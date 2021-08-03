U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.00
    +16.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,885.00
    +164.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,979.25
    +26.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,227.80
    +16.90 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.36
    +0.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    -9.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.45 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3929
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1400
    -0.1690 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,909.03
    -1,709.53 (-4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.62
    -38.28 (-3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.26
    +28.54 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Global Bathroom Cabinets Market (2021 to 2029) - Residential Applications & Wooden Cabinets Dominating Market Revenues

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bathroom Cabinets Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bathroom cabinets have undergone substantial design and technological advancement over the past few decades resulting in impressive styling and remodeling demand. It was over a decade ago when trend watchers started noticing the first stirrings of the inclusion of furniture in the bathroom. Today, this is a standard practice, with a wide variety of beautiful and durable furniture in the market, made specifically for bathroom applications.

Custom Requirement in Upcoming Projects Coercing Demand

The global bathroom cabinets market is experiencing a moderate growth due to rising housing development projects, which demands high end household amenities. Surge in demand for customized countertop materials such as engineered stone, lava stone, granite, marble, etc. owing to wide range of pattern, price affordability and accountability of these products in bathroom application is expected to spur market growth through the forecast period. However, premium pricing of high quality products, high design cost and is expected to hinder bathroom vanities market growth over the forecast period. This report covers all such qualitative and quantitative aspects of the bathroom cabinet market and also analyzes the impact of key drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities on the market growth.

Residential Applications & Wooden Cabinets Dominating Market Revenues

On the basis of material type, the global bathroom cabinets market is segmented into wood, ceramics, metal, glass and stone material. In terms of revenue contribution, wood segment accounted for major share of bathroom cabinet market. It accounted for 41.95% market share in 2020. There are various types of woods such as MDF, plywood, or chipboard, etc. used for construction of bathroom cabinet. Availability of improved quality MDF (Medium-Density Fibreboard) is expected to boost the demand for wooden cabinets in near future. In terms of revenue contribution among applicaton areas, residential application accounted for major share of bathroom cabinet market.

Developing Economies Remain As Key Destination

In 2020, Asia Pacific was observed as the largest market for bathroom cabinet. This growth is attributed to the growing demand from developing economies such as China and India due to surging real-estate industry and developing infrastructure facilities in these countries. Asia Pacific region contributed to 36.22% revenue share in 2020. The region is anticipated to witness highest growth rate of 6.4% over the forecast period. North America was the second largest region in global bathroom cabinets market accounting for revenue share of 26.06% in 2020.

Government Initiatives to Set Off Covid Impact

Direct commercial real estate market fell by 29 percent globally to approximately US $ 320 billion in the first half on 2020. The key reason of the fall included travel lockdown that influenced cross border investments. Therefore, short term capital deployment plans have been postponed or cancelled. However, in countries such as Japan, Germany and South Korea the situation remained positive. Japan registered a growth of 7% in terms of YoY investment. Germany evidenced a drop just about 1%, while South Korea slide by 15%, it still was better than the long term first half year average. Increasing government initiatives is expected to drive the market. Many countries such as India have offered economic packages, increase in timeline for completion of construction projects, reverse repo cuts etc have benefitted the real estate company.

Key Players

The key players include Annwa ceramic sanitaryware Co., Ltd, ARROW Electronics, Inc, Euro-Rite Cabinets Ltd, Faenza Ceramics Co., Ltd, Jomoo Group Co., Ltd, Kohler Co, MASCO Corp, Masterbrand cabinet, Inc, SHKL Group Limited and Twin- Star International Inc.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What is the historical, current and projected market size of the global bathroom cabinet market during the period from 2019 to 2029?

  • At what CAGR will the global market advance during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029?

  • What is the impact of covid 19 on market revenues and market trends?

  • Which product type is the most demanded universally, why?

  • What is the key application segment in global bathroom cabinet?

  • Which material is witnessing the highest demand in the global market?

  • Why is Asia Pacific witnessing robust market growth?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Bathroom Cabinets Market Overview
3.1 Market Definition and Scope
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising consumer interest in bathroom renovations and styling
3.2.1.2 Rising Disposable income is expected to boost bathroom cabinets demand
3.3 Restraints
3.3.1.1 Premium pricing of good quality products
3.3.2 Opportunities
3.3.2.1 Increasing Consumer Spending of Innovative Bathroom Products
3.3.3 Market Investment Proposition, By Material Type

