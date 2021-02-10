Global Baggage Handling System Market By Type, By Solution, By Mode of Transport, By Tracking Technology, By Check-in Service Type, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The Global Baggage Handling System Market size is expected to reach $10. 9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7. 9% CAGR during the forecast period. The Baggage Handling Systems are the conveyor system which transports the passenger baggage from the departure area to the cargo area and then to the arrival location.

It comprises of various components that intended to keep an eye on bag weights and bag display for item count, security, and fix a distinctive barcode on the luggage.



The baggage handling system uses different techniques like Barcode System and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to deliver the handling process. It broadly finds its application at the railway station, airports, and others. There are many factors that drive the baggage handling market such as increasing air passenger volume, rising focus on enhancing operational efficiency at airports, and important developments in intermodal transport.



Expected growth in air travel, technological advancements, and modernization of airports would drive the growth of the baggage handling system market. Although, high consequences of system failure and increased upfront and maintenance cost of the baggage handling system (BHS) restricted the growth of the market. In the coming years, the introduction of robotization at airports will provide many opportunities for the companies operating in this market.



By Type



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Conveyor and Destination Coded Vehicle (DCV). The category of conveyor is predicted to lead the baggage handling conveyor system market, by type. Airports with little traveller traffic utilize conveyors as the main transportation medium for baggage. A few class B and Class C airports utilize the conveyor type baggage handling system.



By Solution



Based on Solution, the market is segmented into Conveying & Sorting, Check-in, Screening, & Loading and Unloading & Reclaim. The segment of conveying and sorting is predicted to drive the baggage handling system market by the solution. As per the primary insights, sorting is the main part of the total baggage handling system. The rapid increase in air and marine passenger volume for domestic and international travel around the globe has motivated baggage handling systems companies to find ways to enhance existing baggage handling technologies with automated sorting.



By Mode of Transport



Based on Mode of Transport, the market is segmented into Airport, Railway and Marine. Airports category will continue its dominance in the baggage handling market for at least 20-30 years. With the hostile incentives and mandates from the government, China and India have emerged as the leading operators in the airport industry. Airports baggage handling systems play a crucial role in the global economy as it helps in attracting more suppliers and manufacturers for business investments.



By Tracking Technology



Based on Tracking Technology, the market is segmented into Barcode System and RFID System. The RFID technology category is estimated to observe the highest growth due to the cost-effectiveness and reliability of the technology in enhancing the baggage handling process. RFID helps in reducing the mishandling of baggage by 20%, which further enhances the passenger experience. It serves as an easy way to attain the baggage mishandling track records to make it compliant with the IATA resolution 753.



By Check-in Service Type



Based on Check-in Service Type, the market is segmented into Assisted Service and Self-service. The Assisted Service market dominated the Global Baggage Handling System Market by Check-in Service Type 2019. The Self-service market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2020 - 2026).



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market shareholder in the market. Some factors like upcoming airport projects, the economy of countries, growing air passenger volume, the scope for multimodal transport, the presence of the cruise industry will boost the demand for baggage handling systems. Moreover, increasing government investments in railway, marine, and airport projects, government regulations and consumer acceptance will also contribute to the growth of the baggage handling system marketing in the mentioned region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Siemens AG is the major forerunner in the Baggage Handling System Market. Companies such as BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co., Limited, Smiths Group PLC, and Toyota Industries Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Siemens AG, Toyota Industries Corporation (Vanderlande Industries), Daifuku Co., Limited, Sick AG, Smiths Group PLC, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Fives Group, Cage, Inc. (Ross & Baruzzini, Inc.), Grenzebach Group and G&S Airport Conveyor.



Strategies deployed in Baggage Handling System Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Oct-2020: Smiths Detection implemented an integrated CTX 9800 DSi, an explosive detection system (EDS) with a new tote-based baggage handling system (BHS) at Terminal 1 of San Francisco Airport (SFO) in the US. It allowed each checked bag to be placed in an individual-controlled tray, or ‘tote’ that is installed with a RFID chip, which is the first use of a tote-based baggage handling system in the country.



