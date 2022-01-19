U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

The Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Record a Value of USD 16.8 Billion in 2028, Rising at a CAGR of 5.3%

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market is estimated to reach USD 16.8 Billion by 2028, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% for the duration of the forecast period from 2022-2028. Since past few years, the global market has experienced steep growth in demand for bakery processing equipment and food industry. Food processing industries are enormously adopting the robotics and automation technologies for the production to minimize the supply and demand gap for food. The increased production capacity, enhanced quality control, smaller equipment footprints, and improved food safety are some of benefits offered by the robotics and automation technologies in food industry. Thus, consequently boosting the demand for Bakery Processing Equipment Market and driving market over the forecast period, states Vantage Market Research in a report, titled “Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Type (Oven, Mixer, Refrigerator, Others), by Application (Bread, Cookies & biscuits, Cakes & pastries), by End user (Foodservice industry, Bakery processing industry), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size sticks up at USD 11.2 Billion in 2021.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/bakery-processing-equipment-market-1181/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 170+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

The Report on Bakery Processing Equipment Market Highlights:

  • Company Profiles

  • Assessment of the market

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Premium Insights

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

  • Competitive Landscape

Market Overview:

Rising Demand for Bakery Products and Increasing Adoption of New Technology

The Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market growth is attributed to several benefits offered by using the advanced technology. Also, the spending power of population is increasing along with growing economy which is further anticipated to propel the market growth. Since past few decades, there is steep increase in demand for food. Changing trend words snacking is the major factor driving the Bakery Processing Equipment Market. This growth is owing to increased consumption of bakery products such as bread, cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, pizza crusts, among others.

Moreover, owing to the high demand from consumers, the manufacturers are focusing on increasing production by adoption of new technologies. Also, the increasing investments from key players and government is increasing. These factors are likely anticipated to boost the Bakery Processing Equipment Market growth over the forecast period.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/bakery-processing-equipment-market-1181/1

Benefits of Purchasing Bakery Processing Equipment Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Increasing Population and Demand for Packed Foods (Bakery products such as bread, cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, pizza crusts, among others)

Since past few decades, number of populations is increasing tremendously leading to rise in demand for global food supply. Also, changing trend towards busy lifestyles is increasing adoption of ready-to-eat food products. Moreover, the changing trend towards snacking is increasing the demand for cookies & biscuits, bread, pizza crusts, cakes & pastries, among others. With such changing trend and increasing children population, among the other bakery products the demand for cookies & biscuits, and bread is increasing at its unprecedented level.

Additionally, the demand for pizza crust is increasing owing to snowballing demand for pizza from consumers as a healthy and convenience food. These factors are anticipated to increase the demand for bakery processing equipment such as mixers, ovens & proofers, slicers & dividers, sheeters & molders, among others; further boosting the market growth. However, high maintenance cost of equipment scan hampers the market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to Rule the Bakery Processing Equipment Market

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the major portion for Bakery Processing Equipment Market and anticipated to grow at fastest Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The market growth in the region is attributed to the presence of emerging economies in the region. Also, the presence of countries such as India and China, which are one of the most populated countries in the world is increasing the demand for bakery products, further increasing the demand for bakery processing equipment.

Also, increasing investments in food industry from government and several key players is further boosting the market growth over the forecast period.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/bakery-processing-equipment-market-1181

List of Prominent Players in the Bakery Processing Equipment Market:

  • Bühler (Switzerland)

  • GEA Group (Germany)

  • The Middleby Corporation (US)

  • JBT Corporation (US)

  • Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd (Japan)

  • Heat and Control, Inc. (US)

  • Ali Group (Italy)

  • Makel Food Group (US)

  • Baker Perkins (UK)

  • Gemini Bakery Equipment Company (US)

  • Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

  • Global Bakery Solutions (UK)

  • Allied Bakery Equipment (US)

  • Erica Record LLC (US)

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Bakery Processing Equipment Market?

  • How will the Bakery Processing Equipment Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Bakery Processing Equipment Market?

  • What are the Bakery Processing Equipment market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Bakery Processing Equipment Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. In December 2020, Z Matik S.r.l. launched a new tabletop/bench sheeter, which is suitable for bakeries with limited space. The new sheeter can handle extensive range of doughs including Phyllo, short dough, doughnuts, biscuits, croissants, and puff pastries.

2. In February 2019, The Haas Group (Austria), which was acquired by Bühler (Switzerland), expanded in India by adding an oven manufacturing plant to its service and support facility in the country.

Speak To Analyst: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/bakery-processing-equipment-market-1181/contact-analyst

This market titled “Bakery Processing Equipment Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below.

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 11.2 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 16.8 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 – 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2028

Segments Covered

Type: - Oven, Mixer, Refrigerator, Others

Application: - Bread, Cookies & biscuits, Cakes & pastries

End user: - Foodservice industry, Bakery processing industry

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs


