Global Barium Sulfate Sourcing and Procurement Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Supplier Evaluation and Price Trends | SpendEdge

·3 min read

The Barium Sulfate market size is expected to grow by USD 0.41 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.65% during the forecast period.

Barium Sulfate Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report
Barium Sulfate Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

Barium Sulfate Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Barium Sulfate research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets, market opportunities, challenges and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

The report provides insights on the following information:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs

  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities

  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers

  • Market favorability index for suppliers

  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Report Metrics

Details

Base year considered

2020

Forecast period

2021 - 2025

Forecast units

USD Billion

Geographies covered

North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC

Leading Barium Sulfate suppliers

Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman International LLC, and Nippon Chemical Industrial Co Ltd

Top Pricing Models

Volume-based pricing, and Cost plus pricing

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

Appendix

