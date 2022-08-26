Global Barcode Printer Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Featuring Avery Dennison, GoDEX International and Honeywell International Among Others
DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barcode Printer Market, By Printer Type, By Printing Technology, By Application By Distribution Channel, By Consumables and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Barcode is a machine-code in form of parallel lines of varying width used for coding product information. A barcode printer is an electronic device that is typically used for printing barcode tags or labels, which can be attached to objects that are for sale or shipping.
Barcode printers do not have programmable logic controllers though they rely on an external computer system. The barcode printer uses direct thermal or thermal transfer techniques to apply ink labels. They are typically used in the manufacturing industry, transportation, government, healthcare, commercial services, and retail.
Market Dynamics
A number of manufacturers around the world are incorporating automation and streamlining their manufacturing processes, in order to reduce wastage and enhance the efficiency of output. This, in turn, has increased the adoption of barcodes significantly, as each product or part in the assembly is assigned barcode which is signed and recorded repeatedly at each workstation. As a result, this provides information on the progress of the product.
This, in turn, has reduced production time significantly in the manufacturing process thereby driving the demand for barcode printers. Also, barcodes are extensively used in the retail industry to tag products where it can store key information such as manufacturing date, price, where it was manufactured, batch number, and more. This can help retailers to keep the record of their products and inventory on shops and warehouses. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth in the near future.
As per the new regulations in US and other European countries, it is mandatory for all manufacturers to include a unique serial number and 2D barcode on every drug containers for sale and transportation. Also, Barcodes have been widely used in healthcare industry for other numerous purposes including surgical procedures, patient identification, specimen labeling, tracking devices, etc. Thus, growing adoption of barcodes in healthcare industry is expected to pose excellent growth opportunities for market players.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global barcode printer market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players
It profiles leading players in the global barcode printer market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans
Companies covered as a part of this study are Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Toshiba TEC Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, GoDEX International Co., Ltd., Printronix, Inc., TSC Auto Id Technology Co., Ltd., Printek, Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd., and Stallion Systems And Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global barcode printer market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global barcode printer market.
