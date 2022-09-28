Market Study Report

Global Battery Testing Equipment Market size to register a growth rate of 4.6% through 2028

Pune, India, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global battery testing equipment market is poised to showcase a significant growth rate of 4.6% during 2022-2028.





The research provides a quick overview of the market's performance by outlining the major driving forces, obstacles, and opportunities. It also includes a general review of the market's competitive landscape with a detailed presentation of the strategies employed by the leading market players as well as their product portfolios, financial standing, and distribution networks.

The market's expansion is attributable to the rise in demand for medical equipment as well as the soaring requirement for constant testing and maintenance in order to prevent battery waste to guarantee the safety of both batteries as well as the equipment.

For many years, batteries have been utilized in a variety of products, including toys, watches, torches, laptops, and cell phones. In addition to these uses, the rapid growth of technology has extended the applications for batteries, such as the conversion of electrical energy from renewable sources to power electric cars.

A few examples of specific measurements related to safety, performance, and aging of the batteries include internal resistance, rate of charging and discharging at various thermal conditions, battery life cycle, heat generation during charging & discharging, and battery robustness. These are the main factors that are fueling the demand for worldwide battery testing equipment market.

Market segmentation overview

The market is segmented on the basis of function type, battery type, installation category, capacity, end-user scope, and offering type. Based on the function type, the market is segregated into cell testing, module testing, and pack testing. Among these, the cell testing segment is estimated to witness a boost in market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of battery type, this business space is bifurcated into nickel cadmium (Ni-Cd), lithium-ion, lead acid, alkaline, and others. In terms of the installation category, the market is split into stationary and portable.

By capacity, the market covers the analysis of less than 100 V, between 100 &300 V, and more than 300 V. By offering type, the market is segregated into in-house and outsourced. Among these, the outsourced segment is estimated to exhibit considerable growth over the analysis period.

In terms of end-user scope, the market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, electronics, defense, telecommunication, renewable & grid energy, and others.

Regional landscape outlook

Speaking of geographical outlook, global battery testing equipment industry vertical spans across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive analysis overview

The major companies formulating competitive analysis of the market are Neware Technology Ltd., Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc., Arbin Instrument, Keysight Technologies, Inc., Megger Group Ltd., Century Yuasa Batteries Pty Ltd., DV Power, Shenzhen Bonad Instrument Co., Ltd., Cadex Electronics Inc., Kikusui Electronics Corporation, KJ Group, Digatron Power Electronics GmbH, MTI Corporation, Elite Electronic Engineering, Inc., and Bitrode Corporation among others.

Global Battery Testing Equipment Market, Function Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Module Testing

Cell Testing

Pack Testing

Global Battery Testing Equipment Market, Battery Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd)

Lithium-ion

Lead Acid

Alkaline

Others

Global Battery Testing Equipment Market, Installation Category (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Stationary

Portable

Global Battery Testing Equipment Market, Capacity Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Less than 100 V

100-300 V

More than 300 V

Global Battery Testing Equipment Market by Offering (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

In-house

Outsource

Global Battery Testing Equipment Market by End-User scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics

Defense

Telecommunication

Renewable & Grid Energy

Others

Global Battery Testing Equipment Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Battery Testing Equipment Market, Competitive Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Neware Technology Ltd.

Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc.

Arbin Instruments

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Megger Group Ltd.

Century Yuasa Batteries Pty Ltd.

DV Power

Shenzhen Bonad Instrument Co., Ltd.

Cadex Electronics Inc.

Kikusui Electronics Corporation

KJ Group

Digatron Power Electronics GmbH

MTI Corporation

Elite Electronic Engineering, Inc.

Bitrode Corporation

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, industry players' expenditures, economic conditions, among others

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Government Laws and Industry Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

9. Global Battery Testing Equipment Market: Key Investment Analysis

Robust assessment of major investments made by various industry players along with key application areas, technological assessment, and key end-use sector

10. Pricing Analysis

11. Parent Market Overview: Global Testing Equipment Market

12. Global End User Industry Assessment

13. Segmental Analysis

13.1. Global Battery Testing Equipment Market by Function

13.2. Global Battery Testing Equipment Market by Battery Type

13.3. Global Battery Testing Equipment Market by Installation

13.4. Global Battery Testing Equipment Market by Capacity

13.5. Global Battery Testing Equipment Market by End User

13.6. Global Battery Testing Equipment Market by Offering

13.7. Global Battery Testing Equipment Market by Region

