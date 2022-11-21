U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

The Global Bare Metal Cloud Market is expected to grow by $10993.03 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.59% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the bare metal cloud market and it is poised to grow by $10993. 03 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bare Metal Cloud Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05756630/?utm_source=GNW
59% during the forecast period. Our report on the bare metal cloud market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing online content with high Internet penetration, the rise in popularity of SOA, and the increasing adoption of new technologies.

The bare metal cloud market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• BFSI
• Government
• IT and telecom
• Healthcare
• Others

By Type
• Hardware
• Service

By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the emergence of hyper-convergence technology as one of the prime reasons driving the bare metal cloud market growth during the next few years. Also, green bare metal data centers and rise in the adoption of hybrid bare metal cloud storage systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bare metal cloud market covers the following areas:
• Bare metal cloud market sizing
• Bare metal cloud market forecast
• Bare metal cloud market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bare metal cloud market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bigstep Cloud Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., E2E Networks Ltd., Equinix Inc., G2.com Inc., Internap Holding LLC, International Business Machines Corp., IPXO UK Ltd., Leaseweb Global BV, Limestone Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., Platform9 Systems, Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., United Internet AG, and Zenlayer Inc. Also, the bare metal cloud market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05756630/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


