Global Bamboo Furniture Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $21.25 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.10%

DUBLIN, May 8 2023 The "Global Bamboo Furniture Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, by Type, by Distribution Channel, by End-User, by Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bamboo Furniture Market was valued at USD 13.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 21.25 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Jiangxi Feiyu Bamboo Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Moso International B.V.

Hadicomex VietHa Jsc

Ole Bamboo

Tanyee Company Ltd.

Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft Co.

Limited

CBG Bamboo

Greenington LLC

Itatiaia

Lixil

Bamboo is a sustainable wood material and is a renewable resource, which is being used more & more in furniture as a replacement for mahogany, cedar, and other popular hardwood lumbers.

It is a conventional form of furniture made from bamboo with a low degree of industrialization. The diverse development system & profound cultural meanings behind bamboo furniture is explored to strengthen inheritance and innovation.

Market Drivers

There has been an increase in the demand for residential & commercial furniture markets. Consumers are rapidly choosing bamboo furniture due to its advantages and sustainability.

Countries like India, China, and the U.S. are anticipated to hold more than 55% of the market share as the largest bamboo grower market. The market is boosted due to infrastructure building and an increasing focus on using sustainable materials for furnishings.

Furthermore, the demand for bamboo furniture is also accelerating because of the growing popularity of environmentally friendly products. Awareness regarding environmentally friendly products is anticipated to drive the growth of the bamboo furniture market.

Market Restraints

The negative results of climate conditions restrain market growth. The major things that harm bamboo the most are moisture & dampness. Using bamboo furniture outside the rainy season is not preferred. Also, too much moisture damages the material and turns wood mushy. As a result, it weakens & loses its shape, which might hinder the bamboo furniture market.



Market Segmentation



By Type

Chairs

Stools

Beds

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

