make the Canadian miner an attractive target for larger rivals.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkrainePutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackRussia’s

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways to catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Oil futures move lower as uncertainty blurs the demand outlook

    Oil futures move lower on Tuesday as investors continue to monitor the outlook for demand amid uncertainty over the global economic outlook.