Global Battery Testing and Inspection Equipment Market Report 2022-2026: Electric Vehicle Sales, Grid Modernization, and Transition to Renewable Electricity Enhance Future Growth Potential
Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Battery Testing and Inspection Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global battery testing and inspection equipment market is estimated to register 9.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2026.
The scope of this study covers testing equipment used across the battery life cycle from the design stage to manufacturing/production to its intended application/end use.
The report is limited to testing equipment used to gauge the performance and safety of secondary batteries of Li-ion and lead-acid chemistries. Both battery chemistries account for more than 85% of the global battery market.
The rapid surge in EV sales, sustainable battery usage, the need for high-capacity batteries, and advancements in battery chemistries and components are forecast to drive the need for efficient and robust battery testing and inspection solutions.
Battery testing and inspection equipment solutions assess the batteries' state of health (SOH), state of charge (SoC), internal resistance, impedance, open circuit voltage (OCV), and other crucial safety and performance parameters to evaluate the practical and technical aspects of various battery chemistries for specific applications.
With 2021 as the base year, the research outlines market size estimates and future growth prospects up to 2026 (excludes revenue earned from battery testing and inspection services and testing equipment maintenance services).
It follows a targeted methodology encompassing detailed discussions with senior management of battery test equipment manufacturers and end users supported by secondary research.
It analyzes the market based on product type, application, end-user, and geography.
Product type:
Portable battery testing and inspection equipment
Stationary battery testing and inspection equipment
End-user:
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Energy and Utility
Telecom and Data Communication
Others (factory automation and control/Industry 4.0, building automation, industrial equipment, healthcare, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, and marine applications
Application type:
Battery cell testing equipment
Battery module testing equipment
Battery pack testing equipment
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Battery Testing and Inspection Equipment Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Testing Schedule for Cell, Module, and Pack Level Testing for Li-ion Batteries
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Geography
Market Segmentation by End-user Industries
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Distribution Channels
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Product Type
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type
Revenue Forecast by End-user
Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user
Revenue Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Country
Revenue Forecast by Country
Revenue Forecast by Country
Revenue Forecast by Country
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Top Participants - Product and Application Highlights
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Cell Level Testing Equipment
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Product Type
Revenue Forecast by End-user
Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Module Level Testing Equipment
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Product Type
Revenue Forecast by End-user
Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Pack Level Testing Equipment
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Product Type
Revenue Forecast by End-user
Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
6. Sustainability and Battery Testing and Inspection
Top 5 Trends for Sustainability and the Circular Economy
Battery Ecosystem Alignment with UN SDGs Critical to Paving the Path to Decarbonization
UN Sustainable Development Goals
Battery Passport for Sustainable, Resource Efficient, and Responsible Batteries
The European Green Deal Initiative and the Battery Ecosystem
Keysight Technologies - Enabling Responsible Battery Production for the Automotive Sector
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Move from Software to Smartphone APIs for Efficient Centralized Management of Test Equipment
Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships Across the Value Chain will Drive Growth
Growth Opportunity 3: BMS Testing
Growth Opportunity 4: Testing Equipment for Solid-state Batteries
8. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af9txo
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900