Aug-2020: Vanderlande signed an agreement with Eindhoven Airport in the Netherlands. This agreement aimed to make the airport scalable, sustainable and smart by using Vanderlande’s advanced solutions. The airport allowed the company to apply and test the technology on site that helps in innovating, optimizing, and simplifying airport processes.



Aug-2020: Smiths Detection collaborated with Singapore Changi Airport. Under this collaboration, Smiths deployed 20 units of ultra-high speed Smiths Detection HI-SCAN 10080 XCT automatic explosives detection systems (EDS) for the redevelopment of Terminal 2 Baggage Handling System. Along with that, Smiths Detection offered on-site service maintenance which includes comprehensive hardware and software support.



Apr-2020: Vanderlande came into partnership with Heathrow Airport. The partnership aimed to confine the design, build, operate and maintain programmes across the Terminals, along with the baggage control room operations.



Feb-2020: Daifuku implemented its Self Baggage Drops (SBDs) to Japan Airlines. The SBDs allow the passengers to check-in their own baggage by following the on-screen instructions that reduces queuing time compared to conventional manned check-in counters.



Jan-2020: Siemens came into agreement with Dublin Airport. Under this agreement, Siemens Logistics replaced the existing HBS that consists of 6km of conveyor, an automated sorting system, and installed an additional line to increase capacity without hampering passenger operations and flight schedules.



Nov-2019: Siemens Logistics signed a contract with Spain’s Palma de Mallorca Airport. This contract aimed to upgrade and optimize the airport’s baggage handling system and also helped the airport operator Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea (Aena) in sticking to international baggage screening specifications.



Oct-2019: BEUMER signed a contract with Bengaluru International Airport in India. This contract aimed to supply BEUMER’s end-to-end baggage handling system capable of moving 4,500 items of baggage per hour. The system consist of an advanced and super-efficient, high-speed tilt-tray sorter, a kind used by various major international airports worldwide.



Jul-2019: Siemens Logistics entered into a contract with Munich Airport. In this contract, Siemens upgraded the baggage handling system in airport and satellite building of Munich Airport. It also ensured that the equipped BHS meets the future demand.



Jun-2019: Vanderlande deployed its autonomous vehicle solution, FLEET at Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport. The system allowed to handle nearly 450 bags per hour and is being tested with transfer passengers who arrive from international flights and connect through DFW.



Apr-2019: Smiths Detection collaborated with Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Under this collaboration, Smiths Detection supplied HI-SCAN XCT 10080, a next generation, high-speed explosives detection system for the airport. These systems enhanced the speed and efficiency of screening processes at airport.



Nov-2018: Daifuku installed a state-of-the-art baggage handling system (BHS) at the International passenger terminal of New Chitose Airport. The collaboration of the company with its Group companies, along with installing BHS and related equipment to over 500 airports, boosted the world’s top market share. The Daifuku Group also supplies airport operation and maintenance services.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Aug-2019: Daifuku took over the Scarabee Aviation Group and Intersystems to strengthen its digital airport solutions business. The acquisition allowed the Daifuku Group to enter the airport security checkpoint and information management fields, both of which hold growth potential.



Jul-2017: Fives acquired Syleps, a specialist in automated management systems for industrial sites. The acquisition broadened Five’s offerings and strengthened its position as a supplier of choice for the distribution sector.



May-2016: BEUMER took over the Glidepath LLC, a provider of airport baggage-handling systems. Under the acquisition, the companies accelerated their production of an individual carrier system (ICS) that permit airports to place each piece of baggage in a single tote, moving it throughout the airport conveyor network with greater automation than would be possible with bags placed directly on a conveyor surface.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2020: Smiths Detection introduced an ultraviolet light kit to destroy microorganisms in baggage trays. The Kit protects the passengers and staff from contagious diseases. The specially designed casing and other safety measures protect the staff and passengers from every risk and the kit can be installed quickly and easily into existing tray-handling systems.



Mar-2018: BEUMER unveiled an innovative new high-performance sorter solution. The BG Sorter CB (cross belt) provides a reliable solution for sorting any kind of items, such as parcels or bagged goods.



Geographical Expansions:



Feb-2020: Fives expanded its footprint in North America by opening its headquarters in Louisville, KY. The company also expanded its automated material handling solution operations and services, which provided proximity to customers and markets served.



