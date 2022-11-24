Global Battery Testing and Inspection Equipment Market Report 2022-2026: Electric Vehicle Sales, Grid Modernization, and Transition to Renewable Electricity Enhance Future Growth Potential

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Battery Testing and Inspection Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery testing and inspection equipment market is estimated to register 9.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

The scope of this study covers testing equipment used across the battery life cycle from the design stage to manufacturing/production to its intended application/end use.

The report is limited to testing equipment used to gauge the performance and safety of secondary batteries of Li-ion and lead-acid chemistries. Both battery chemistries account for more than 85% of the global battery market.

The rapid surge in EV sales, sustainable battery usage, the need for high-capacity batteries, and advancements in battery chemistries and components are forecast to drive the need for efficient and robust battery testing and inspection solutions.

Battery testing and inspection equipment solutions assess the batteries' state of health (SOH), state of charge (SoC), internal resistance, impedance, open circuit voltage (OCV), and other crucial safety and performance parameters to evaluate the practical and technical aspects of various battery chemistries for specific applications.

With 2021 as the base year, the research outlines market size estimates and future growth prospects up to 2026 (excludes revenue earned from battery testing and inspection services and testing equipment maintenance services).

It follows a targeted methodology encompassing detailed discussions with senior management of battery test equipment manufacturers and end users supported by secondary research.

It analyzes the market based on product type, application, end-user, and geography.



Product type:

Portable battery testing and inspection equipment

Stationary battery testing and inspection equipment

End-user:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Utility

Telecom and Data Communication

Others (factory automation and control/Industry 4.0, building automation, industrial equipment, healthcare, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, and marine applications

Application type:

Battery cell testing equipment

Battery module testing equipment

Battery pack testing equipment

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Battery Testing and Inspection Equipment Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Testing Schedule for Cell, Module, and Pack Level Testing for Li-ion Batteries

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Market Segmentation by End-user Industries

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by End-user

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Top Participants - Product and Application Highlights

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Cell Level Testing Equipment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by End-user

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Module Level Testing Equipment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by End-user

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Pack Level Testing Equipment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by End-user

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

6. Sustainability and Battery Testing and Inspection

Top 5 Trends for Sustainability and the Circular Economy

Battery Ecosystem Alignment with UN SDGs Critical to Paving the Path to Decarbonization

UN Sustainable Development Goals

Battery Passport for Sustainable, Resource Efficient, and Responsible Batteries

The European Green Deal Initiative and the Battery Ecosystem

Keysight Technologies - Enabling Responsible Battery Production for the Automotive Sector

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Move from Software to Smartphone APIs for Efficient Centralized Management of Test Equipment

Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships Across the Value Chain will Drive Growth

Growth Opportunity 3: BMS Testing

Growth Opportunity 4: Testing Equipment for Solid-state Batteries

8. Next Steps

