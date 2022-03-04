U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,331.25
    -28.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,516.00
    -222.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,946.50
    -84.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.40
    -18.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.85
    +2.18 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.90
    +13.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.15 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0065 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.33
    +2.59 (+8.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3312
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3860
    -0.0750 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,726.39
    -1,643.87 (-3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.39
    -42.29 (-4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.26
    -200.59 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

The global battery energy storage system market size is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 15.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.9%

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for grid energy storage systems owing to ongoing grid modernization, growing penetration of lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy sector, and rising trend of adopting low-carbon and less fossil fuel-based economy and ongoing renewable energy revolution.

New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Battery Energy Storage System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Storage System, Element, Battery Type, Connection Type, Ownership, Energy Capacity, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05370348/?utm_source=GNW
However, high capital expenditure required for installing battery energy storage systems is restraining the market growth.
"Lithium-ion batteries to dominate the battery energy storage system market in 2021
The market for the lithium-ion batteries held the largest share in 2021 and is estimated to remain the same during the forecast period.The growth of this segment is attributed to the advantages of the battery such as high energy and power density, which leads to low standby losses and a high life expectancy of about 5–15 years with 98% efficiency.

Also, lithium-ion-sulfur battery energy storage systems support frequency regulation, demand charge reduction, grid-buffering, and renewable integration, which are suitable for on-grid connections.

On-grid connection type to hold the largest share of battery energy storage system market in 2021
The on-grid segment holds the largest share of the battery energy storage system market in 2021 and is expected to hold significant CAGR during the forecast period.The on-grid connections exhibit lower upfront costs than the off-grid system, as the surplus energy is sent to the grid, which can be used later on a metered basis.

The reduction in the energy bills for the customers relying on the utility grid for electricity is expected to drive the growth of the segment. The demand for grid modernization from renewable energy suppliers and new regulatory policies for the energy sector are also driving the growth of the on-grid battery energy storage system market for utilities.

Utility application dominated the battery energy storage system market in 2021.
The market for utilities application is dominant in 2021.The need to fulfill the requirement of peak electricity demands is the major factor contributing to the growth of the market for utility.

The utility BESS provides power quality, frequency, and voltage control services in case of sudden fluctuation in the energy supply.The battery energy storage systems enable grid operators to save electricity when there is a surplus of renewable energy.

The increasing demand for a reliable and efficient supply of electricity in most regions and the growing need for renewable energy are responsible for the high demand for battery energy storage systems in the utility sector.

Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.The region hold the largest share of battery energy storage system market in 2021.
APAC is a hub for the battery energy storage system industry.APAC is expected to witness plans for electrification in remote areas, which are mostly off-grid in several countries.

The use of residential energy storage technology will enable to increase access to electricity for these remote and island communities in the region.Energy storage investments are expected to increase substantially within the APAC region as the governments in growing economies are making new policies to improve the reliability and quality of the power distribution facilities to the residential customers.

The governments of various countries in this region are focusing on minimizing the adverse effects of the energy sector on the environment. These factors lead to the growth in the deployment of battery energy storage systems in residential and public utility applications.

Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 52%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 17%
• By Designation: C-level Executives - 47%, Directors - 31%, and others - 22%
• By Region: North America - 34%, Europe – 19%, APAC - 42%, and RoW - 5%
Major players profiled in this report are as follows: BYD Company Limited (China), SAMSUNG SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Energy Solutions Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and others.

Research Coverage
In this report, the battery energy storage system market has been segmented based on storage system, element, battery type, connection type, ownership, energy capacity, application, and region.The battery energy storage system market based on storage system has been segmented into front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter.

Based on the element, the market has been segmented into battery and others.Based on battery types, the market has been segmented into lithium-ion batteries, lead-acid batteries, flow batteries, and others.

Based on connection type, the market has been segmented into on-grid and off-grid.Based on the ownership, the market has been segmented into customer-owned, third-party owned, and utility-owned.

Based on energy capacity, the market has been segmented into below 100 MWh, between 100 and 500 MWh, and above 500 MWh. Based on the application, the market has been segment into residential, commercial, and utility. The study also forecasts the size of the market in four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report would help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
This report segments of the battery energy storage system market comprehensively and provides the closest approximation of the overall market size and subsegments that include storage system, element, battery type, connection type, ownership, energy capacity, application, and region.
The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the battery energy storage system market.
This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business.
The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, as well as growth strategies such as product launches, partnership, contracts, and agreement carried out by major market players.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05370348/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil hits 10-year high and closes in on $120 a barrel

    It comes as the US has targeted Russia’s oil refining sector with sanctions, with the possibility that its oil and gas exports will be next on the list.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Where to find safe haven assets in the market amid inflation, volatility

    Family Wealth & Pension Management CEO Ian Weinberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss safe haven assets like Treasuries, gold, and stocks amid inflation, market volatility, and Fed tightening.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Futures Fall, Europe Stocks Slide as War Escalates: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures slid and European equities tumbled to a one-year low as war risks intensified after a Ukrainian nuclear power plant briefly caught fire. Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityContracts on U.S. gau

  • Why Shares of Rio Tinto Bounced 10% Higher in February

    The start of 2022 was a lustrous one for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), whose stock climbed nearly 7% in January and showed no signs of slowing down in the second month of the new year. For one, Rio Tinto reported year-end earnings, while favorable sentiment for the stock from Wall Street was another catalyst. On Feb. 23, Rio Tinto reported its year-end financials, which featured a company record for cash flow.

  • U.S. stock futures under pressure as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies with fire at Ukrainian nuclear plant

    U.S. stock-index futures were trading lower on Friday, but off the lows following reports of a fire at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which was later extinguished.

  • Dow Jones Up As Fed Official Touts Rate Hikes; Putin Says Invasion Is 'Going To Plan'; Kroger Explodes

    The Dow Jones rose despite a Fed official saying there is need for more rate hikes, Vladimir Putin insisted the Ukraine war was going well.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Zoom, Sells Key Entertainment Name

    Ark's Wednesday purchases included $12 million of Shopify and $10 million of Zoom. Ark sold a major entertainment provider.

  • Why Snowflake Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) plunged on Thursday after the data analytics company's revenue forecast fell short of investors' lofty expectations. The cloud software provider's net revenue retention rate checked in at a remarkable 178%. CEO Frank Slootman said the gains were "driven by continued growth from our largest customers."

  • Costco Stock Is Slipping Because Investors Wanted More Than Strong Earnings

    Retailing giant Costco reported a strong fiscal second quarter, but beating analyst estimates hasn't seemed to satisfy investors.