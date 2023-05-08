Global Bag Filter Market Report 2023: Growth in Coal-fired Generation Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bag Filter Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global bag filter market is expected to grow from $7.65 billion in 2022 to $8.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The bag filter market is expected to reach $9.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Major players in the bag filter market are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., BWF Envirotech, Camfil Farr Group, Danaher Corporation, Donaldson Company Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC., GE Appliances, Lenntech B.V, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Rosedale Products Inc., Shanghai Filterbag Factory Co. Ltd., Thermax Ltd., W.L. Gore & Associates, BWF Offermann group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Pall Corporation, and Waldenfels & Co. KG.

The bag filter refers to a dust control device whose purpose is to remove the dust in exhaust gases from industrial processes. Bag filters are used to clarify or filter fluids with a relatively low loading of particles that need to be removed. The bag filter is used for the clarification or filtration of fluids with a relatively small load of particles to remove.

The main types of bag filters are pulse jet, reverse air, and shake. A pulse jet bag filter or pulse jet dust collector is a self-cleaning dry filtration system. The media involved are nonwoven, woven, and other media and the fluid involved are air, and liquid. The various end users involved are chemical and petrochemical, food processing, mineral, cement, automotive, and other end-users.

The bag filter market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Bag filter market statistics, including bag filter industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with bag filter market share, detailed Bag filter market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bag filter industry. This bag filter market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Technological advancement is a key trend in the bag filter market. Major market players are concentrating on creating innovative and advanced technologies to strengthen their market position.

North America was the largest region in the bag filter market in 2022. The regions covered in the bag filter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the Bag Filter market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The growth in coal-fired generation is expected to propel the growth of the bag filter market. Coal-fired generation involves facilities that burn coal to make steam to generate electricity. Bag filters or baghouses are tube-shaped filter bags used in coal-fired plants to filter a large volume of ash-laden fuel gas to reduce air pollution.

For instance, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, the global coal-fired generation has rebounded strongly in 2021 by 15%, compared to the first half of 2020, which was less performance by 4.6%. Therefore, the growth in the coal-fired generation is expected to propel the growth of the bag filter market.

