Global Battery Technology in Commercial Aviation Growth Opportunities

Airlines, OEMs, and MROs need to evaluate their current operating economics to understand the importance of adopting sustainable alternatives and create strategies to prepare for the future, specifically by developing a technological roadmap for MROs.

Compliance with expanding regulations in air transport and economic conditions brings urgency to aircraft certification and support.



Impartial data custodians are needed to standardize certification procedures for evolutionary and revolutionary technologies. Aviation regulations must adapt to growing solutions in this area by providing robust and seamless testing and approval processes.Commercializing and pricing battery-driven electric alternatives in airframe systems, eGSE, and SAF presents a challenge for manufacturers, operators, and service providers, prompting a sizable investment in creating these products and services. While COVID-19 has affected air travel demand and supply chains globally, airlines and airport operators are even more intent on finding cost-efficient strategies to improve their business sustainability.

