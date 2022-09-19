U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.25
    -34.75 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,662.00
    -260.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,811.50
    -122.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.50
    -18.90 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.73
    -1.38 (-1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.80
    -11.70 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    19.35
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9976
    -0.0042 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.63
    +1.36 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1365
    -0.0058 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4700
    +0.5640 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,430.69
    -1,621.01 (-8.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.12
    -39.32 (-8.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

The global bariatric surgery devices market is valued to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The growing number of bariatric surgeries performed and increasing obesity cases are expected to result in the increasing demand for associated devices, thereby driving the growth of the bariatric surgery devices market.

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Device, Procedure, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404325/?utm_source=GNW
On the other hand, changing regulatory landscape in the medical device industry and postoperative complications related to bariatric surgeries are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The minimally invasive surgical devices segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the bariatric surgery devices market, by device type, during the forecast period
The bariatric surgery devices market is segmented into minimally invasive surgical devices and non-invasive surgical devices.The minimally invasive surgical devices segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Minimally invasive bariatric surgeries are preferred for the obese population as they are more effective in the long run in terms of weight loss and the remission of comorbidities such as diabetes.In addition to their ability to treat obesity, minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) are very effective in treating high blood pressure and sleep apnea, among others.

MIS also has helped prevent future health problems. Thus, the rising prevalence of obesity and related comorbidities is expected to fuel the uptake of MIS bariatric devices.

Sleeve gastrectomy segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on procedure, the bariatric surgery devices market is segmented into sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, non-invasive bariatric surgery, mini-gastric bypass, adjustable gastric banding, and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch (BPD/DS).The sleeve gastrectomy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A growing volume of gastrostomies has been performed, fueling the uptake of bariatric surgery devices. When compared to other weight-loss surgeries, sleeve gastrectomy is technically easier with relatively less morbidity and thus has become the most common weight loss surgery performed worldwide.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The global bariatric surgery devices market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the bariatric surgery devices market during the forecast period.

The high growth in this region can primarily be attributed to the region’s low labor costs and favorable regulatory environment. Low infrastructure & treatment costs and the availability of highly educated physicians have driven medical tourists to APAC countries, thus supporting the market growth.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%
• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%
• By Region: North America - 51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6% , and the Middle East & Africa – 4%

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:
• Johnson & Johnson (US)
• Medtronic plc (Ireland)
• Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US)
• Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (US)
• ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (US)
• Olympus Corporation (Japan)
• Spatz Medical (US)
• Cousin Biotech (France)
• Mediflex Surgical Products (US)
• COOK MEDICAL LLC (US)
• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
• Standard Bariatrics, Inc. (US)
• Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)
• Grena LTD (UK)
• Surgical Innovations Group plc (UK)
• A.M.I. GmbH (Austria)
• Reach Surgical (China)
• Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltda. (Brazil)
• Shanghai Yisi Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
• BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
• MEDSIL (Russia)
• TROKAMED GmbH (Germany)
• Aspire Bariatrics, Inc. (US)
• Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (China)
• Applied Medical Resources Corporation (US)

Research Coverage:
This report provides a detailed picture of the global bariatric surgery devices market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as device type, procedure, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall bariatric surgery devices market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404325/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • FDA approves second gene therapy from bluebird bio

    Somerville gene therapy firm bluebird bio Inc. has netted a second key win from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Mark Cuban says Gen Z are the real ‘greatest generation’ and boomers are the most ‘disappointing’

    The billionaire praised “zoomers” for taking into account how career decisions will affect their mental health.

  • 6 Signs You Can’t Afford To Retire

    No matter how old you are, retirement should be a goal you're planning for and working toward. Unfortunately, many people aren't on track. Social Security Reminder: Here's Which SSI Recipients Can...

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Biotech companies with few products on the market and red ink on the bottom line may not look like the most attractive investments right now. Here are two biotech stocks to consider buying that could make investors richer in time: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Axsome Therapeutics is fresh off an important regulatory milestone.

  • Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Target, Kroger

    Starbucks has been in Target locations for well over two decades. Since 2003, a Starbucks coffee shop has been put in almost all of the new builds of Target stores, (as long as there was enough room, that is). When an older Target store was remodeled, the popular coffee shop was usually worked into the remodel.

