Global Battery Recycling Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Demand for Batteries for EVs Drives the Need for Advanced Battery Recycling Solutions
Global Market for Battery Recycling
Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Battery Recycling estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Battery Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Accurec Recycling GmbH
Aqua Metals, Inc.
Battery Solutions, LLC (BSL)
Call2Recycle, Inc.
COM2 Recycling Solutions
East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.
EnerSys
Exide Technologies
G&P Batteries
Gopher Resource
Gravita India Limited
Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd.
Johnson Controls, Inc.
Kinbursky Brothers, Inc.
Metalex Products Limited
Raw Materials Company
Recupyl SAS
Retriev Technologies Inc.
Rsr Corporation
Teck Resources Limited
Terrapure Environmental
The Doe Run Company
Tonolli Canada
Umicore NV/SA
Vinton Batteries
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
242
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$17.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$23.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
3.6%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Introduction
Battery Storage Investments (in US$ Billion): 2017-2050
Battery Recycling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Manufacturers Focus on Innovative Recycling Technologies
Battery Innovations and Recycling Challenges
Companies Team up for Effective Recycling Battery Programs
Rise in Demand for Batteries for EVs Drives the Need for Advanced Battery Recycling Solutions
Global Battery Capacity Volumes by Sector (in GWh): 2018-2025
Global Battery Capacity Volumes by Sector (in GWh): 2018-2025
Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030
Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market: 2015-2030
Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (in GWh/Year): 2019-2025
Environmental Concerns Drive EV Manufacturers Take up Initiatives for Battery Recycling
Regulations for Auto Makers to Devise End-Of-Life Strategies to Catalyze Growth
Rise in Wearable Technologies Pose a Challenge for Battery Recycling
Global Wearable Device Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2016-2022
Proliferating Sales of Portable Electronics Pushes Demand for Battery Recycling
Penetration of Mobile Phones in Major Geographic Markets
Global Smartphone Adoption as % of Total Mobile Connections: 2017 & 2025
Global Mobile Phone Sales (in Million Units): 2009-2020
Global Number of Mobile Phone Users: 2018-2025
Car Battery Recycling: An Overview
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4ly2p-recycling?w=12
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900