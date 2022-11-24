U.S. markets closed

Global Battery Testing and Inspection Equipment Market Report 2022-2026: Electric Vehicle Sales, Grid Modernization, and Transition to Renewable Electricity Enhance Future Growth Potential

Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Battery Testing and Inspection Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery testing and inspection equipment market is estimated to register 9.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

The scope of this study covers testing equipment used across the battery life cycle from the design stage to manufacturing/production to its intended application/end use.

The report is limited to testing equipment used to gauge the performance and safety of secondary batteries of Li-ion and lead-acid chemistries. Both battery chemistries account for more than 85% of the global battery market.

The rapid surge in EV sales, sustainable battery usage, the need for high-capacity batteries, and advancements in battery chemistries and components are forecast to drive the need for efficient and robust battery testing and inspection solutions.

Battery testing and inspection equipment solutions assess the batteries' state of health (SOH), state of charge (SoC), internal resistance, impedance, open circuit voltage (OCV), and other crucial safety and performance parameters to evaluate the practical and technical aspects of various battery chemistries for specific applications.

With 2021 as the base year, the research outlines market size estimates and future growth prospects up to 2026 (excludes revenue earned from battery testing and inspection services and testing equipment maintenance services).

It follows a targeted methodology encompassing detailed discussions with senior management of battery test equipment manufacturers and end users supported by secondary research.

It analyzes the market based on product type, application, end-user, and geography.

Product type:

  • Portable battery testing and inspection equipment

  • Stationary battery testing and inspection equipment

End-user:

  • Automotive

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Energy and Utility

  • Telecom and Data Communication

  • Others (factory automation and control/Industry 4.0, building automation, industrial equipment, healthcare, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, and marine applications

Application type:

  • Battery cell testing equipment

  • Battery module testing equipment

  • Battery pack testing equipment

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Battery Testing and Inspection Equipment Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Testing Schedule for Cell, Module, and Pack Level Testing for Li-ion Batteries

  • Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market Segmentation by Geography

  • Market Segmentation by End-user Industries

  • Key Competitors

  • Growth Metrics

  • Distribution Channels

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type

  • Revenue Forecast by End-user

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user

  • Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

  • Top Participants - Product and Application Highlights

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Cell Level Testing Equipment

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type

  • Revenue Forecast by End-user

  • Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Module Level Testing Equipment

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type

  • Revenue Forecast by End-user

  • Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Pack Level Testing Equipment

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type

  • Revenue Forecast by End-user

  • Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

6. Sustainability and Battery Testing and Inspection

  • Top 5 Trends for Sustainability and the Circular Economy

  • Battery Ecosystem Alignment with UN SDGs Critical to Paving the Path to Decarbonization

  • UN Sustainable Development Goals

  • Battery Passport for Sustainable, Resource Efficient, and Responsible Batteries

  • The European Green Deal Initiative and the Battery Ecosystem

  • Keysight Technologies - Enabling Responsible Battery Production for the Automotive Sector

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Move from Software to Smartphone APIs for Efficient Centralized Management of Test Equipment

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships Across the Value Chain will Drive Growth

  • Growth Opportunity 3: BMS Testing

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Testing Equipment for Solid-state Batteries

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af9txo


