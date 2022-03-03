Global Bakery Enzymes Market (2021 to 2030) - by Product Type, Form, Application and Region

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bakery Enzymes Market by Product Type, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global bakery enzymes market was valued at $448.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $975.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.



Bakery enzyme is one of the category of enzymes that is majorly added to enhance texture of dough, gas retention, and crumb softness to manufacture breads and other bakery products such as pastry and biscuits, to produce softness in cake making, and to mitigate acrylamide formation in bakery products.



Surge in consumption of bakery products, especially the packaged variety, has fostered the overall growth of the market, in terms of value sales. Moreover, in the past few years, increase has been witnessed in consumer demand for convenience food, including bakery products globally, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the bakery enzymes market. However, several substitutes of bakery enzymes are currently available in the market, which hampers the growth of the market in terms of value sales. On the contrary, in the bakery enzymes industry, manufacturers are focusing on continuous innovations in their products and introducing new bakery enzymes in the market, which is expected to offer immense opportunities for the expansion of the bakery enzymes market during the forecast period.



The global bakery enzymes market is segmented into product type, form, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into lipase, protease, and others. Depending on form, it is bifurcated into powder and liquid. By application, it is fragmented into breads, cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).



Some of the major players in the global bakery enzymes industry analyzed in this report include Koninklijke DSM N.V. , Lallemand Inc., Novozymes A/S, Maps Enzymes Limited , SternEnzym GmbH & Company KG , Dyadic International, Inc., Associated British Foods plc. , Advanced Enzymes , BASF SE, and Kerry Group, PLC.



Key Benefits

Story continues

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current bakery enzymes market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global market from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, end use, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. COVID-19 impact on bakery enzymes market

3.5. Pricing analysis

3.6. Top impacting factors

3.7. Parent market analysis

3.8. Market dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Expansion of the bakery industry

3.8.1.2. Increase in consumer demand for convenience food globally

3.8.1.3. Rise in number of quick service restaurants

3.8.2. Restraints

3.8.2.1. Potential threat of substitution

3.8.2.2. Allergies to protease hamper market expansion

3.8.3. Opportunities

3.8.3.1. Product innovation

3.8.3.1. Surge in demand for bakery enzymes in emerging markets



CHAPTER 4: BAKERY ENZYMES MARKET, BY FORM

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Powder

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Liquid

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: BAKERY ENZYMES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Lipase

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Protease

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: BAKERY ENZYMES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Cakes & pastries

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Bread

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Cookies & biscuits

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: BAKERY ENZYMES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Top player positioning

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Competitive dashboard

8.4. Product mapping

8.5. Competitive heatmap

8.6. Key developments

8.6.1. Acquisition

8.6.2. Business expansion

8.6.3. Product launch



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Introduction

9.2. KONINKLIJKE DSM N.V.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executive

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.2.6. R&D expenditure

9.2.7. Business performance

9.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. LALLEMAND INC.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Operating business segments

9.3.5. Product portfolio

9.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. NOVOZYMES A/S

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Operating business segments

9.4.5. Product portfolio

9.4.6. R&D expenditure

9.4.7. Business performance

9.5. MAPS ENZYMES LIMITED

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.6. STERNENZYM GMBH & CO. KG

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executive

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.7. DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Business performance

9.8. ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Product portfolio

9.8.6. R&D expenditure

9.8.7. Business performance

9.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. ADVANCED ENZYMES

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. R&D expenditure

9.9.6. Business performance

9.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. BASF SE

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Operating business segments

9.10.5. Product portfolio

9.10.6. Business performance

9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.11. KERRY GROUP, PLC

9.11.1. Company overview

9.11.2. Key executives

9.11.3. Company snapshot

9.11.4. Operating business segments

9.11.5. Product portfolio

9.11.6. R&D expenditure

9.11.7. Business performance



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2684c7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bakery-enzymes-market-2021-to-2030---by-product-type-form-application-and-region-301495044.html

SOURCE Research and Markets