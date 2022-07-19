U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,923.65
    +92.80 (+2.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,714.68
    +642.07 (+2.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,669.62
    +309.57 (+2.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.23
    +57.81 (+3.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.14
    +1.54 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.40
    -1.80 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.17 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    +0.0081 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1990
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2240
    +0.1020 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,349.19
    +1,442.77 (+6.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.59
    +30.75 (+6.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

The Global Barite Market is expected to grow by $ 290.79 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Barite Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the barite market and it is poised to grow by $ 290. 79 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3. 77% during the forecast period.

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Barite Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293179/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the barite market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in oil and gas drilling activities, numerous application areas of barite, and strategic initiatives of market vendors.
The barite market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.

The barite market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Drilling mud
• Chemical manufacturing
• Paints and coatings
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the rising use of barite in the middle east as one of the prime reasons driving the barite market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of barite in the medical industry and the usage of barite with iodine to help block radiation in diagnostic tests will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on barite market covers the following areas:
• Barite market sizing
• Barite market forecast
• Barite market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading barite market vendors that include Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corp. Ltd., Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd., Barium and Chemicals Inc, CIMBAR Performance Minerals, CSGLOBAL, Dev International, Guizhou Toli Micron Co. Ltd., International Earth Products, Mil Spec Industries Corp., New Riverside Ochre, Newpark Resources Inc., Rockleigh Industries Inc., Sachtleben Minerals GmbH and Co. KG, Schlumberger Ltd., Sinobarite Industrials Ltd, Sojitz Corp., The Cary Co., The Kish Co. Inc., and Zhashui Barite Mining Co. Ltd. Also, the barite market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293179/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Ford unveils F-150 Raptor R starting at $109,000

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Ford's latest F-150 pickup truck, which features a potential 700 horsepower and starting price tag of $109,000.

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Fracking Growth ‘Almost Impossible’ This Year, Halliburton Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. warned oil companies that don’t have fracking equipment leased for new wells that they’re probably out of luck for at least the rest of this year.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskSupply-chain snarls mean oilfield-service providers like

  • Oil Stocks: Halliburton Climbs On Earnings Beat; More Field Service Giants To Report

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Vital Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Aren’t Expected to Restart, Says European Commission

    Europe is working on contingency plans for the possibility that the Nord Stream pipeline won’t return to operation.

  • U.S. panel rejects duties on fertilizers from Russia, Trinidad and Tobago

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. International Trade Commission revoked hefty anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, concluding that those imports did not hurt American producers. The panel's vote may help ease shortages and price increases for fertilizers brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major fertilizer exporters.

  • China Plans Iron Ore Giant to Assert Market Control

    (Bloomberg) -- China has formally created a state-backed iron ore company that’s expected to oversee everything from massive mine investments in West Africa to buying the steelmaking material from global suppliers.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskA company called Chi

  • Judge Rules Twitter Can Expedite Its Lawsuit Against Elon Musk

    Elon Musk was dealt a blow Tuesday when a Delaware court ruled that Twitter can expedite a trial against him, beginning in October.

  • Oil Reverses Losses as Risk-On Sentiment Shakes Listless Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil regained ground as a rally in equity markets and a weaker dollar boosted risk-on sentiment as thin liquidity makes crude more susceptible to broader moves. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskWest Texas Intermediate recovered after losing almost 3% to

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, to a

  • Halliburton profit jumps, sees strong oil drilling demand

    (Reuters) -Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co on Tuesday posted a 41% increase in second-quarter adjusted profit compared to the first quarter, and predicted years of growth in demand for drilling. Driven by high oil prices, the gain was in spite of a $344 million hit from the company winding down assets in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Halliburton and rival oilfield companies have benefited this year from oil prices above $100 a barrel, up 53% from the same time last year, and around 6% higher compared to the first quarter.

  • Tesla forced to pay for owner’s $115,000 car over its ‘dangerous’ Autopilot—but don’t expect it will do this for everyone

    A German court rules Autopilot is a "massive danger" to inner-city driving, but don't expect an avalanche of damage claims to follow as precedents mean little in the country’s legal system.

  • GE Aviation to change name ahead of General Electric split

    Evendale-based GE Aviation will change its name when its parent company General Electric splits into three publicly traded companies.

  • Russia seeking oil payments from India in dirhams - sources, document

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia is seeking payment in United Arab Emirates dirhams for oil exports to some Indian customers, three sources said and a document showed, as Moscow moves away from the U.S. dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions. Russia has been hit by a slew of sanctions from the United States and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine in late February, which it terms a "special military operation". An invoice seen by Reuters shows the bill for supplying oil to one refiner is calculated in dollars while payment is requested in dirhams.

  • Guyana races against the clock to bank its oil bonanza

    For the poor, small South American country of Guyana, there's no time like the present when it comes to reaping the rewards of its offshore oil jackpot. With sky-high oil prices, a transition to renewable energy on the horizon and 750,000 citizens desperate for better lives, Guyana is putting its foot on the gas to exploit it vast oil reserves, even if that means sacrificing some longer-term gains. Already locked into contracts with oil firms that have been criticized for being too one-sided, Guyana had hopes of setting up a state-run oil company to manage the next development phase and conduct its own seismic surveys of unexplored fields - all with the aim of securing the best possible return.

  • Bank of England on brink of biggest rate rise for three decades - live updates

    'Slasher' airlines' low wages led to travel chaos, says Heathrow boss Andrew Bailey battles to protect his empire as Tory criticism builds FTSE 100 rises 0.7pc after jobs data Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Italy’s crisis comes at an excruciating moment for the eurozone Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Palm Oil Set to Plunge 20% by September, Top Analyst Predicts

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil, the world’s most consumed cooking oil, may extend its slide, tumbling more than 20% to 3,000 ringgit ($673) a ton by September, driven by surging supplies in Indonesia, said veteran analyst Dorab Mistry. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskInven