Global Bamboo Toothbrush Market Is Expected to Reach $81.1Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in consumers’ awareness about the oral hygiene, growing eco-friendly consumer base, and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers drive the growth of the global bamboo toothbrush market. Region wise, North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global bamboo toothbrush market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

Portland, OR, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bamboo toothbrush market generated $30.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $81.1 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (295 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11541

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$30.2Million

Market Size in 2031

$81.1Million

CAGR

10.6%

No. of Pages in Report

295

Segments covered

End Use, Bristle Type, and Region

Drivers

Increase in consumers’ awareness about the oral hygiene

Growing eco-friendly consumer base

Aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers

Opportunities

Growing consumer awareness of environmentalfriendly alternatives

Increase in adoption of sustainable products

Restraints

Lack of awareness among consumers

Adverse effects of bamboo toothbrush

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The COVID pandemic had a negative impact on the global bamboo toothbrush market. The bamboo toothbrush manufacturers faced production constraints due to temporary shutdown of production facilities and limited availability of skilled workforce.

  • Besides that, the limited availability of raw materials due to the restrictions on transportation also affected the supply chain significantly.

  • Such situations caused a circumstance of unpredictability in the business sectors and the supply chain and logistics restrictions acted as a barrier for bamboo toothbrush business.

  • However, as the restrictions eased off, the demand for bamboo toothbrush normalized. The prices associated with the raw materials, transportation, energy, and production increased with the lifting of lockdowns. Thus, manufacturers increased prices of end products to maintain their profit margins.


The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global bamboo toothbrush market based on end use, bristle type, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Direct Purchase this report with Best Discount @ https://bit.ly/3WaZSij

Based on end use, the adults segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global bamboo toothbrush market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the children segment.

Based on bristle type, the soft segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global bamboo toothbrush market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the medium and firm segments.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global bamboo toothbrush market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11541

Leading players of the global bamboo toothbrush market analyzed in the research includeBamboo India, Brush with Bamboo, Colgate Palmotive Company, My Humble Earth, Humble GroupAB, BAMKIKI, Bam&Boo, Big Little Brush, Enviromental Toothbrush, Paivi Enterprise, Mabboo,ecoheart, s.r.o., Boobam, Bamboos World, and The Bamboo Brush Society.

The report analyzes these key players of the global bamboo toothbrush market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/consumer-goods Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com


