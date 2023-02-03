U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,160.75
    -30.75 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,014.00
    -83.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,674.50
    -172.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.50
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.84
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.20
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0931
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.45
    +0.58 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3800
    -0.2240 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,537.25
    -291.02 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.54
    -7.78 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,838.83
    +18.67 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Global Battery Materials Market to Reach $85.6 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798035/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Battery Materials Market to Reach $85.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Battery Materials estimated at US$54.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$85.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$40.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium-Ion segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR

The Battery Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.7 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- BASF SE
- Dow, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Entek International
- Gravita India Limited
- Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Johnson Matthey PLC
- Kureha Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.
- NEI Corporation
- Nexeon Limited
- Nichia Corporation
- POSCO
- Pulead Technology Industry Co., Ltd.
- Shanshan Technology
- Showa Denko K.K.
- Sumitomo Corporation
- TANAKA CHEMICAL CORP.
- Toda Kogyo Corp.
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- UBE Industries Ltd.
- Umicore NV/SA
- Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798035/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Introduction
Battery Applications
Global Battery Demand by Application Sector (2016-2030)
Battery Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Evolution of New Battery Materials and Technologies
Rise in Popularity of EVs and Impact on Battery Materials
Changing Battery Chemistry Dynamics in EVs (in %): 2016-2025
Cobalt Supply Demand Assessment
Global Cobalt Supply- Demand Balance (in Kilo Tons): 2016-2025
Implication of Increasing EV Adoption on the Nickel Market
Global Nickel Supply- Demand Balance (in Kilo Tons): 2016-2025
Changing EV Landscape: A Review
Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030
Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market:
2015-2030
EV Supply Demand Balance: 2018-2030 (in Million Units)
Mining Companies Raise Production Capacity to Meet the Growing
Demand for EVs
Potential Material Shortage to Trigger OEM Investments in Mining
Global Demand for Metals by Type: 2018
Changing Trends in the Lithium ion Battery landscape
Global Lithium Supply- Demand Balance (in Kilo Tons): 2016-2025
Global Lithium Production by Region/Country: 2018
Global Lithium Reserves by Region/Country: 2018
A Note on Lithium Ion Battery Recycling
Rapid Growth in Consumer Electronics Generates Robust Demand
for Battery Materials
Solid State Batteries Attract Interest to Address Limitations
of Existing Battery Technologies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lead-acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Lead-acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Lead-acid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-ion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Lithium-ion by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Lithium-ion by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Battery Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Battery Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Battery Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EVs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for EVs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for EVs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Portable Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Portable Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Battery Materials Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Evolution of New Battery Technologies to Address the Need for
Longer Run Time and Faster Charging

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Battery Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Battery Materials by Battery
Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable
Devices, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable
Devices, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Battery Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable
Devices, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Battery Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
China’s Subsidy Cuts for EVs Pushes Demand for Li Batteries
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable
Devices, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Battery Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Battery Production Landscape in Europe
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable
Devices, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Battery Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable
Devices, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Battery Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable
Devices, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable
Devices, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Battery Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Battery
Materials by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other
Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Battery Materials by Battery
Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Battery
Materials by Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices,
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable
Devices, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable
Devices, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Battery Materials by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion
and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Battery Materials
by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Battery
Materials by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Battery Materials by Application - Automotive,
EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Battery Materials
by Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Battery
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Battery Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Battery Materials by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Battery Materials
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Battery
Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Battery Materials by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion
and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Battery Materials
by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Battery
Materials by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Battery Materials by Application - Automotive, EVs,
Portable Devices, Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Battery Materials
by Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Battery
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Battery Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials
by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable
Devices, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Application - Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Battery Materials
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

INDIA
Battery Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Materials by Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and
Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: India Historic Review for Battery Materials by
Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium-ion and Other Battery Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798035/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Hot EV Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 hot EV stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more hot EV stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Hot EV Stocks To Buy Now. The electric vehicle (EV) industry was heavily impacted by the economic downturn in 2022. As interest rates increased […]

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights BYD, Volkswagen and BMW

    BYD, Volkswagen and BMW have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Halliburton Stock, Baker Hughes And SLB Plan Return 50% (Or More) To Shareholders

    Halliburton stock and other leading oilfield service plays show strength coming off of earnings, with optimistic outlooks for 2023.

  • 3 Fertilizer Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges

    A retreat in fertilizer prices from record highs on softer demand and a spike in key raw material costs pose headwinds for the Zacks Fertilizers industry. SQM, CF and IPI are poised well to tackle the challenges.

  • China boosts imports of fuel oil blended from Russian barrels

    China's independent refineries are ramping up imports of discounted fuel oil blended from Russian barrels to use as low-cost feedstock amid a shortage of government crude oil import quotas for some of them, according to trade sources and data. Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including the looming Feb. 5 embargo and price cap on refined products, have been pushing Russian fuel oil barrels eastward into Asia at attractive discounts since last year. Traders blend these barrels with other oils to rebrand the fuel oil's country of origin, clearing the way for ship insurance and financing that would otherwise be banned under the sanctions, trade sources said.

  • 10 Most Profitable Companies in the World (2021)

    With Apple leading the pack and other tech firms following, these are the 10 most profitable companies in the world by 12-month trailing net income.

  • Ford Posts $1.3 Billion Fourth-Quarter Profit, Misses Full-Year Profit Guidance

    Ford Motor posted disappointing quarterly results Thursday, leading the U.S. auto maker to miss its full-year profit guidance for 2022, as supply-chain snags, quality problems and structural inefficiencies continued to drag on earnings. For the full-year 2022, Ford recorded a $2 billion net loss. “We left about $2 billion of profit on the table due to cost, and especially, to continued supply-chain issues,” said Chief Executive Jim Farley on a call with analysts.

  • Better Buy: Wells Fargo or Citigroup?

    The two megabanks that lagged competitors over the course of the bull market run of the past decade, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), are outperforming thus far in 2023. Wells Fargo's stock price is up about 13.8% year to date, while Citigroup was up about 14.2%. Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. with about $1.9 trillion in total assets under management, has been dogged by regulatory problems over the past several years.

  • MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 1, 2023 Operator: Greetings and welcome to the MaxLinear fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note that this conference call is being recorded. I would now turn […]

  • Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade

    The European Union's ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude production and refining runs, which would further tighten global supplies, some analysts said the ban on products may ultimately have little impact on overall availability. "Barrels will get out and find a market, logistical challenge but not a supply challenge," senior research associate Ian Moore at global brokerage firm Bernstein.

  • Supply chain, EVs and interest rates: Here's what Toyota Division head David Christ is anticipating in 2023

    2022 didn't go exactly as planned for Toyota but executives hope 2023 will be better. David Christ, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota Division for Plano-based Toyota Motor North America, spoke more about supply chain issues, demand, the leasing environment, electric vehicles and more in this interview.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Delivers Very Bad Crypto News

    Billionaire Charlie Munger, 99, has once again lambasted cryptocurrencies, to which he ascribes no positive utility. "In the U.S. in recent years, privately owned companies have issued thousands of new cryptocurrencies, large and small," Munger wrote in an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal on Feb. 2. "In some cases, a big block of cryptocurrency has been sold to a promoter for almost nothing, after which the public buys in at much higher prices without fully understanding the pre-dilution in favor of the promoter," the famous investor laments.

  • 3 Best Buys as Foreign Auto Industry Gets Into High Gear

    Given the robust demand for green vehicles, the prospects of Zacks Foreign Auto industry participants like BYDDY, VWAGY and BAMXF shine bright, thanks to their bold electrification targets.

  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Hello. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NXP Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks’, we will conduct the question-and-answer session and instructions will be given […]

  • Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group

    A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports to China to align with rules the Biden Administration imposed in October. SEMI, which represents the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain, said it had a shared interest in strengthening U.S. national security and welcomed the agreement with Japan and the Netherlands.

  • How the free media were duped by a fake pro-Putin list of Western companies still doing business in Russia a year into the Ukraine invasion

    A recent list of 'Western multinationals' that stayed in Russia is based on false data, according to the Yale researchers who heralded 'the great retreat'.

  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the Corning Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. . It is my pleasure to introduce to you, Ann Nicholson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ann Nicholson : Thank you, Crystal, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Corning’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings […]

  • India central bank asks local banks for details of Adani exposure - sources

    India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking sources said on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares in Adani group of companies plunged on Thursday after the conglomerate, led by tycoon Gautam Adani, shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

  • Starbucks' grande-sized sales drop in China squeezes profits

    (Reuters) -Starbucks' quarterly sales decline in China was four times worse than the coffee chain expected and it has no "line of sight" into when business there will fully recover, the company said on Tuesday, sending its shares down 2.2% in extended trading. Starbucks Corp's comparable sales in China fell 29% in its first fiscal quarter ended Jan. 1, pulling international comparable sales 13% lower. Investors are scrutinizing global brands like Starbucks that have significant exposure to China as they worry about the lingering financial impact of the pandemic there.