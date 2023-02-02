U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

Global Battery Recycling Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Demand for Batteries for EVs Drives the Need for Advanced Battery Recycling Solutions

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Battery Recycling

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Battery Recycling estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

The Battery Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

  • Accurec Recycling GmbH

  • Aqua Metals, Inc.

  • Battery Solutions, LLC (BSL)

  • Call2Recycle, Inc.

  • COM2 Recycling Solutions

  • East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.

  • EnerSys

  • Exide Technologies

  • G&P Batteries

  • Gopher Resource

  • Gravita India Limited

  • Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Johnson Controls, Inc.

  • Kinbursky Brothers, Inc.

  • Metalex Products Limited

  • Raw Materials Company

  • Recupyl SAS

  • Retriev Technologies Inc.

  • Rsr Corporation

  • Teck Resources Limited

  • Terrapure Environmental

  • The Doe Run Company

  • Tonolli Canada

  • Umicore NV/SA

  • Vinton Batteries

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

242

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$17.7 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$23.4 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Introduction

  • Battery Storage Investments (in US$ Billion): 2017-2050

  • Battery Recycling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Manufacturers Focus on Innovative Recycling Technologies

  • Battery Innovations and Recycling Challenges

  • Companies Team up for Effective Recycling Battery Programs

  • Rise in Demand for Batteries for EVs Drives the Need for Advanced Battery Recycling Solutions

  • Global Battery Capacity Volumes by Sector (in GWh): 2018-2025

  • Global Battery Capacity Volumes by Sector (in GWh): 2018-2025

  • Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030

  • Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market: 2015-2030

  • Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (in GWh/Year): 2019-2025

  • Environmental Concerns Drive EV Manufacturers Take up Initiatives for Battery Recycling

  • Regulations for Auto Makers to Devise End-Of-Life Strategies to Catalyze Growth

  • Rise in Wearable Technologies Pose a Challenge for Battery Recycling

  • Global Wearable Device Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2016-2022

  • Proliferating Sales of Portable Electronics Pushes Demand for Battery Recycling

  • Penetration of Mobile Phones in Major Geographic Markets

  • Global Smartphone Adoption as % of Total Mobile Connections: 2017 & 2025

  • Global Mobile Phone Sales (in Million Units): 2009-2020

  • Global Number of Mobile Phone Users: 2018-2025

  • Car Battery Recycling: An Overview

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4ly2p-recycling?w=12

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


