Global Bathroom Fittings & Accessories Market to be valued at USD 79.55 Billion by 2028: Bonafide Research

High-end bathroom fittings, construction industry, Technological advancements, water conservation, changing lifestyle | bath fitting accessories that offer functionality, style, and sustainability are likely to remain in high demand in the coming years.

Clifton, New Jersey, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rise in disposable incomes and changing consumer preferences for luxury bathrooms drives the demand for high-end bath fittings that offer superior quality and aesthetics. The global construction industry is growing, driven by rapid urbanization, population growth, and infrastructure development. This is leading to an increase in demand for bath fittings for residential, commercial, and institutional buildings. The use of advanced technologies such as smart sensors, touchless faucets, and digital controls are leading the development of new and improved products that offer enhanced functionality and convenience. With growing concerns about water scarcity, there is a rising demand for bath fittings that are designed to conserve water. This is leading to the development of eco-friendly products that use less water without compromising on performance. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for bath fittings that offer wellness and relaxation benefits, such as spa-style showers, steam rooms, and hydrotherapy systems.

Key Takeaways:

Bathroom Accessories like towel rack/ring, hook, grab bars, and paper holder are expected to be in high demand over the forecast period expanding at a higher growth rate of 10.02%.

Commercial bath fittings to be in high demand driven by functionality, durability, and ease of maintenance to be valued over USD 33 Billion by 2028.

Consumers may prefer to shop online because of the convenience and flexibility it offers, as well as the wider variety of products and price points available. This would enable online sales of bath fittings to grow at 10.60%.

Middle East & Africa region to exhibit growth at 7.29%, driven by factors such as population growth, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable incomes.

There are several restraints and challenges that the global bath fittings industry faces. Fluctuating prices of raw materials like brass, stainless steel, and plastic can affect the profitability of the industry, as well as lead to price fluctuations for consumers. The bath fittings industry is highly competitive, with many established players and new entrants vying for market share. This can lead to price wars, as well as pressure to continually innovate and improve products. The bath fittings industry is subject to various environmental regulations and safety standards. There is a shortage of skilled workers in the industry, for product design, manufacturing, and installation which can lead to delays in production and installation. There is a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable bath fittings, which can be a challenge for manufacturers who need to balance sustainability with affordability and performance.

Manufacturers are adapting to the trends like smart and connected fittings, eco-friendly products, customization and personalization, minimalist designs, innovative materials, wellness and relaxation features. The smart and connected bath fittings, such as touchless faucets, digital controls, and water-saving sensors, offer convenience, energy efficiency, and enhanced user experiences. With increasing awareness of environmental issues, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly bath fittings that conserve water and energy, reduce waste, and are made from sustainable materials. Bath fittings manufacturers are responding by offering customized and personalized products, such as color, finish, and style options. Minimalist and streamlined designs are becoming increasingly popular in the bath fittings industry, with a focus on simplicity, clean lines, and functional aesthetics. Manufacturers are exploring new materials for bath fittings, such as recycled materials, natural stone, and glass. These materials offer unique textures, colors, and sustainability benefits.

The global bath fittings industry is highly competitive, with numerous players operating in the market. Companies that are able to develop innovative products with unique features and improved functionality are likely to succeed. Bath fittings manufacturers must prioritize quality in their products to ensure customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. Companies that are able to keep their production costs low and offer competitive pricing are more likely to attract price-sensitive consumers and gain a competitive advantage. Providing excellent customer service and support can help companies stand out in a competitive market and build customer loyalty. Companies that have strong distribution networks and partnerships with retailers and wholesalers can gain a wider reach and increase their market share.

Faucets are one of the most commonly used and popular types of bath fittings, worth USD 42 Billion. They are a crucial component of most bathroom designs, and are available in a wide range of styles, finishes, and functionalities to suit different consumer preferences. They are used for a variety of applications, such as handwashing, filling up the bathtub, and controlling the water temperature and flow. However, the popularity of other products such as showers, toilets, and sinks may also be significant in different regions and markets.