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.A born trader with an infectious sense of humor, the 57-year-old grew Maike Metals International Ltd. through the rough-and-tumble rush for commodities in the early 2000s, to become a key conduit between China’s industrial heartlands and global merchants like Glencore Plc.Now Maike is sufferi

  • Why Alibaba and Other China Tech Stocks Are an Exception to Goldman Sachs’ Outlook

    Goldman Sachs is clear that it most favors U.S. equities. But that doesn't mean other areas of the market aren't worth a look.

  • Europe Gas Prices Drop as Nations Ramp Up Efforts to Ease Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures fell again to their lowest level in almost two months as nations intensify efforts to ease the energy crisis with the start of the heating season less than two weeks away.Benchmark prices dropped as much as 8.8% on Monday, extending last week’s decline. Germany, the U.K. and others plan to spend billions to ease their reliance on Russian imports, rescue local energy companies, and cap prices to alleviate pressures on businesses and households.“The situ

  • Rich People Are Doing This to Max Out Their Roth IRAs

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Electric Bills Soar Across the Country as Winter Looms

    Rising natural-gas prices amid short supplies are expected to make it more expensive to light and heat homes in the coming months.

  • Apple's 5 Most Profitable Business Regions (AAPL)

    Learn about how Apple generates its profits, breaking down its results by geographic region, with all showing year-over-year improvement.

  • FedEx warning that roiled stock markets may be ‘first in a series'

    After FedEx’s brutal quarter, “You are going to see more businesses talking about the slowing economy."

  • Electric Vehicles Took Off. Car Makers Weren’t Ready

    More buyers are lining up for EVs, catching car companies flat-footed and triggering a race for more batteries, factories and materials. “Can I afford to keep waiting for this?”

  • Applied Optoelectronics to sell manufacturing facilities in China in $150M deal

    "After careful consideration, we concluded that it is in the best interest of the company and our shareholders for AOI to exit the transceiver market and focus our resources on our CATV business and manufacturing lasers and laser components for the datacenter, CATV, telecom, and FTTH markets,” said Thompson Lin, founder, president and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics. “Further, we believe that this transaction opens up new opportunities for customer expansion with our existing datacenter laser bus

  • Biden Delivers Big Money to EV Industry (There May Be a Problem)

    Billions of federal dollars are flowing into transforming America's travel network, but who's getting it might be a major issue.

  • China’s Factories Accelerate Robotics Push as Workforce Shrinks

    China installed almost as many robots in its factories last year as the rest of the world, accelerating a rush to automate and consolidate its manufacturing dominance.

  • GE Stock Plunges 18% in 1 Month: It's a Great Time to Buy

    Not long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) seemed to be regaining investors' favor. The company posted a big earnings beat in late July, although it did reduce its full-year forecast for free cash flow. As a result, GE stock rallied 29% between mid-July and mid-August.

  • SEC, Ripple Call for Immediate Ruling in Suit Over Whether XRP Sales Violated Securities Laws

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs each want a federal judge to rule either that the crypto company affiliated with the XRP cryptocurrency violated federal securities laws or otherwise dismiss the lawsuit without requiring a lengthy trial. The SEC and Ripple both filed motions for summary judgment in the Southern District of New York, asking District Judge Analisa Torres to make a ruling based on the arguments filed in accompanying documents. The SEC sued Ripple Labs, CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chairman Chris Larsen in December 2020 (a day before former SEC Chair Jay Clayton stepped down from the role) on allegations that it had raised over $1.3 billion by selling XRP in unregistered securities transactions.

  • Doctors say some people may be ‘COVID Super-dodgers’ since they haven’t gotten the virus yet

    Is that pure luck, maybe super immunity or is it something else altogether?

  • Oil falls more than 1% on demand fears, strong dollar

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell by more than 1% on Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase, though supply worries limited the decline. Central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs this week, and there is some risk of a blowout 1 percentage point rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "The upcoming Fed meeting and the strong dollar are keeping a lid on prices," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.