U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,461.00
    -13.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,674.00
    -75.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,485.25
    -32.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,219.00
    -8.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.17
    -0.44 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.00
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.23 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +1.28 (+7.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9900
    +0.2720 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,438.69
    -402.83 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.68
    -26.61 (-2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,010.51
    -16.97 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Global Battery Technology in Commercial Aviation Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read

Airlines, OEMs, and MROs need to evaluate their current operating economics to understand the importance of adopting sustainable alternatives and create strategies to prepare for the future, specifically by developing a technological roadmap for MROs.

New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Technology in Commercial Aviation Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151207/?utm_source=GNW
Compliance with expanding regulations in air transport and economic conditions brings urgency to aircraft certification and support.

Impartial data custodians are needed to standardize certification procedures for evolutionary and revolutionary technologies. Aviation regulations must adapt to growing solutions in this area by providing robust and seamless testing and approval processes.Commercializing and pricing battery-driven electric alternatives in airframe systems, eGSE, and SAF presents a challenge for manufacturers, operators, and service providers, prompting a sizable investment in creating these products and services. While COVID-19 has affected air travel demand and supply chains globally, airlines and airport operators are even more intent on finding cost-efficient strategies to improve their business sustainability.
Author: Nripendra Bahadur Singh
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151207/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data Trove

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. are among technology giants lining up to harness data from India’s farmers in an ambitious government-led productivity drive aimed at transforming an outmoded agricultural industry.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which is seeking to ensure food security in the world’s second-most populous nation, has signed preliminary agreements with the three U.S. titans and a slew of local businesses starting April to share

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Slump

    The Australian dollar has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Wednesday but then turned around to fall yet again as retail sales were strong in the United States.

  • Energy Crisis Worsens as Rally Hits Europe’s Industry Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- A supply crunch that sent European energy prices to records is squeezing profits for some of the continent’s industrial giants, threatening to derail the region’s economic recovery.Europe’s top chemicals firm BASF SE said it has been unable to fully swerve the impact of record-breaking electricity prices despite producing 80% of its own power. Aurubis AG, the continent’s biggest copper producer, said energy costs have already dragged down profits and will continue to weigh on marg

  • Ford’s Q3 production will be better than Q2: Kumar Galhotra

    Kumar Galhotra, Ford Americas & International Markets Group President,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Ford deepening its commitment to manufacturing EV trucks in Michigan and outlook on the chip shortage and EV space.

  • China’s Billionaires Feel the Heat. One Has Lost $27 Billion.

    Grocers already squirreling away Thanksgiving turkeys, Invesco reportedly in merger talks with State Street’s asset management business, Biden reframes his economic agenda as tax relief for working families, and other news to start your day.

  • As China Evergrande's debt crisis deepens, unpaid small business owners speak of despair

    Wu Lei says his small construction company in central China has accepted commercial paper from property developer Evergrande as payment for two years but with that paper's value now in doubt, his firm is on the verge of collapse. China Evergrande Group, saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities equivalent to 2% of China's GDP, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has it scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. Wu, 35, was one of around a hundred protesters who descended on the headquarters of the country's No. 2 real estate developer in Shenzhen this week desperately seeking assurances of payment.

  • COVID-19 infections 'rivaling' what happened in winter 2020: Doctor

    Dr. Jabraan Pasha, internal medicine physician at University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Tulsa, joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 developments

  • Oil Set for Fourth Weekly Gain With High Energy Prices in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a fourth weekly gain supported by signs of a tighter market and a wider rally in energy prices.West Texas Intermediate, which dipped on Friday, has still climbed about 4% this week. Investors have been tracking strong rallies in other energy commodities, especially natural gas, which has surged by about 45% so far this quarter and spurred the prospect of fuel switching. The U.S. benchmark has also advanced as crude and gasoline stockpiles in the country registered f

  • The iPhone 13 inflation indicator, and the issue we don't talk about enough

    Amid much fanfare, the latest iPhone iteration arrived this week, with more than a few grumbles about Apple’s lack of product innovation. But at least one aspect gave consumers a reason to celebrate.

  • U.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women

    A southern California company that sells beer, wine and bottled water targeting female customers has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. In a complaint filed on Tuesday, the SEC said SHE Beverage Co raised over $15 million from more than 2,000 investors in unregistered stock sales from 2017 to 2019 by falsely touting its business plans and promoting its successes. The SEC said the Lancaster, California-based company overstated revenue, spent only 2% of investor proceeds on beverage inventory instead of the promised 30% and made bogus claims it had received takeover bids as high as $500 million.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – China, US Make Moves to Keep Refineries Operating During Recovery

    How low is supply? Low enough to encourage both the U.S. and China to tap their strategic oil reserves to keep refiners operating.

  • Emotional AI and other ‘moonshot’ technologies could grow to $6 trillion market by 2030, says Bank of America

    Our call of the day has 14 ideas on future technologies that could be the next big thing for investors, if they don't choose to ignore it.

  • Global banks rebound to recover pandemic losses in just 12 months

    Focus turns to whether the banks will sustain the growth, especially in the absence of government support.

  • Co-op criticised after announcing new partnership with Amazon in bid to double online sales

    The GMB union said the partnership was ‘disappointing’ given the retailer’s ethical brand

  • Tencent Opens WeChat to Rivals’ Links as China App Walls Crumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. allowed users of its main WeChat social media service to link to rivals’ content for the first time in years, taking initial steps to comply with Beijing’s call to dismantle walls around platforms run by the country’s online giants. From Friday, users who upgrade to the latest version of the messaging service can access external services such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Taobao online mall or ByteDance Ltd.’s video app Douyin, both of which were previously

  • Obscure Firm’s 1,219% Rise Shows Profit, Pain of Chip Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp. is hardly a household name in the tech industry. But the obscure Taiwanese company makes an essential component for chipmaking that has become the latest bottleneck for automakers and electronics companies suffering from semiconductor shortages.The component goes by the unwieldy name of Ajinomoto build-up film (ABF) substrate and it’s one of the least glamorous niches in the chips industry. It’s part of the packaging that protects the handful of