Bath accessories are often used to enhance the functionality and aesthetics of bathroom spaces. Consumer preferences vary depending on regional factors, market trends, and individual preferences. Bath accessories include a wide range of products such as towel bars, soap dishes, toilet paper holders, robe hooks, and shower caddies. These products can help to organize and optimize bathroom spaces, as well as add decorative elements to complement the overall design of the bathroom. While the demand for bath accessories may not be as high as that of other bath fittings they are still an important part of the market and can be an effective way for manufacturers to expand their product lines.

Smart bathroom accessories such as smart mirrors, smart toilets, and smart showerheads are on the rise with the rise of smart homes and technology. These products offer features such as voice control, temperature settings, and built-in speakers. Minimalist design is becoming increasingly popular in bathroom spaces, and accessories such as sleek, minimalistic towel bars, toilet paper holders, and soap dishes. Rustic and vintage bathroom accessories such as wrought iron towel racks, antique-style soap dishes, and copper fixtures are also gaining popularity. With the trend towards smaller homes and apartments, consumers are increasingly looking for bath accessories that can help them maximize storage space in their bathrooms. Products such as shower caddies, wall-mounted storage racks, and under-sink organizers are in high demand.

The residential demand for bath fittings is driven primarily by consumer preferences and personal style. Homeowners often look for products that are aesthetically pleasing, functional, and good value for money. Additionally, the residential market tends to be more fragmented than the commercial market, with a wider variety of products and price points. On the other hand, the commercial demand for bath fittings is driven by functionality, durability, and ease of maintenance. Products those are easy to clean, resistant to wear and tear, and meet industry standards for safety and hygiene are preferred. This would enable the commercial bath fittings demand to grow more rapidly at 9.12% in future years.

Traditionally, bath fittings have been purchased offline through brick-and-mortar stores such as home improvement stores, specialty bathroom stores, and hardware stores. Consumers may prefer to shop offline because it allows them to physically see and touch the products before purchasing, and can receive assistance. However, in recent years, the trend towards online shopping has been growing, and the bath fittings industry is no exception. Online shopping also allows consumers to easily compare prices and product features, read reviews from other customers, and take advantage of promotions and discounts. Manufacturers and retailers can also benefit from the online demand for bath fittings as it allows them to expand their reach to a wider audience, reduce overhead costs associated with operating physical stores, and gather valuable data on consumer preferences and behaviour.

The Asia Pacific region is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for bath fittings with 40% revenue share. The region is experiencing rapid urbanization and rising disposable income levels have led to increased spending on home improvement projects. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world's largest construction markets, including China, India, and Japan. With growing awareness about hygiene and sanitation, consumers in the Asia Pacific region are increasingly demanding products that are easy to clean and maintain, and that meet industry standards for safety and hygiene.

Europe has a well-established infrastructure, including residential and commercial buildings with modern and functional bathrooms. Bath fittings manufacturers are responding to this demand by developing products that are made from environmentally friendly materials and are energy efficient. Europe is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, and this has led to a growing demand for high-quality bath fittings in hotels, resorts, and other hospitality establishments.

The MEA region is experiencing a rapid growth in the construction industry, driving demand for bath fittings more rapidly. Increasing disposable income levels leads consumers to pay more for superior design, functionality, and durability. Consumers in the MEA region are looking for products that meet the highest standards of cleanliness and safety. Governments are taking initiatives to promote sustainable construction and green building practices.

The South America bath fittings market is a growing market that offers potential opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers in the industry. The population of South America is growing, which is leading to an increase in housing demand and the construction of new homes and buildings. The urbanization rate in South America is increasing, leading to an increase in the demand for modern, functional, and aesthetically pleasing bathrooms. South America is a popular tourist destination, and this has led to a growing demand for high-quality bath fittings in hotels, resorts, and other hospitality establishments.

The North America bath fittings market is a mature market with US being a prominent country. The market is driven by several factors, like high disposable income, increasing renovation and remodelling activities, growing interest in sustainable products, aging population, and luxury products. The market is characterized by high competition and is dominated by major players such as Kohler, Delta Faucet, Moen, and American Standard.

