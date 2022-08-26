U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,183.75
    -17.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,182.00
    -91.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,079.75
    -76.25 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,956.10
    -8.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.58
    +1.06 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.00
    -9.40 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0007
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.35
    -0.47 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1829
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8790
    +0.4090 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,434.97
    -266.52 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.41
    -2.39 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,481.36
    +1.62 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Global Barcode Printer Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Featuring Avery Dennison, GoDEX International and Honeywell International Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barcode Printer Market, By Printer Type, By Printing Technology, By Application By Distribution Channel, By Consumables and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Barcode is a machine-code in form of parallel lines of varying width used for coding product information. A barcode printer is an electronic device that is typically used for printing barcode tags or labels, which can be attached to objects that are for sale or shipping.

Barcode printers do not have programmable logic controllers though they rely on an external computer system. The barcode printer uses direct thermal or thermal transfer techniques to apply ink labels. They are typically used in the manufacturing industry, transportation, government, healthcare, commercial services, and retail.

Market Dynamics

A number of manufacturers around the world are incorporating automation and streamlining their manufacturing processes, in order to reduce wastage and enhance the efficiency of output. This, in turn, has increased the adoption of barcodes significantly, as each product or part in the assembly is assigned barcode which is signed and recorded repeatedly at each workstation. As a result, this provides information on the progress of the product.

This, in turn, has reduced production time significantly in the manufacturing process thereby driving the demand for barcode printers. Also, barcodes are extensively used in the retail industry to tag products where it can store key information such as manufacturing date, price, where it was manufactured, batch number, and more. This can help retailers to keep the record of their products and inventory on shops and warehouses. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth in the near future.

As per the new regulations in US and other European countries, it is mandatory for all manufacturers to include a unique serial number and 2D barcode on every drug containers for sale and transportation. Also, Barcodes have been widely used in healthcare industry for other numerous purposes including surgical procedures, patient identification, specimen labeling, tracking devices, etc. Thus, growing adoption of barcodes in healthcare industry is expected to pose excellent growth opportunities for market players.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global barcode printer market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players

  • It profiles leading players in the global barcode printer market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

  • Companies covered as a part of this study are Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Toshiba TEC Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, GoDEX International Co., Ltd., Printronix, Inc., TSC Auto Id Technology Co., Ltd., Printek, Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd., and Stallion Systems And Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global barcode printer market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global barcode printer market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

  • Research Objectives

  • Assumptions

  • Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Printer Type

  • Market Snippet, By Printing Technology

  • Market Snippet, By Consumables

  • Market Snippet, By Application

  • Market Snippet, By Distribution Channels

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Industry Trend

  • Merger and Acquisitions

  • New system Launch/Approvals

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4. Global Barcode Printer Market, By Printer Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Desktop Barcode Printer

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Industrial Barcode Printer

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Mobile Barcode Printer

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

5. Global Barcode Printer Market, By Printing Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Thermal Transfer

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Direct Thermal

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Dot Matrix

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Laser

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Ink Jet

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Barcode Printer Market, By Consumables, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Ribbons

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Wax/Resin Ribbons

  • Resin Ribbons

  • Wax Ribbons

  • Labels

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Barcode Printer Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Industrial/Manufacturing

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Transportation/Logistics

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Retail

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Healthcare

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Government

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Commercial Services

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Barcode Printer Market, By Distribution Channels, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Direct-to-End User

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Direct-to-OEM

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Dealer/Distributor

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Systems Integrator

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

9. Global Barcode Printer Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

10. Competitive Landscape

  • Company Profiles

  • Avery Dennison Corporation

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • GoDEX International Co., Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Printek, Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Printronix, Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • SATO Holdings Corporation

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Stallion Systems And Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Toshiba TEC Corporation

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • TSC Auto Id Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Zebra Technologies Corporation

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Analyst Views

11. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vihc4

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-barcode-printer-market-report-2022-to-2030---featuring-avery-dennison-godex-international-and-honeywell-international-among-others-301613017.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • Fire at Biggest US Midwest Refinery Threatens Fuel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • California bans all new gas-powered car sales by 2035

    The state of California has approved a first-of-its-kind rule that will ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars in the future.

  • Walmart electric delivery vehicles hit the road

    Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.

  • Piedmont Lithium pegs its investment in Gaston County mine project at more than $100M

    A spokesperson for Piedmont Lithium told the Charlotte Business Journal that the company has invested more than $100 million in its proposed Gaston County mining operations. That includes buying more than 2,100 acres.

  • Oil Companies Prioritize Buybacks Over Production Gains

    As oil and gasoline prices pulled back from recent highs, second-quarter reports from oil companies signaled continued reluctance to meaningfully increase production. OPEC-member Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, hinted at possible production cuts to bolster prices, while U.S. and European negotiators scrambled to revive a deal with Iran that would release sanctioned oil back onto world markets. Following a tough year in 2020, oil company earnings accelerated sharply in 2021 and 2022.

  • SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is requesting to file a lengthy reply to its motion that seeks to exclude the testimony of Ripple Labs’ witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of SEC officials Fast facts The SEC filed the request on […]

  • U.S., China Near Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of N.Y.-Listed Chinese Companies

    U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to review audit records of Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. The pact could prevent many Chinese companies from being delisted.

  • China asks firms, auditors to prepare for U.S. checks in Hong Kong -sources

    Beijing has asked some U.S.-listed Chinese companies and their audit firms to prepare for American inspections in Hong Kong, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as part of efforts to end a more than decade-old audit dispute. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) recently gave verbal notices to some audit firms, advising them to start preparing paperwork to move staff and documents to Hong Kong, one of the sources said on Friday. It is asking them to do so as it expects the countries to reach an agreement soon to resolve the dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, the source added.

  • Oil Set for Weekly Gain on Tighter Supply Before Powell Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was on track for a weekly gain amid a tightening supply outlook, with investor attention turning to a key speech on the US economy later Friday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s W

  • Robinhood Class-Action Settlement Gets Green Light From Federal Judge

    Eligible Robinhood customers may be able to file claims for up to $260 per person and activate two years of credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

  • Congressional Bill: RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Belk sues former CEO Patel, GameStop for ‘deceptive practices,’ poaching employees

    The Charlotte-based department store chain filed the lawsuit this week in North Carolina federal court.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • How Much Retirement $600K Will Actually Buy You

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New York City wants its retirees back—and the feeling is mutual. This new program matches jobs with experienced workers.

    Workers are a hot commodity, and one of the most valuable types is the one who left the labor force, according to New York City’s local government. New York City’s Department of Aging launched the Silver Stars program, which aims to get retirees back in city jobs, and provide an opportunity to earn more money when they may have otherwise been stretching their dollars in retirement, said Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez, the department’s commissioner. The department hopes it will be a win-win: The city gets qualified workers, and retirees get another income source.

  • Twitter Attorney Says Bot Data Given to Musk Was ‘Explicitly an Estimate’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. provided data for spam and robot accounts that was “explicitly an estimate” to billionaire Elon Musk, who hasn’t shown any reason why that information is relevant to his plan to ditch a $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform, the company’s lawyer told a Delaware judge.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowe