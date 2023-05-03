Global Bariatric Surgeries Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $3,116 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.6%

Company Logo

Global Bariatric Surgery Market

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bariatric Surgeries Market by Device, Procedure, End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global bariatric surgeries market was valued at $1,643.81 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $3,116.48 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Johnson & Johnson

SPATZ FIGA, Inc.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic plc

Teleflex Incorporated

Richard Wolf GmbH

Olympus Corporation

USGI Medical, Inc

Cousin Surgery

Asensus Surgical US, Inc.

Weight loss surgery, often known as bariatric surgery, is a medical procedure used to help morbidly obese people lose weight and improve their overall health. In order to reduce the amount of food that the body can absorb, the digestive tract is altered during surgery.

There are several types of bariatric surgery, including gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, adjustable gastric banding, and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch. These surgeries can be performed using traditional open surgery or minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery, depending on the individual's needs and the surgeon's preferences.



Factors driving the growth of the bariatric surgery market include rising awareness about the health risks associated with obesity, increasing adoption of bariatric surgery as a treatment option for obesity, and advancements in surgical techniques and technologies. This can be attributed to a number of factors, including an increase in the prevalence of obesity and the number of people looking for effective, long-term weight management options.

For instance, according to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, in 2021 198,651 bariatric surgeries are performed in the United States underwent a weight loss operation. In order to reduce how much food a person can eat or how many calories they can absorb, bariatric surgery includes making alterations to the digestive tract.

Furthermore, the market for bariatric surgery is growing as awareness of health and fitness increases. Many people are using weight loss procedures?to reach their health goals. The growing emphasis on health and wellness is due to a number of factors, including the growth in obesity and related diseases.



In addition increased incidence of obesity around the world is one of the main causes influencing the rise in awareness of bariatric procedures. The health hazards associated with being overweight or obese increase as more people experience these disorders, increasing interest in bariatric surgery.

Also, the success rate of procedures is increasing, which rises awareness of bariatric surgery. However, one of the key problems restraining the growth of the bariatric surgery market is the high cost of treatment, which can be a significant barrier to access for many people. The high cost of surgery is a result of several variables, including the cost of the procedure, pre-operative diagnostics, hospital stays, and post-operative care.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the bariatric surgeries market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing bariatric surgeries market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the bariatric surgeries market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global bariatric surgeries market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 299 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1643.81 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3116.48 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segments

By Device

Assisting Devices

Type

Stapling Devices

Suturing Devices

Others

Implantable Devices

Type

Gastric Balloon

Gastric Band

Others

Others

By Procedure

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Gastric Bypass

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t272mm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