Considered in the Report

Geography: Global

Historic Year: 2017

Base year: 2022

Estimated year: 2023

Forecast year: 2028

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Challenges

2.3. Opportunity

2.4. Restraints

2.5. Market Trends

2.6. Covid-19 Effect

2.7. Supply chain Analysis

2.8. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.9. Industry Experts Views

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions

5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Competitive Dashboard

6.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

6.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2022

6.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

6.5. Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

6.6. Porter's Five Forces

TOC continued….

Related Reports:

The Global Sanitary ware market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.43% during the period 2023-28. Half of the total revenues come from Asia Pacific region due to population rise, urbanization, economic stability and technological advances. The sanitary ware market in Europe and North America are both mature markets with established industries. The European market tends to prioritize high-end, luxury products with a focus on design and style, and there is a strong emphasis on eco-friendliness and sustainability. On the other hand, North America has a relatively smaller sanitary ware market compared to Europe, but it is still a significant industry. The North American market tends to prioritize functionality and practicality over style, and there is a focus on cost-effectiveness and durability. For example, bidets are more common in Europe than North America, while shower stalls and walk-in tubs are more popular in North America. The sanitary ware industry is primarily driven by various macroeconomic factors such as improving consumer spending power, growing economies, and rapid urbanization. The United States is more aware of the hygiene factor, which is why they want to buy good and healthy sanitary ware, driving the growth of the sanitary ware market. With numerous sanitary ware manufacturers in Canada , the consumer can build an exceptional and attractive bathroom by using good sanitary ware. Further, due to the surge in demand for smart bathrooms and people's ever-changing demands and lifestyles, the German sanitary ware market is anticipated to grow moderately in recent years. However, luxury connoisseurs from all over the world have started to favor the products of Italian bathroom brands. As for China , the country has emerged as one of the world's major sanitary ware markets during the previous decade whereas South Korea's sanitary system is being supported by several governments. The construction industry in Brazil is expected to grow due to the implementation of a housing development program by the government however; the growth of the sanitary ware market in Colombia is significantly influenced by technological advancement in the area. The Saudi Arabia market for sanitary ware goods is expected to increase dramatically in the future years, providing enormous growth prospects for both domestic and international businesses.

India Bath & Shower market has been growing in leaps and bounds with increasing hygiene awareness among the consumers, which has allowed the market to cross over the INR 27, 000 Crore mark at an effective rate. India’s bath and shower market comprises of two main segments that are bath soap and body wash and shower gel. The market has seen matured growth in recent years in India. The market has been highly dominated by bathing soap products, which are available in a variety of types and in various price ranges, from as low as Rs 5/piece to more than Rs 100/piece and also all small and big cities are in its distribution list. This flexibility in pricing attracts a number of consumers irrespective of their income tags. The bathing soap products are driving the bath and shower market currently and are expected to continue with a CAGR of above 7% in the forecasted years till 2027-28.

India Sanitary ware & Bathroom Fittings Market is expected to grow at an anticipated CAGR of 9.79% during the forecast period ending 2027-28. Consumers are increasingly becoming hygiene conscious in India with urbanization, rise in disposable income and influence from the west. Additionally, the growing preference for functional and feature-rich bathrooms, is leading to an increase in sanitary ware demand. A majority of customers are moving from traditional standard closets to wall-mounted closets and pedestal basin to over-the-counter basins as they are contemporary designed. The shift can be attributed to the ease of cleaning and thin rim designs, space savers and trendy. The innovation of touch less bathrooms and kitchen faucets expanded the revenue potential in the market.

India Toilet Cleaning market has shown substantial growth and has crossed the mark of INR 2300 Crore in with a strong CAGR of above 19%. The market saw a sudden surge of growth in sales since October 2014 when the sanitation program 'Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin was launched. The initiative was to construct toilets especially in the rural sector and bring an end to open defecation. Liquid cleaners are considered to be the perfect substitute for cleaning toilets and have become extremely popular in the last couple of years. Sales of branded liquid toilet cleaner continued to receive a boost owing to the growing awareness promoted by promotional campaigns of multinationals such as 'Harpic Challenge'. In-cistern & rim blocks and other cleaners clean continuously without any mess last more than a month depending upon the individual user.

