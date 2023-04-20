Global Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market Report to 2027: Players Include Bellaterra Home, Duravit, Emco Bad and FAB Glass and Mirrors

Company Logo

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market-Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027. Segmented By Material (Steel and Polymer), By Type (Single Door and Multi-door), By Sales Channel (Offline Channel and Online Channel), By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bathroom mirror cabinets market is expected to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period, 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Bellaterra Home, LLC

Duravit AG

Emco Bad GmbH

FAB Glass and Mirrors

Foshan Sino Hardware Products Co. Ltd.

Geberit AG

HiB Ltd.

Laufen Bathrooms AG

Roca Sanitario S.A

Roper Rhodes Ltd.

W. Schneider + Co AG

These days, the bathroom mirror cabinets market is becoming increasingly popular worldwide since they look good and give the area an opulent feel. They are used to store personal care items such as soaps, shampoos, hair straighteners and dryers, face washes, fragrances, razors, shaving creams, moisturizers, baby powders, toilet paper, toothpaste, and towels.

Bathroom mirror cabinets are used extensively in both residential and commercial areas since they are readily accessible in finishes such as aluminum, wood, and stainless steel. Top vendors currently offer several cutting-edge options, including lighted bathroom mirror cabinets with USB connections, electrical outlets, defoggers, and magnifying mirror features.



Bathroom mirrors cabinets applications in commercial and residential areas



Bathroom mirrors are essential for grooming, applying cosmetics, and checking your look, but their significance extends far beyond. Beyond its practical use, a mirror is an excellent addition to your bathroom since it provides more space, adds light and , and conceal storage space thereby contributing to the increased demand of bathroom mirror cabinet.



Driven by modernization and technology, the global washroom vanity industry is at the cusp of expansion. The global market is disrupted throughout the value chain from sourcing to manufacturing, transformation, distribution, warehouse & advertising/marketing, and sales, evolving in bathroom mirrors and the broader bathroom vanity market.



Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market Trend



Concept bathrooms are becoming increasingly popular, which is one of the significant market-influencing reasons. Moreover, there has been an increase in the demand for opulent bathroom accessories in metropolitan regions worldwide due to an increase in the need for residential property. The market is developing because of this and the growing real estate sector. To enhance the whole shopping experience for consumers, major market participants are providing a one-stop-shop solution for bathroom mirror cabinets.



Globally, consumers' interest in bathroom vanity has increased significantly in the past few years. During urban development, in 2011, data released by the U.S government and the U.S Department of warehouses/housing and urban department, house owners spend nearly $3,200 on their house replenishment, and U.S consumers are focusing on house enhancement. In emerging countries like China and India, real state industries have grown significantly, rising with a high CAGR in the forecast period.



Maintenance and cleaning challenges



Mirrored cabinets also need routine upkeep. Any dirt or fingerprint smudge would be highly obvious and ruin the mirror's impact. Customers must consider this if they are one of those who genuinely don't have time to clean. They are restraining factors directly manipulating the bathroom mirror cabinets market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global bathroom mirror cabinets market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market, By Component:

Story continues

Steel

Polymer

Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market, By End-user:

Single Door

Multi-door

Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market, By Application:

Offline Channel

Online Channel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mjvq6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



