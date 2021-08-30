U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.25
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,425.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,451.50
    +25.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.80
    +7.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.44
    -0.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.50
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.60
    -2.24 (-11.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8420
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,911.11
    -627.38 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.14
    +36.24 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Global Baghouse Filters Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring CECO Environmental, Daikin Industries and Donaldson Among Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baghouse Filters Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the baghouse filters market and it is poised to grow by $291.38 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Our report on the baghouse filters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in power and electricity demand and increasing product innovations.

The baghouse filters market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.This study identifies the rise in the number of stringent emission control regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the baghouse filters market growth during the next few years.

The report on baghouse filters market covers the following areas:

  • Baghouse filters market sizing

  • Baghouse filters market forecast

  • Baghouse filters market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baghouse filters market vendors that include AGET Manufacturing Co., Aircon Corp., Airex Industries Inc., Amerair Industries LLC, CECO Environmental Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Hamon & Cie (International) SA, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Scheuch GmbH. Also, the baghouse filters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Shaker baghouse filters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Reverse air baghouse filters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pulse jet baghouse filters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AGET Manufacturing Co.

  • Aircon Corp.

  • Airex Industries Inc.

  • Amerair Industries LLC

  • CECO Environmental Corp.

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Donaldson Co. Inc.

  • Hamon & Cie (International) SA

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Scheuch GmbH

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6cu4x0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 30th, 2021

    Following a mixed week for Bitcoin and the broader market last week, a Bitcoin return to $50,000 would support a breakout start to the week.

  • Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

    (Reuters) -Sea Ltd's Shopee took just two years to become Brazil's most-downloaded shopping app, winning users to its low-cost marketplace with its game-changing approach to e-commerce: in-app mini-games offering coupons to winning users. The Singapore-based company has combined online shopping with the gaming nous of its separate mobile game arm Garena - creator of "Free Fire", Brazil's most-downloaded title for eight consecutive quarters - to generate sales analysts estimated at almost a third of local champion Magazine Luiza SA. Back home, Shopee only needed five years to become Southeast Asia's most-visited e-commerce website, overtaking the likes of Lazada, backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and Tokopedia, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

  • Theranos founder claims abuse by ex-boyfriend in fraud trial -court filings

    In court filings submitted more than 18 months ago, Holmes' lawyers said they planned to present evidence that Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani abused her emotionally and psychologically in a relationship that spanned more than a decade. Theranos, which Holmes founded in 2003 at the age of 19, collapsed in March 2018 when she, Balwani and the $9 billion company were charged with fraud by U.S. regulators. Theranos had made Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, a Silicon Valley star.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Natural Gas Soars. Natural Gas Stocks Climb, Too.

    The commodity hit a new three-year high on Friday as Hurricane Ida approached, and natural gas stocks responded. That's a change from the past few months.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Hurricane Slams Major US Oil Port; OPEC+ May Curtail Production Hike

    The increase in oil output agreed last month by OPEC+ could be reconsidered at its next meeting on September 1, Kuwait’s oil minister said on Sunday.

  • US vaccination wars are a headache business owners could do without

    Nobody wants to play vaccine cop but the aggressive attitude of some unvaccinated patrons is making a tough situation worse Across the country, such as here in San Francisco, businesses such as restaurants are requiring proof of Covid vaccination from customers. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA There are plenty of vaccines available but, as it turns out, not everyone wants to get vaccinated. And those that choose not to – for whatever reason – are creating headaches for countless small business o

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    Fidelity Investments reported that the number of 401(k) millionaires—investors with 401(k) account balances of $1 million or more—reached 233,000 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, a 16% increase from the third quarter's count of 200,000 and up over 1000% from 2009's count of 21,000. Target-date funds are often offered as a default option by plan sponsors when employees don't make an investment choice on their own.

  • Meituan Shrugs Off Antitrust Probe as Sales Beat Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan reported revenue that beat estimates, showing how Beijing’s ongoing antitrust probe into the internet giant has yet to weigh on its growth prospects. China’s largest food delivery platform delivered sales of 43.8 billion yuan ($6.8 billion) for the June quarter, compared with the 42.4 billion yuan average of analyst estimates. The company posted a third straight quarterly net loss of 3.4 billion yuan. Wang Xing’s internet behemoth is facing fines of roughly $1 billion as p

  • Elizabeth Holmes Might Claim Abusive Relationship in Theranos Fraud Trial

    The biotech startup founder alleges in newly unsealed court documents a decadelong abusive relationship with the company’s former president that could figure in her defense; he denies any abuse.

  • WSJ Opinion: Who Needs a Booster, and Who Doesn't?

    Paul Gigot interviews Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins. Photo: Bloomberg

  • Gasoline Jumps and Oil Falls as Ida Landfall Seen Sparing Rigs

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. gasoline futures jumped after Hurricane Ida barreled ashore in Louisiana, disrupting processing facilities. Oil reversed early gains as local rigs may have escaped significant damage and the OPEC+ producers’ cartel is expected on Wednesday to endorse a supply increase.Gasoline for October spiked more than 4% in New York before paring its advance, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell around 1%. Last week, WTI rallied 10% as investors wagered global demand would recover fro

  • These Millennials Are Dumping Their Jobs to Plot New Careers

    Many young professionals, burned out from remote work and equipped with some savings, are quitting their jobs with no firm Plan B, taking a break to network and change course.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 29th, 2021

    After a bearish Saturday, a Bitcoin move back through to $49,500 levels would be needed to support the broader market.

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Covid-19 Surge in Malaysia Threatens to Prolong Global Chip Shortage

    The country in Southeast Asia is cited as auto makers cut production, highlighting a little-known but critical link in the semiconductor supply chain.

  • Gasoline futures climb, oil drops as Hurricane Ida shutters Gulf Coast production

    Gasoline futures jumped, while oil prices fell on Monday, as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. shuttered refineries in the Gulf Coast. September gasoline futures climbed 1.6% to $2.31 a gallon, from Friday's close of $2.11 a gallon. Natural-gas futures rose around 1% to $4.42 per million British thermal units, extending the highest prices seen 2018. That's as October crude futures fell 1.2% to $67.88 a barrel. Hurricane Ida continued to rampage through Louisiana and move into

  • Oil drops as Hurricane Ida weakens, OPEC in focus

    Oil prices dropped from a four-week high on Monday as Hurricane Ida weakened after forcing precautionary shutdowns of U.S. Gulf oil production, and attention turned to an OPEC meeting on Wednesday to discuss a further output boost. Nearly all offshore Gulf oil production, or 1.74 million barrels per day, was suspended in advance of the storm. Brent crude was down 21 cents or 0.3% at $72.49 by 1020 GMT, having reached $73.69 earlier, the highest since Aug. 2.