Global Bakery Ingredients Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

·8 min read

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bakery Ingredients Market by Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global bakery ingredients market was valued at $12,960.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach at $22,592.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Baking ingredients are food materials employed in bakery industry to prepare ready-t-eat foodstuffs. These ingredients enhance the texture, color, flavor, volume, softness, and other properties of the food items. They are available in wide varieties, and their utilization in bakery products depends upon the consumption patterns of different regions. Bakery industry possesses high growth potential, and is anticipated to garner a remarkable position in the food processing sector. This is attributed to the fact that the demand for bakery items, owing to busy lifestyle and increase in preference for fresh & ready-t-eat convenience foods comprising of high nutritional values.

The growth of the global bakery ingredients market is majorly driven rise in inclination toward convenient bakery food products, due to hectic lifestyle. Furthermore, among the health-conscious consumers, there is an upsurge in demand for low trans-fat & gluten-free bakery products. In addition, alarming obesity rates and growing health concerns among people shift their preference toward healthier bakery products.

However, availability of substitutes such as cereals & oats as well as stringent regulations on ingredients being used in baked food items & international quality standards are expected to hamper the growth of market during the forecast period. On the contrary, emerging market for frozen bakery products and focus of key players on lessening the production costs and improving quality & shelf life of products are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of the market.

The report segments the global bakery ingredients market based on type, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into enzymes, starch, fiber, colors, flavors, emulsifiers, antimicrobials, fats, dry baking mix, and others. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into bread, cookies & biscuits, rolls & pies, cakes & pastries, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players operating in the bakery ingredients market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods Plc., Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, Plc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Dawn Food Products, Inc., Bakels Group, and Lallemand Inc.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends and opportunities in the global bakery ingredients market.

  • It provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that assists to evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

  • Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

  • The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2b1q1e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

