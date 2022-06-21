Global Battery Market Report 2021-2026: Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth Opportunities for Batteries Market

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Battery Market to Reach US$173.7 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Battery estimated at US$105.6 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$173.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period.

Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$46.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium Ion segment is readjusted to a revised 16.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.3% share of the global Battery market.



The battery industry banks on replacement sales as demand growth is related to service life. Even long-lasting rechargeable secondary batteries need replacement in the long run. These factors make replacement sales the driving force behind market growth.

Another important factor which of late is influencing demand for batteries is product safety and environmental sustainability. Reflective of the fact is the growing global momentum towards banning of hazardous substances, such as mercury, cadmium, and lead from batteries.

Already armed with the growing knowledge of harmful impact of batteries, certain regions such as Europe, have formulated directives, which restrict the usage of hazardous components like cadmium in batteries. Therefore, it is not surprising that in the coming years, battery chemistries such as Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), would witness lackluster growth, particularly in the developed markets, where environmental concerns are gaining paramount attention among consumer groups and manufacturers alike.



Presently, the consumer batteries market is dominated by secondary batteries segment. The secondary/rechargeable batteries segment would see lithium-ion rechargeable batteries display the maximum growth opportunities, driven by the widespread popularity of smartphones and notebooks/laptops.

On the other hand, although alkaline batteries would continue to be a dominant force in the primary batteries market, fastest growth in the segment, however would emanate from emerging chemistries such as primary lithium, thereby offering stiff competition to existing chemistries in the segment.

Region-wise, emerging markets will be the chief contributors propelling the market forward in the years to come, all thanks to rising income levels of consumers in these regions. Going forward, battery manufacturers will continue to provide longer lasting batteries by improving the energy density of existing chemistries or by using new chemistries. This factor, coupled with the continuing emergence of power hungry electronic devices, will continue to drive the consumer battery industry forward in the coming years.



Rapid pace of industrialization, growing demand for auto industry and the significant investments being made into the sector in countries such as China and India will drive growth. With Asia-Pacific home to some of the leading electronics companies, the Li-ion batteries market is poised for growth. Renewable energy sector in Asia is gaining strength, due to the need to cut down greenhouse emissions and to meet the growing energy requirements of the developing economies.

China especially is a promising market due to the country being a global manufacturing hub of EVs, which make use of Li-ion batteries. The region`s Li-ion battery market also benefits from China`s leadership in production of electronic devices. India is also expected to emerge as a major market for Li-ion batteries, due to the country`s target to achieve 100% EV sales by the year 2030.



The battery market in North America is projected to register improved growth due to rising demand for consumer electronics, high uptake of electric vehicles, expansion of the renewable energy sector and declining costs of Li-ion batteries. The region remains a leading consumer of advanced batteries and is witnessing consistent focus on battery-related innovations.

The regional market is gaining from favorable policies that are offering desired boost to electric vehicles. Government policies are paving way for large-scale production of electric vehicles and encouraging customers to embrace the technology. Europe is anticipated to experience a strong growth in the coming years as a result of increasing production and uptake of electric vehicles. European market for Li-ion batteries is being driven by the growing adoption of EVs and the rising sales of portable electronic devices.

The increased focus on energy storage systems, specifically for renewable energy technologies, is presenting growth opportunities for the market. The US market for Li-ion battery will be driven by the rising emphasis on use of energy storage systems and the growing importance of clean energy technologies. With the country being an active adopter of battery storage systems based on Li-ion technology, there is high growth potential in this segment. The growing consumer electronics industry is also expected to fuel demand for Li-ion batteries.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Li-ion Battery Registers Strong Growth with Expanding Applications in Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Sectors

A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion Batteries

Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries

China Dominates Li-ion Battery Production, US and Europe Make Efforts to Gain Strong Position

Leading Li-ion Battery Mega Factories Worldwide: Ranked by Storage Capacity in GWh Per Annum

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV Batteries

Pandemic Impact on EVs and Prospects for Battery Technologies

Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025 and 2030

Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion Batteries

Shortfall of Raw Materials to Augment Cost of EV Batteries

Major Players Operating in the EV Battery Space

Production of Electric Cars Set to Increase Focus on Recycling

Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage

Comparison of Key Features for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technologies

Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Opportunities

Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New Opportunities

Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers

Key Trends Driving the Battery Energy Storage Systems Market

Rapid Proliferation of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Battery Uptake

Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth Opportunities for Batteries Market

Smart Cities & IoT Push Up the Need for Smart Batteries

New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Innovations in UPS Systems

Battery Management Gains Precedence

Backup Power Demand Gives Special Thrust to Lead-Acid Batteries amid COVID-19

Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries

Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-Ion Batteries Present Exciting Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused Energy

Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers

Complex Infrastructure and Scale of Modern Data Centers Necessitates Energy Storage: Potential for Flow Batteries

Demand for Portable Batteries Set to Rise in Tandem with Expansion of Portable Applications

Opportunities and Challenges of Sustainable Battery Production

Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications

Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market Growth

Dynamics in the Consumer Batteries Space

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices To Spur Demand

Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones

Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices

Demand for Smart Batteries Pushes Up the Importance of Battery Fuel Gauge ICs

The Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries

Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones

Nickel Cadmium Batteries: Declining Demand Deters Market Prospects

Decelerating Demand Deters Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries Segment

Flow Batteries Gain Demand

Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Flow Batteries

Pandemic Impact on the Vanadium Redox Battery Market

Vanadium Flow Batteries: Unveiling the Much Needed Energy Storage Breakthrough

Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries to Witness Rapid Growth as Industry Focuses on Sustainability

Lithium Polymer Battery Attracts Growth

Lithium Sulphur Batteries Demand to Accelerate

Lead-Acid Batteries Remain Central to the Automotive Industry

Short Life of Lead Acid Batteries & Growing Vehicle PARC Fuels Opportunities for Aftermarket Batteries

Auto Production Halts Induced by Chip Shortages Hobbles Much Awaited Recovery

Rising Share of Electronics in Automobiles to Augment Demand

Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth

Solid-State Technology Seeks Role in EV Domain

Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements

Researchers Aim to Develop Advanced Li-Ion Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Inadequacies of Electrolyte-based Li-Ion Battery Cells Prompt New R&D Investments

Select Battery Innovations and Developments

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospect

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 262 Featured)

A123 Systems LLC

BYD Company Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Duracell Inc.

EnerDel, Inc.

Eveready Industries India Ltd.

Exide Technologies, Inc.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Johnson Controls International PLC

LG Chem Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saft Groupe SA

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Tesla, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Trojan Battery Company