Chapter 4 Global Bathroom Cabinets Market Size, by Material Type
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Share Analysis, by Material Type, 2020 vs 2029 (% Value)
4.3 Wood
4.3.1 Global Wooden Bathroom Cabinets Market, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
4.4 Ceramic
4.4.1 Global Ceramic Bathroom Cabinets Market, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
4.5 Metal
4.5.1 Global Metal Bathroom Cabinets Market, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
4.6 Glass
4.6.1 Global Bathroom Cabinets Market, by Glass, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
4.7 Stone
4.7.1 Global Bathroom Cabinets Market, by Stone, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5 Global Bathroom Cabinets Market Size, by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Market Share Analysis, by Application, 2020 vs 2029 (% Value)
5.3 Residential
5.3.1 Global Bathroom Cabinets Market, By Residential Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
5.4 Non-Residential
5.4.1 Global Bathroom Cabinets Market, by Non-Residential Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6 Global Bathroom Cabinets Market, By Geography
6.1 Overview
6.2 Market Share Analysis, by Geography, 2020 vs 2029 (% Value)
6.3 North America
6.3.1 North America Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Country, 2019 - 2029
6.3.2 North America Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), By Material Type, 2019 - 2029
6.3.3 North America Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Application, 2019 - 2029
6.4 Europe
6.4.1 Europe Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Region, 2019 - 2029
6.4.2 Europe Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Material Type, 2019 - 2029
6.4.3 Europe Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Application, 2019 - 2029
6.5 Asia Pacific
6.5.1 Asia Pacific Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Country, 2019 - 2029
6.5.2 Asia Pacific Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Material Type, 2019 - 2029
6.5.3 Asia Pacific Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Application, 2019 - 2029
6.6 Latin America
6.6.1 Latin America Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Country, 2019 - 2029
6.6.2 Latin America Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Material Type, 2019 - 2029
6.6.3 Latin America Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Application, 2019 - 2029
6.7 Middle East & Africa
6.7.1 Middle East & Africa Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Region, 2019 - 2029
6.7.2 Middle East & Africa Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Material Type, 2019 - 2029
6.7.3 Middle East & Africa Bathroom Cabinet Market Size (US$ Mn), by Application, 2019 - 2029

Chapter 7 Company Profiles
7.1 Annwa ceramic sanitaryware Co., Ltd
7.2 ARROW Electronics, Inc.
7.3 Euro-Rite Cabinets Ltd.
7.4 Faenza Ceramics Co., Ltd.
7.5 Jomoo Group Co., Ltd.
7.6 Kohler Co.
7.7 MASCO Corp.
7.8 Masterbrand cabinet, Inc.
7.9 SHKL Group Limited
7.10 Twin-Star International, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/entlpu

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba tops profit expectations, boosts buyback program

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. beat earnings estimates Tuesday but fell slightly short of revenue expectations, while also announcing a boost to its buyback program.

  • BP ups dividend and announces $1.4bn buyback as profits recover

    BP made a profit of $7.8bn in the first six months of 2021, compared to a loss of $21.2bn in the first half of 2020.

  • BP delivers dividend hike after rebounding to profit

    The oil giant has pledged more dividend rises and share buybacks of around £720 million a quarter until 2025 as oil prices bounce back.

  • Alibaba Sales Miss in Sign Spending Has Yet to Pay Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reported revenue that missed estimates, suggesting plans to hike spending in pursuit of growth have yet to gain traction.Revenue for the three months ended June climbed from a year earlier to 205.7 billion yuan ($31.8 billion), compared with the 209.4 billion yuan average of analyst estimates. Net income was 45.1 billion yuan, rebounding from a loss in the previous quarter following the firm’s record antitrust penalty. The company announced it was boosti

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • General Electric gains amid 1-for-8 reverse split debut

    Shares of General Electric traded higher on Monday as the industrial giant’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split became effective.

  • Square acquires Afterpay: why Visa and Mastercard should be 'scared'

    Jay Jacobs, SVP and Head of Research & Strategy at Global X ETFs, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Square’s acquisition of Afterpay.

  • Translate Bio Stock Jumps After Agreeing to Be Bought by Sanofi. What to Know.

    Shares of Translate, which uses the same technology that Moderna used in its Covid vaccines, were up about 30%

  • Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists

    Alibaba's results mirror those of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc in the United States, as the easing of pandemic-related restrictions has led to more consumers visiting physical stores rather than ordering online. Core commerce revenue for Alibaba rose about 35% to 180.24 billion yuan in the quarter, compared with estimates of 184.23 billion yuan. Overall, revenue rose about 34% to 205.74 billion yuan ($31.83 billion) in the first quarter ended June 30, below estimates for 209.39 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • ‘Anti-Aging Freak’ Gets $817 Million Haul in Hot Japan Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Kiyoshi Matsuura was so worried about growing old that he started using an anti-baldness treatment as a teenager.It was an obsession that went on to define his life. The Japanese entrepreneur continued to experiment with various supplements and other products, and founded his own company dedicated to fighting the ravages of time about 12 years ago.Premier Anti-Aging Co. went public in Tokyo in October and quickly became one of Japan’s best-performing stocks. It’s more than tripled

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.

  • ConocoPhillips shares jump about 2% premarket after profit tops estimates

    ConocoPhillips shares rose about 2% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the oil major posted better-than-expected profit for the second quarter. The company posted net income of $2.1 billion, or $1.55 a share, for the quarter, up from $300 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.27, well ahead of the $1.10 FactSet consensus, boosted by higher realized prices and volumes. It did not offer a revenue number. Production excluding Libya came to 1

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite index has nearly tripled in value over the last five years and continues to hover close to new highs. For some investors, this suggests the stock market might be a little frothy at the moment. If I had $5,000 available to invest, two stocks I would buy today are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU).

  • Sanofi to Buy Translate Bio for $3.2 Billion in mRNA Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi will buy its messenger-RNA development partner Translate Bio Inc. for $3.2 billion as the French drugmaker plays catch-up in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling Covid-19 vaccines.Sanofi agreed to pay $38 in cash for each of Translate Bio’s shares. While the price is 30% above Monday’s closing price, the company is getting a potential bargain “in a very hot therapeutic area,” said Wimal Kapadia, an analyst at Bernstein.Ordinarily a giant in the va

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.